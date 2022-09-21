Wednesday H.S. Roundup: North Country Boys Soccer Shuts Out Vikings

NEWPORT — Cooper Brueck (two goals) and Alex Giroux (goal, two assists) led a balanced offensive attack in which seven different players were involved in the scoring during North Country’s 5-0 boys soccer victory over Lyndon on Wednesday.
Garrett Bianchi and Jorden Driver had the other goals for the Falcons, who led 3-0 at halftime. Brady Blake, Levi Brewer and Noah Fortin were credited with assists.
Camrin Gustin had a relatively relaxed night in net, as he earned the shutout without having to record a save. LI goalkeeper Hayden Marceau stopped 17 shots.
“Marceau had a great game,” Vikings coach Martin Etter said. “Credit to Atte Manner and the defense also.”
Both teams return to action Saturday at 11. North Country (3-0-1) is at Thetford and Lyndon (1-3) travels to Lamoille.
ST. JOHNSBURY 4, BFA-ST. ALBANS 0: In St. Albans, Gerardo Fernandez delivered a hat trick as the Hilltoppers coasted to the road victory.
Fernandez’s tallies came in the 20th, 55th and 71st minutes. CJ Hunt scored in the 73rd and Jorge Trade, Aidan Brody, Nick Reed and Zander Vellieux had assists.
Fernando Gutierrez and Jonathan Kalach-Chelmimsky teamed up for three saves in the effort.
St. J (3-1) is at Burlington on Saturday for a noon start.
LAKE REGION 2, RANDOLPH 1: In Randolph, Tristen Blay and Jacob Inkel tallied to lead the Rangers to a road win.
Blay scored in the 17th minute and Inkel in the 74th to give LR a commanding 2-0 lead. Randolph struck a minute later to give a scare but the Rangers held on for the win.
“Tough defensive game against a good team,” LR coach Darcy Leblanc said. “We had to play down two players and Jayden Chouqette stepped up to put together some big saves at keeper to help the win. Charlie Thompson has no give, and he had an absolutely incredible game.”
Lake Region (3-2) welcomes Stowe on Saturday at 11.
HAZEN 2, THETFORD 2 (2OT): In Hardwick, Lincoln Michaud had a goal and an assist, both off free kicks, as Hazen battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie Thetford.
Down by a pair early on, Michaud scored off a direct kick with seven minutes left in the first half.
A red card shortly after forced the Wildcats to play a man down for the remainder of the game.
Michaud took another free kick late in the second half, this time finding Cody Trudeau for the equalizer.
Morgan Michaud and Tyler Rivard split time in net for HU.
Hazen (1-2-1) hosts Montpelier Saturday at 11.
FIELD HOCKEY
HARTFORD 3, ST. J 0: In St. Johnsbury, Kam Brower scored twice and Madi Willey added another as the unbeaten Hurricanes earned a shutout win
Willa Kantrowicz (nine saves) and Samara Rutledge combined for 12 saves for the hosts, who didn’t get a shot off.
Hartford had a 6-1 advantage on corners.
“We fought hard and made some great defensive strides today,” SJA coach Tara Bailey said. “Hartford is a strong team with hard drives. We were able to break through their front line a few times but fell short of getting a goal. We’ve faced some tough challenges thus far and we are getting stronger.”
The Hilltoppers (0-5) chase their first win next Thursday at Lyndon. The Vikings won the first meeting 1-0.
U-32 7, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, Caitlyn Fielder and Maria Stephani scored twice apiece and the visiting Raiders blanked the Falcons.
Sophie Martel, Zoe Hilferty and Natalie Beauregard also tallied.
Ava Bouchard made 23 saves in the loss.
North Country (1-3) sqaures off against Lyndon for the second time this season Friday at 4. LI won the first meeting 3-0.
BOYS GOLF
LAKE REGION TOPS LI, ST. J: At Orleans Country Club, Logan Curtis’ medalist performance paved the way for the Ranger victory.
Lake Region (179) outpaced Lyndon (198) and St. Johnsbury (213).
Curtis topped all individual scorers with a 41. Teammates Joe Wilcox (45), Duncan Lovegrove (45) and Caden Fortin (48) were strong also.
Lyndon was led by James Young’s 43 and Steven Werner paced St. J with a 44.
GIRLS GOLF
Ng LEADS ST. J: At Orleans Country Club, Charlotte Ng carded a 55 to earn medalist honors against two other golfers.
Bailey Ingalls of Lake Region scored a 57 and Hilltopper Lorelai Bastress had a 58.
