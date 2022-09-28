ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. J Academy girls soccer team nearly picked off undefeated Colchester, but an own goal in overtime washed away a chance at a Hilltoppers upset in a Metro Division clash on Wednesday at Fairbanks Field. The Lakere escaped 2-1.
At the 5:45 mark in overtime, the ball went off an Academy defender and into the net for the game-winner.
Ava Moore’s tally in the 12th minute gave the Lakers a 1-0 halftime lead but Hilltopper Eihlis Murphy buried a direct kick eight minutes into the second half to tie it up for the remainder of regulation.
Emily Kostruba turned away 10 shots for St. J while Aurora Proulx stopped six for CHS.
SJA (2-4) is at Mt. Mansfield Saturday at 11.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 7, TWINFIELD/CABOT 0: In Wells River, Karli Blood had four goals and Jordan Alley had three as the Bucks kept on rolling for their sixth straight victory over Vermont teams.
Blood recorded a hat trick after just 20 minutes, all unassisted. Alley wasn’t far behind, registering a hat trick by halftime via assists from Kennedy Perrigo, Kaydence McKean and Kyra Nelson.
Blood had the final tally in the 69th minute off a feed from Maya Christy.
Felicity Sulham stopped six shots for the Bucks. Ida Astick had seven for the Trojans.
Blue Moutain (6-2) welcomes BFA-Fairfax Friday at 4:30.
LITTLETON 4, LIN-WOOD 1: In Littleton, Julianne Bromley had a brace and Lauryn Corrigan had two assists as the Crusaders coasted past Lin-Wood.
Racing out to a 3-0 halftime lead, Corrigan found Hannah Whitcomb and Bromley for scores and Kierra Charest assisted Bromley’s other goal.
Lin-Wood scored in the final minutes of the game but Emerlyn Frias answered immediately after off a feed from Kendall Adams.
Littleton (8-1-1) goes to Pittsburg-Canaan Monday at 4.
BOYS SOCCER
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 4, ST. J 0: In Hinesburg, Zach Spitznagle had two goals and Sam Dennison a goal and an assist as CVU blanked St. J.
Lucas Kelley scored the other goal for the Redhawks while Chandler Turner and Kyle Clairmont added assists.
Fernando Gutierrez made four saves for the Hilltoppers while Evan Statton (three saves) and Ziggy Babbott (two saves) teamed up for the shutout.
St. J (4-2) is at Colchester Monday at 4.
LITTLETON 4, LIN-WOOD 1: In Lincoln, four different Littleton goal scorers led the way in a win over Lin-Wood.
Shiloh Reagey, Grady Hadlock and JP Perez gave the Crusaders a 3-0 halftime lead and Dre Akines chipped in with an insurance goal after the break.
Littleton (7-2-1) travels to Pittsburg-Canaan Monday for a 4 o’clock game.
HAZEN 2, RANDOLPH 1: In Randolph, Cody Trudeau and Xavier Hill each scored, helping the Wildcats pick up a much needed road victory.
Facing a 1-0 halftime deficit, Hazen scored two unanswered goals to remain unbeaten against Division III opponents.
Trudeau had the first tally off a Jadon Baker assist, then Morgan Michaud crossed a ball to Hill for the second goal just minutes later.
Hazen (2-4-1) hosts Lamoille Friday at 4:30.
BOYS GOLF
ST. J EIGHTH AT NVAC: At Williston Country Club, St. Johnsbury finished eighth at the NVAC league championship out of the 12 teams that registered scores.
Rice captured the top spot with a score of 323. Champlain Valley (327) and South Burlington (330) rounded out the top three. St. J had 377.
Rice’s Brendan Patterson was the match medalist with his score of a 73.
Hilltopper Will Eaton carded a 79 which tied him for fourth in the individual scoring. Teammate Eli Rexford recorded a personal best 83. Steven Werner (106), Nick Stein (109) and Brodie Ryan (111) also scored for SJA.
LYNDON SECOND: At Stowe Country Club, Stowe’s Isaiah Thomas (36) earned medalist honors as the Raiders beat out Lyndon and Lamoille in a three-team golf match.
Stowe, 175 points, outpaced the Vikings (204) and the Lancers (222)
LI was led by James Young (49), Ian Langtange (50), Griffin Kelley (52), Ryan Hall (53) and Landon Carey (63).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.