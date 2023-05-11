LITTLETON — Cam Cook and Kyle Fuentes each went yard as Littleton clawed its way back in front to overcome Woodsville, 8-7, in a New Hampshire Division IV baseball clash at Remich Park on Wednesday.
Zach Frizzell got the Engineers out in front early, blasting a grand slam over the fence in the second inning to take a 4-1 lead. Each club scored three runs in the fourth, the Crusaders trailing 7-6 entering the sixth before retaking the lead in the bottom half of the inning.
Fuentes finished the day with two runs scored, as did JP Perez. Ross Kelly and Juan Hernandez had two-hit days.
Kelly went four innings on the bump, surrendering nine hits, seven runs and three walks. Blake Fillion secured the win after two innings of relief (no hits, no runs).
Jack Boudreault also went four innings in the start for Woodsville, allowing five hits, six runs (three earned) and four walks. Landon Kingsbury was tabbed with the loss after two innings of work, which included four hits and two runs (zero earned).
Jackson Horne and Mike Hogan each had two hits.
Littleton (10-1) welcomes Colebrook and Woodsville (6-3) hosts Lisbon, both on Friday.
LIN-WOOD 14, PROFILE 2
In Bethlehem, the Patriots trailed by just two runs before mishaps and errors got them in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.
Down 4-2 entering the fourth, a lead-off walk and single put runners on first and third for Lin-Wood. Following a strikeout and lineout, the visitors took advantage of three hit-by-pitches, an error and a walk to stretch the lead to 7-2.
Profile committed five errors in the top of the fifth, which led to seven more runs.
Danny Burnell absorbed the loss, lasting 3 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, nine walks and six runs (three earned).
Winning pitcher Brady Morris threw 1 2/3 innings with six Ks.
Profile (4-7) has Gorham at home on Friday.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 20, LITTLETON 2 (5)
In Littleton, Dory Roy (3-for-4, three runs, two RBIs, four steals) and Jane Roy (two runs, three RBIs) each hit home runs to power the Engineers to victory in game one of a doubleheader against the Crusaders.
Mackenzie Griswold had a triple and Makayla Walker a double for the Engineers. Walker (two runs, two RBIs), Eliza Wagstaff (run), Paige Royer (three runs, RBI) and Katie Houston (two runs, two RBIs) each had two hits.
Woodsville stole 19 bases as a team, led by five from Abby Crocker.
Griswold tossed four innings in the circle, striking out seven and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits.
Emerlyn Frias suffered the loss for Littleton, allowing 14 hits and 12 walks across five innings.
Haille Beane had two hits and two steals for the Crusaders.
WOODSVILLE 14, LITTLETON 2
In Littleton, Mackenzie Griswold went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs then struck out 10 over five innings of scoreless softball as the Engineers swept the Crusaders on the back half of a doubleheader.
Dory Roy had a triple as part of her 2-for-3 outing, which included scoring three runs and knocking in two more. Makayla Walker also went 2-for-3 and scored twice.
K Lord (2-for-3) had a double and RBI for Littleton.
Emerlyn Frias gave up nine hits, eight walks and had six Ks over five innings in the loss.
Both squads return to action Friday at home; Woodsville (10-0) has Lisbon and Littleton (3-8) takes on Colebrook.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
NO. 8 LI 56, NO. 9 MMU 46
In Lyndon Center, the Vikings are headed to the quarterfinals after breaking free of a tie game and pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Lyndon will visit No. 1 Burlington in the quarterfinals on Friday.
There was an electric dance party at halftime as players from both teams hit center court to show off their best moves.
BOYS LACROSSE
SPAULDING 9, SJA 6
In St. Johnsbury, freshman Landen Beaucolin scored twice in the Hilltopper home loss.
Cam Ignjatovic (goal, two assists), Hayden Angell (goal, assist), Gus Yerkes (goal), James Hatch (goal, assist) and Simon North (assist) hit the scoresheet.
Connor Brigham had eight saves in the loss.
SJA (2-5) hosts Harwood on Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
NORTH COUNTRY 4, HARWOOD 3
In Moretown, the Falcons earned their second win of the season over the host Highlanders.
Sophia Salcedo, Grace Elwell, Maya Auger and Cheska Adonis each picked up singles wins.
NCU (2-3) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Thursday.
