DARLING HILL — Emerson Mitchell placed third to lead the Lyndon girls to a team win over Spaulding while North Country’s AJ Esposito and the Danville boys were victorious in the boys race at a season-opening cross-country running meet at Darling Hill on Wednesday.
The Vikings girls had four runners in the top seven to outpace Spaulding 26-31. Charlotte Young won the 5K girls race in 24:19.
Esposito claimed the boys title in 19:32, outrunning runner-up Peter Searls of Danville (19:45). The Bears had three runners in the top 10.
Sara Lund of Kingdom East won the middle school girls race, leading KE to a team win over Danville, 19-36. Sebastian Benn of Kingdom East claimed victory in the boys race to propel KE (29 points) to the team triumph over Danville (34) and Oxbow (69).
Team Scores
Boys: Danville 39, Lyndon 55, Lake Region 56, North Country 62.
Girls: Lyndon 26, Spaulding 31.
Boys Individual Top 10: 1. AJ Esposito, NC 19:32; 2. Peter Searls, Dan 19:45; 3. Ethan Parrish, Twinfield 19:48; 4. Brady Gervais, LI 21:33; 5. Aiden Stillson, Dan 22:02; 6. Gavyn Letzelter, LR 22:09; 7. Thomas Hinton, LR 22:31; 8. Liam Beatty, NC 23:06; 9. Devon Lopez-Powers, Dan 23:40; 10. Brodey Priddy, Spaulding 23:59.
Girls Individual Top 10: 1. Charlotte Young, Sp 24:19; 2. Cadence Nadeau, Sp 25:15; 3. Emersen Mitchell, LI 25:33;4. Camryn Hoffman, Twinfield 25:47; 5. Samantha Hensel, LI 25:49; 6. Adrianna Webster, LI 25:49; 7. Macey Mawhinney, LI 26:14; 8. Kiera Marcotte, NC 27:42; 9. Greta Schaller, Sp 27:45; 10. Natalie Webster, LI 27:47.
FIELD HOCKEY
NORTH COUNTRY 7, MILTON 2: In Newport, Kayla Graves (two goals, one assist) led a balanced offensive attack as the Falcons cruised to a season-opening victory.
Teammates Cassady Pray, Anisa Brasseur, Anna Maurice, Louisa Rosa and Ally Lapierre each added a goal of their own.
Ava Bouchard had four saves for the Falcons.
“Standout players were Amelia Larsen on defense — played a stellar game and Lillie Tetreault [had a] great all-around game,” NCU coach Chantelle Bouchard said.
North Country will travel to Lyndon on Friday for a 5:15 showdown.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 8, LISBON 1: In Lisbon, Evie Burger turned in her second hat trick in three games and added an assist to pace the unbeaten Patriots.
Mya Brown scored twice and had an assist while Makenna Price added a goal and an assist for Profile. Also on the scoresheet were Lily Hodgdon (assist), Ani Griffiths (goal, assist) and Avery Weir (assist). Profile’s other tally came on a Lisbon own goal off a shot from Addison Koehler.
Lisbon (0-3) hosts Lin-Wood while Profile (4-0) hosts unbeaten Littleton, both on Saturday.
LITTLETON 1, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 0: In Littleton, Madison Nelson scored unassisted 11 minutes into the second half as the Crusaders stayed unbeaten.
Taytum Adams finished with 10 saves for Littleton (3-0), which will prep for a showdown at fellow unbeaten Profile on Saturday at 11.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 5, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 1: In Littleton, Grady Hadlock (three goals, one assist) and Joelvy Perez (one goal, two assists) led the way as the Crusaders rolled.
Hadlock blasted an unassisted 20-yard strike in the 19th minute to begin the scoring. He received a feed from Perez and connected on a shot from just inside the box seven minutes later.
Bode Belyea received a long pass from Reece Cook which he converted to push the lead to 3-0.
Perez scored his goal on a pass from Hadlock (45th min.) and Perez returned the favor in the 58th minute to help Hadlock earn his hat trick.
Drew Pettit scored the Yellow Jackets’ lone goal in the 50th off a corner kick distribution.
Kyle Fuentes recorded seven saves for the Crusaders, who took over 35 shots on the offensive end.
“Took us some time to get going, but finally connected some passes and created good scoring opportunities,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “Overall good effort from everyone.”
Littleton (3-0) has outscored opponents 17-4 to start the season and will look to stay hot this Saturday when its travels to Profile for the Patriots’ homecoming game, Saturday at 1 p.m.
PROFILE 1, LISBON 0: In Lisbon, Wyatt Lawton scored 1o minutes into the game to lead the visiting Patriots past the Panthers.
Lawton received a pass from Adam Bell for what proved to be the game-winner.
“We moved the ball well and ball distribution was much better,” Profile coach Doug Kilby said. “Alex Leslie played his best game and was all over the front. The defense is the story. Solid, and their ball location and putting us on the attack is exactly what we need.”
Kamryn Ferrala had 16 saves for the Panthers.
“[We were] outpossessed for the majority of the game but battled to the end,” Lisbon coach Les Poore said.
Profile (4-0) will put its undefeated season on the line when Littleton, also unbeaten, arrives for a 1 p.m. clash during the Patriots’ homecoming game on Saturday. Lisbon (2-1) hosts Lin-Wood on Saturday at 1:45.
HAZEN 3, BFA-FAIRFAX 2: In Fairfax, Jadon Baker, Xavier Hill and Cody Trudeau each scored as the Wildcats hung on for a season-opening road victory.
Baker led off the game with a goal in the fifth minute then delivered a corner kick in the seventh minute of the second half which led to Hazen’s next goal. Baker’s delivery caused a scramble in the box before Hill finally capitalized.
Trudeau pushed the lead to 3-0 after going down in the box and being awarded a penalty kick, which he converted himself.
Fairfax scored early in the game, then late on a PK of their own.
Hazen (1-0) hosts Harwood on Saturday at 11.
HARTFORD 2, LAKE REGION 1: In Orleans, Lincoln Racine scored the Rangers’ goal as Lake Region put a strong fight against the Hurricanes in its season opener.
Hartford beat Milton this past weekend 4-2. Milton is the returning Division II state champion.
Tristan Blay made nine saves for the Rangers. The Hurricanes held an 11-8 shots on goal advantage.
Lake Region is at rival North Country on Saturday at 11.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ST. J 3, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon, the Hilltoppers rolled to the rivalry win in straight sets: 28-26, 25-12, 25-9.
“This win was a complete team win with saves and digs from Maya Torres, Grace Hall and Jayden Henderson, serving runs from Maddy Atkinson, Ainsley Atkinson, Grace Hall and Annebelle Reisner, and with Jayden Henderson setting up our front row hitters with perfect sets, led to “get the crowd going” spikes from Ainsley Atkinson, Maddy Atkinson, Annebelle Reisner, Gracie Lawrence,” SJA coach Laura Gary said. “I am really proud of this team.”
Grace Martin (ace, four kills, four assists, nine digs) and Clara Hernandez (ace, four kills, four assists, dig) led the team as opposite setters and hitters Rita Martin and Kayley Goodsell also played really well, LI coach Tamara Martin said.
St. J (1-0) is at Essex while Lyndon (1-1) is at Randolph, both on Friday. The Vikings beat the Ghosts in straight sets in the opener.
BOYS GOLF
ST. J SECOND, NCU THIRD: At Newport Country Club, Mount Mansfield (174) clipped St. Johnsbury (188) and North Country (199) in a three-team meet.
MMU’s Tyler Meadows (39) was the lone golfer to eclipse a 40 and earned match medalist honors.
Will Eaton’s 42 led the way for the Hilltoppers and was joined by Eli Rexford (43), Matt Macdonald (51) and Nick Stein (52).
North Country’s Cash Mosher had the second-lowest score on the day, carding a 41. Teammates Ben West (46), Zander Johannsen (49) turned in solid performances and Carson Limlaw and Ty George each recorded a 63.
Both teams will meet again Monday at 4 at Orleans CC.
LAKE REGION TAKES SECOND: At Orleans Country Club, Duncan Lovegrove’s 41 was the second-best individual score of the day, just one stroke shy of medalist Parker Davey of match-winning Harwood.
The Highlanders scored 172 points, defeating LR (179) and U-32 (202). Harwood’s Tobey Bellows and U-32’s Sawyer Mislak each carded 42’s.
Joining Lovegrove in the Rangers’ top four was Logan Curtis (44), Joe Wilcox (44) and Caden Fortin (50).
Lake Region’s next match is at Copley CC on Monday at 3:30.
GIRLS GOLF
ST. J WINS: At St. Johnsbury Country Club, Charlotte Ng was named medalist on her senior day and helped lead the Hilltoppers to a dual-match victory over Essex.
St. J narrowly defeated the Hornets, 107-108 off the combined score of Ng (46) and Lorelai Bastress (61).
“Charlotte played a strong, complete nine holes of golf and proved why she is the backbone of the team,” SJA coach David Baker said. “She is a meticulous golfer and is always striving to improve and the work she’s put in showed tonight. It was the first varsity match ever for our other three players, including Lorelai who just started golfing last year. We needed her to come in with a 61 or better and she hit that mark to give us the edge. We can improve on a lot of things, but we’re happy with the way things went tonight.”
St. J will travel to The Links at Lang Farm on Monday for a 4 o’clock match.
LAKE REGION GRABS THIRD: At Orleans Country Club, the solo squad of Bailey Ingalls shot a 53 and finished three strokes behind medalist Paige Oakes.
Oakes was the lone golfer on her U-32 team as was Harwood’s Jordan Hunter who shot a 52.
Lake Region plays again on Monday at 3:30 at Copley CC.
