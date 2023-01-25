Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Leslie, Robie Power Profile
Buy Now

Profile's Alex Leslie. (Photo by Ball603.com)

BETHLEHEM — Profile’s high-scoring duo was back at it again.

For the second time this season, the Patriots’ one-two punch of Josh Robie and Alex Leslie each eclipsed the 30-point mark in the same game — this time during a 78-42 handling of Lin-Wood on Wednesday afternoon.

