NEWPORT — Cora Nadeau and Star Poulin provided the offense and Maya Auger came away with a shutout in net as North Country knocked off previously unbeaten Montpelier 2-0 in a Division II girls soccer thriller at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Wednesday.
A showdown between a pair of D-II’s top teams, the Falcons protected their home field with a statement victory.
Cora Nadeau opened the scoring, lining up a 22-yard free kick and burying it for a 1-0 lead. Star Poulin added the insurance goal, taking advantage of a goalie miscue and converting from 10 yards out.
Winners of seven straight, North Country looks to keep it rolling Friday night against Stowe, a six o’clock start.
ST. JOHNSBURY 1, BFA-ST. ALBANS 0: In St. Johnsbury, Lily Garey-Wright deposited a feed from Eihlis Murphy with 22 minutes to play and the Hilltoppers avenged an earlier 1-0 loss to the Comets (3-6-1).
Emily Kostruba played big in net for St. J in the back-and-forth affair, finishing with eight saves, including some key one-on-one stops.
Amelia Pinkham saved nine shots in the loss.
St. J (4-6) is at Colchester on Saturday at 4.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 6, OXBOW 0: In Bradford, Jordan Alley had four goals and Kyra Nelson added two with an assist in the Bucks’ dominant victory.
Alley had a hat trick by half and tacked on the team’s final goal after the break. Kyra Nelson recorded her brace in the sixth and 39th minutes to give the Bucks a 5-0 halftime advantage.
Maya Christy, Karli Blood (2) and Lily Roy picked up assists.
“Natalee Spear played sweeper and did an excellent job cutting up opportunities,” BMU coach Parrish Eiskamp said.
Blue Mountain (8-3) hosts Craftsbury on Saturday at 11.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 1, INTER-LAKES 1 (2OT): In Meredith, Tara St. Cyr registered 25 saves as the visiting Spartans battled to a hard-fought draw.
Scoreless at the half, both teams struck in the second to force extra time. Josie DeAngelis converted a solo effort in the 54th minute for White Mountains and Lizzie Downing-Hall answered for Inter-Lakes in the 69th.
“The Spartans had great performances from Kaitlyn Wheeler, Macie England and Maddie Lorenez on defense,” coach Steve Welch said. “Reese McFarland and Aubrey Merrill played well in the midfield. Goalkeeper Tara St. Cyr had an aggressive game on the turf field.”
White Mountains (4-8-1) takes on Belmont at home, Friday at 3:30.
DANVILLE 5, TWINFIELD/CABOT 0: Lilli Klark pumped in a hat trick, two coming unassisted directly off corner kicks, while Lilah Hall added a goal and an assist in the Bears’ shutout road win.
The visitors scored twice in the opening 11 minutes.
Kai-Li Huang tallied while Lauren Joncas and Elizah Abetti rang up assists.
Ida Astick had 10 saves for the hosts while Bears goaltender Leah Klark saved nine.
Danville (6-4) hosts Richford on Thursday.
STOWE 3, LAKE REGION 2 (2OT): In Stowe, Iris Cloutier knocked in the winning goal with 5:23 to play in double overtime as the Raiders escaped with the thrilling triumph.
Sarah Hailey scored twice and assists the winning goal for Stowe (9-1).
Sakoya Sweeney scored on a dish from Dayna Knights that knotted the game 1-all in the first half. Indie Haney then tallied off a pass from Sweeney to tie the game 2-all with 29 minutes to go.
Tanner Gregory had four saves and Parker Reeves six for Stowe. LRU goaltender Sylvia Brownlow thrwarted six shots.
“LR put in a strong team effort containing and defending Stowe, led by defenders Heather Alexander and captain Alyssa Butler who played a standout game for LR,” Ranger coach Mary Farnsworth said.
Other (Milestones, feature ideas, look ahead, etc):
LR (4-6-2) hosts Lamoille on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
WINNISQUAM 3, WHITE MOUNTAINS 2: In Tilton, Rob Southworth had a goal and an assist in the Spartans’ narrow loss.
Just three minutes in, Jude Percey scored off a header that Southworth flicked on to him via a throw in. Southworth scored one of this own in the 36th minute off a Corey Silver service.
Winnisquam scored in the 28th, 53rd and 62nd minutes.
Trevor Armstrong recorded 12 saves for the Spartans, who were outshot 26-11.
White Mountains (4-9-1) is at Belmont Friday at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.