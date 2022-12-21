WOODSVILLE — It had been a very long time since the Woodsville boys lost a basketball game.
Thirty-five games to be exact.
That was until Wednesday night, when two of Division IV’s last unbeatens squared off — Littleton topping two-time defending champion Woodsville, 69-59, and ending the Engineers’ streak of dominance.
Kayden Hoskins’ 20 points led four Crusaders in double digits which improved to 6-0 on the year. Grady Hadlock was a force all night for Littleton too, producing a season-high 17 points while Landon Lord (13 points) and Carmichael Lopez (10) played big as well.
For Woodsville, Cam Davidson scored 18 and Landon Kingsbury and Jack Boudreault tallied 17 apiece — the trio accounting for all but seven of the Engineers’ points.
Littleton held a two-point lead at halftime and extended it to five entering the fourth, despite Lopez sitting a good portion of the second half after picking up his fourth foul after Coby Youngman drew a charge.
Woodsville battled back early in the quarter but the re-emergence of Lopez — who hit two late threes — multiple steal-and-scores by Hadlock and some timely free throw shooting by Hoskins put the game out of reach for good.
“Good hard-fought game by both teams,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Great environment. We finally made some threes in the fourth quarter to open it up. Got great minutes from our bench and Sam Reagey stepped in for Dre [Akines] who is injured and played well. Great balance scoring; Kayden, Landon, Grady and Carmichael all in double digits and all played well.”
Woodsville takes the short drive to Blue Mountain on Dec. 29 for a contest between the two reigning Vermont and New Hampshire Division IV champions. Littleton is off until Jan. 3 when Pittsburg-Canaan pays a visit.
LHS (6-0): Kayden Hoskins 4-11-20, Carmichael Lopez 2-4-10, Landon Lord 3-6-13, Grady Hadlock 6-2-17, Sam Reagey 2-0-5, Gavin Lewis 1-0-2, Calef Maccini 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 23-31-FT 69.
WHS (4-1): Landon Kingsbury 4-9-17, Cam Davidson 8-0-18, Jack Boudreault 6-4-17, Connor Houston 2-0-5, Austin Roy 0-2-2. Totals: 20-FG 15-23-FT 59.
LHS 13 18 13 25 — 69
WHS 14 15 10 20 — 59
3-Point FG: L 8 (Hoskins, Lopez 2, Lord, Hadlock 3, Reagey); W 4 (Houston, Davidson 2, Boudreault). Team Fouls: L 16, W 26. Fouled Out: W, Houston, Youngman.
LYNDON 56, U-32 45: In Lyndon Center, Austin Wheeler had 22 points as the Vikings went to 2-0 on the season.
Ethan Lussier (13) and Logan Wheeler (10) also hit double figures for LI, which led 31-21 at halftime and extended the lead to 46-30 after three.
The Vikings visit North Country on Wednesday.
U-32 (0-2): Burns 2-0-4, Mallet 4-4-14, Keane 2-0-4, Mislak 2-4-9, Page 1-0-2, Jensen 1-2-4, Boyd 3-0-8. Totals: 15-FG 10-12-FT 45.
LI (2-0): Logan Wheeler 5-0-10, Julian Thrailkill 3-0-7, Ethan Lussier 5-2-13, Austin Wheeler 8-5-22, Wyatt Mason 1-0-2, Zach Hale 1-0-2. Totals: 23-FG 7-15-FT 56.
U32 9 12 9 15 — 45
LI 15 16 15 10 — 56
3-Point FG: U 5 (Malett 2, Mislak, Boyd 2); L 3 (Thrailkill, Lussier, A. Wheeler). Team Fouls: U 15, L 14.
NORTH COUNTRY 57, LAKE REGION 17: In Newport, Cooper Brueck tallied 17 points as the Falcons handled the visiting Rangers.
Up just seven after the first, North Country used a 27-6 advantage in the middle quarters to pull away and then held Lake Region to a single point in the fourth.
Jordan Driver had 12 points in the win. Jonathon Piers led LR with seven points.
North Country hosts Lyndon on Dec. 28 while Lake Region is off until Jan. 4.
NCU (2-1): Cooper Brueck 7-2-17, Brayden Pepin 2-2-6, Jordan Driver 5-1-12, Hayden Boivin 2-1-5, Tate Parker 0-1-1, Levi Brewer 1-1-3, Noah Fortin 3-1-7, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2, Koyle Dennis 1-2-4. Totals: 22-FG 11-18-FT 57.
LR (0-3): Owen Rogers 0-1-1, Jonathon Piers 3-0-7, Lincoln Racine 2-0-4, Aidan Poginy 0-2-2, Beren Lovejoy 1-1-3. Totals: 6-FG 4-11-FT 17.
NCU 17 12 15 13 — 57
LR 10 4 2 1 — 17
3-Point FG: N 2 (Brueck, Driver); L 1 (Piers). Team Fouls: N 14, L 16. Fouled Out: L, Thompson.
DANVILLE 55, WILLIAMSTOWN 37: In Danville, Andrew Joncas continued his hot start to the season scoring 23 points to help the Bears to a home win.
Cooper Calkins (8) and Christian Young combined for 15 points and Arius Andrews grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Bears led 24-16 at halftime and recorded 15 steals as a team.
“Great start to the season,” coach Jason Brigham said. “We committed too many fouls, but our depth came through. 12 guys contributed to the win tonight and JV won a nail-biter in OT to set the stage for us.”
Danville welcomes White River Valley on Dec. 28.
DHS (2-0): Andrew Joncas 7-6-23, Christian Young 2-3-7, Luke St. Marie 2-0-5, Hunter Horne 0-1-1, Cooper Calkins 4-0-8, Kohl Guinard 1-0-3, Arius Andrews 1-0-2, Anthony Raymond 3-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 10-16-FT 55.
WHS (0-4): Evan Bailey 2-3-8, Brady Donahue 5-2-15, David Tom 0-1-1, Wyatt Jarvis-Comi 0-2-2, Lucas Donahue 3-0-7, Liam Herbert 1-0-2, Colby Laggner 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 8-17-FT 37.
DHS 8 16 15 16 — 55
WHS 7 9 10 11 — 37
3-Point FG: D 5 (Joncas 3, St. Marie, Guinard); W 5 (Bailey, B. Donahue, L. Donahue). Team Fouls: D 20, W 17. Fouled Out: D, Raymond, Andrews.
PROFILE 80, COLEBROOK 52: In Bethlehem, Josh Robie continued his scoring spree, pumping in 33 points as the Patriots blitzed the Mohawks to go to 5-0.
Alex Leslie contributed 16 points in the win. Robie was coming off games of 40 and 43 points. Tied 30-all at halftime, Profile outscored the visitors 27-13 in the third and 23-12 in the fourth.
“Great job by some of the supporting cast stepping up with Alex in foul trouble,” PS coach Mitchell Roy said. “Once they made an impact it helped get Josh some better looks and it opened things up for us.”
Kolten Dowse led the Mohawks with 18 points.
Profile hosts Lisbon and Colebrook welcomes Gorham, both on Jan. 4.
CA (3-1): Kolten Dowse 8-0-18, Bryson Fogg 0-1-1, Keenan Hurlbert 1-0-3, Jackson Weir 4-0-9, Balin Laperle 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 5-1-11, Dartanyan Cauller 4-0-8. Totals: 23-FG 2-6-FT 52.
PS (5-0): Jackson Clough 3-0-6, Josh Robie 13-2-33, Karsen Robie 3-0-8, Alex Leslie 7-2-16, Cayden Wakeham 4-1-9, Billy Joseph 3-1-8. Totals: 33-FG 6-10-FT 80.
CA 13 17 13 12 — 52
PS 16 14 27 23 — 80
3-Point FG: C 4 (Ko. Dowse 2, Hurlbert, Weir); P 8 (J. Robie 5, K. Robie 2, Joseph). Team Fouls: C 15, P 12.
GYMNASTICS
SJA 110.9, MIDDLEBURY 64.1: In Middlebury, Lydia Ruggles claimed her second all-around win of the season, taking first in bars, beam and floor, as the Hilltoppers defeated the Tigers.
Lydia Hall, an independent from Hazen, claimed first in vault as well as second in bars, beam and all-around. Hazen’s Emily Molleur placed third in all-around.
“The girls did OK considering we were down a couple athletes and competed on a non-spring floor and on bars that don’t safely get big enough for our settings for the higher-level skills that a couple of the girls do,” St. J coach Beverly McCarthy said. “We kept routines to the bare minimum needed to win.”
The Hilltoppers next meet is Jan. 5 at Kingdom Gymnastics (7:15 p.m.).
All-Around: Lydia Ruggles, SJA 33.55; Lydia Hall, Hazen 31.20; Emily Molluer, Hazen 26.75.
Vault: Hall 8.2; Ruggles 8.15; Katy Noonan, SJA 8.1
Uneven Bars: Ruggles 8.1; Hall 7.6; Zoe Glentz Brush, SJA
Balance Beam: Ruggles 9.1; Hall 7.85; Glentz Brush 7.8
Floor Exercise: Ruggles 8.2; Glentz Brush 7.6; Hall 7.55
