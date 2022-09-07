DARLING HILL — Emerson Mitchell placed third to lead the Lyndon girls to a team win over Spaulding while North Country’s AJ Esposito and the Danville boys were victorious in the boys race at a season-opening cross-country running meet at Darling Hill on Wednesday.

The Vikings girls had four runners in the top seven to outpace Spaulding 26-31. Charlotte Young won the 5K girls race in 24:19.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.