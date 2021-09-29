LITTLETON — Jake Avery notched back-to-back goals midway through the second half as the visiting Lin-Wood Lumberjacks battled past Littleton 4-3 in a Division IV soccer clash at rainy Remich Park on Wednesday.
First-half goals from Colt Suthard and Cam Clermont put the Lumberjacks up 2-0 at halftime. But Joelvy Perez and Mike Hampson tallied early in the second half to make it 2-all.
Avery and Lin-Wood (4-5-1), however, responded with goals in the 57th and 58th minutes to make it 4-2.
Cam Cook brought Littleton to with 4-3 in the 77th.
“It was a good second half for us, but we came out flat in the first half and it showed,” said LHS coach Luke Driscoll. “Happy with the effort in the second. Thought the boys dug deep and got back into the game. But we need to play 80 minutes and that didn’t happen today.”
Littleton (5-5) is in Lisbon on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
DANVILLE 4, CRAFTSBURY 2: In Danville, Rylie Cadieux scored twice as Danville scored four unanswered goals to snatch its second win of the season.
Ava Marshia and Sloane Morse each added a goal and an assist while Lilah Hall collected an assist for the hosts, who led 2-1 at the break.
Amelia Eagan (unassisted 10th minute) and Ida Eames (second-half penalty kick) scored for the Chargers.
Rachel Bailey saved 14 shots for Craftsbury; Colleen Flinn nine for Danville.
“We worked a lot on heading the ball in practice this week and it was really nice to see the players implement it in their game tonight,” DHS coach Spencer Morse said.
Danville (2-5) hosts Hazen on Saturday at 3 p.m.
COLCHESTER 3, ST. J 1: In Colchester, Kelsey Pratt, Ava Moore and Kyla Lumbra all tallied as the Lakers broke away in the second half to score a Metro Division win.
Elizabeth LaFlamme scored on a pass from Kaia Anderson with 6:02 left in the first half to draw St. J even heading to the break. to tie up the score in the first with 6:02 left to play in the first.
But Moore scored with 37 minutes left and Lumbra with 30 minutes remaining to keep the Lakers (6-0-1) unbeaten.
Hayden Wilkins 15 saves played big with 15 saves for St. J. Emily Thompson had one save for Colchester.
The Hilltoppers hosts Mt. Mansfield on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 5, U-32 3: In East Montpelier, Josi Fortin scored twice as the Falcons outlasted the Raiders and upped their unbeaten start to 7-0.
Sabine Brueck, Mackenzie Parenteau and Charli Kellaway all had goals in the victory.
The Falcons host rival Lake Region on Saturday at 3 p.m.
LITTLETON 10, LIN-WOOD 0: In Littleton, Josie Bryant scored three goals and added three assists to power the Crusader rout.
Lauren McKee added two goals and an assist and Bre Lemay collected a goal and three assists for Littleton (8-2).
Addie Hadlock also scored twice while Kaylee Manzella and Ella Horsch also found the back of the net.
“Passing was key to our game tonight,” LHS coach Clinton Brown said.
The Crusaders visit White Mountains on Thursday at 3:30.
FAIRFAX 8, HAZEN 1: In Hardwick, Anna Black scored twice and was one of seven goal-scorers as the Bullets stayed unbeaten at 7-0.
Caitlyn Davidson scored the lone goal for the Wildcats (0-7).
Madeline Kaiser had 12 saves in the loss. Kamryn Taylor (six) and Mikayla Tobey combined for seven for BFA.
Hazen visits Danville on Saturday.
