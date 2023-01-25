Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Leslie, Robie Power Profile

BETHLEHEM — Profile’s high-scoring duo was back at it again.
For the second time this season, the Patriots’ one-two punch of Josh Robie and Alex Leslie each eclipsed the 30-point mark in the same game — this time during a 78-42 handling of Lin-Wood on Wednesday afternoon.
Leslie pumped in 33 points on the strength of 14 made field goals and Robie canned seven three-pointers as part of his 30 points to lead Profile to its 10th win of the year. It was also the seventh time the pair had topped 25 points apiece on the same night.
The Pats got up 25-9 after one and extended the lead to 39-16 by half.
Four of Robie’s triples came in the first quarter. Leslie got hot late, with 17 of his season-high coming in the fourth.
Cayden Wakeham chipped in with eight points.
Jake Avery led Lin-Wood with 13.
“Excellent bounce-back by our guys,” Patriots coach Mitchell Roy said. “The focus has been on defense and today we showed some growth.”
Profile is at Pittsburg-Canaan on Friday.
PS (10-2): Jackson Clough 0-1-1, Josh Robie 9-5-30, Karsen Robie 1-0-2, Riley Plante 1-2-4, Alex Leslie 14-5-33, Cayden Wakeham 4-0-8. Totals: 29-FG 13-18-FT 78.
LW (3-7): L. Manning 2-0-6, Clermont 3-0-8, Sothard 4-0-9, Avery 6-1-13, C. Manning 3-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 1-3-FT 42.
PS 25 14 12 27 — 78
LW 9 7 12 14 — 42
3-Point FG: P 7 (Robie 7); L 5 (L. Manning 2, Clermont 2, Sothard). Team Fouls: P 6, L 14. Fouled Out: L, Sothard.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PROFILE 40, LIN-WOOD 28: In Bethlehem, Mya Brown netted a season-high 16 points to pace the Patriots.
Up just five at half, Profile exploded out of the break with a 20-2 third quarter.
Maddie Koehler added eight points and Morgan Presby had five.
Profile plays at Pittsburg-Canaan on Friday.
PS (6-6): Evie Burger 1-0-2, Morgan Presby 2-1-5, Mya Brown 6-4-16, Lily Pospesil 1-2-4, Maddie Koehler 4-0-8, Taylor Weir 1-0-2, Kyah Knight 1-1-3. Totals: 16-FG 8-17-FT 40.
LW (2-8): Ki. Clermont 3-0-7, Ciarlogis 4-0-8, Drapeau 1-0-2, Ka. Clermont, 4-1-9, Leblanc 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 1-4-FT 28.
PS 4 13 20 7 — 40
LW 5 8 2 13 — 28
3-Point FG: L 1 (Ki. Clermont). Team Fouls: P 11, L 17. Fouled Out: L, Ka. Clermont.
NORDIC SKIING
SJA’S KREBS GRABS FIRST: At the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, St. Johnsbury’s Ruth Krebs took home first place in the girls 5K freestyle Race.
Krebs finished in 16:13.8, narrowly defeating Craftsbury’s Anika Leahy (second, 16:15.8) and Hazen’s Amelia Circosta (third, 16:32.4).
St. J’s Siri Jolliffe secured 14th and fellow Hilltoppers Ava Purdy and Mary Fowler came in at 23rd and 24th.
Hazen’s Leo Circosta placed third on the boys side with a time of 14:16.2. SJA’s Sisu Lange (14:33.8) was fifth and teammate Charlie Krebs (14:46.1) was 10th.
Montpelier’s Sage Grossi (14:12.1) was the fastest on the day.
