Wednesday H.S. Roundup: North Country Boys Soccer Shuts Out Vikings
North Country's Louisa Rosa attempts to beat a U-32 defender during a field hockey game in Newport on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

NEWPORT — Cooper Brueck (two goals) and Alex Giroux (goal, two assists) led a balanced offensive attack in which seven different players were involved in the scoring during North Country’s 5-0 boys soccer victory over Lyndon on Wednesday.

Garrett Bianchi and Jorden Driver had the other goals for the Falcons, who led 3-0 at halftime. Brady Blake, Levi Brewer and Noah Fortin were credited with assists.

