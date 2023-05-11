LITTLETON — Cam Cook and Kyle Fuentes each went yard as Littleton clawed its way back in front to overcome Woodsville, 8-7, in a New Hampshire Division IV baseball clash at Remich Park on Wednesday.

Zach Frizzell got the Engineers out in front early, blasting a grand slam over the fence in the second inning to take a 4-1 lead. Each club scored three runs in the fourth, the Crusaders trailing 7-6 entering the sixth before retaking the lead in the bottom half of the inning.

