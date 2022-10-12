NEWPORT — Cora Nadeau and Star Poulin provided the offense and Maya Auger came away with a shutout in net as North Country knocked off previously unbeaten Montpelier 2-0 in a Division II girls soccer thriller at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Wednesday.

A showdown between a pair of D-II’s top teams, the Falcons protected their home field with a statement victory.

