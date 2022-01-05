LYNDON CENTER — A pair of late-period onslaughts helped propel the Lyndon boys hockey to a win at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday night.
Aiden Hale popped in a pair of goals, Alex Giroux and Nick Matteis each contributed a goal and an assist and Logan Miller turned away 39 shots as Lyndon toppled visiting Missisquoi 5-2.
The Vikings scored twice in 21 seconds at the end of the first period, then turned a 2-1 lead late in the second period into a 5-1 advantage after three goals in 1:41 seconds to move to 3-1 on the young season.
Ethan Andrews and Justin Farnham scored for the Thunderbirds, who dropped to 1-4.
Theo Levine added a pair of assists, Dylan Miller had one and Ashton Gould tallied for the winners, who host Brattleboro on Jan. 12.
Ethan Stefanick had 28 saves in the loss.
Giroux kicked the scoring off late in the first period with a nice shot, blocker side. Hale followed shortly after to put the Vikes up 2-0.
“Always great to follow up a goal with another good shift,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said.
After the T-Birds made it 2-1 and continued to threaten the Viking goal, Lyndon responded late in the second period.
Hale made it 3-1 with a nice move of the half wall and a good shot. Matteis then blocked a shot and turned a breakaway into a 4-1 Lyndon lead. Gould extended the cushion to 5-1 20 seconds later on a nifty backhand to the top shelf.
“Logan played a stellar game in net for us again,” Roberge said. “He made some big saves early to keep us in the game and some big saves down the stretch to not let them back in the game. Overall, I think we could have played a lot better. Our breakout needs to be a lot better. We capitalized on our scoring chances and that was the difference.
“They outshot us, but that is not a surprise when we have 10 penalties. Penalties again were a killer for us. We are a very physical team. Now it is back to the practice board to get better and get ready for our next game.”
GIRLS HOOPS
PROFILE 44, LISBON 34: In Lisbon, Patriots sophomore Mya Brown had 20 points, including 11 in the second quarter, as the Patriots reversed the result of their season opener with the Panthers.
The Patriots led 29-12 at the half before being outscored 22-15 in the second half. Lisbon senior Sara Brown made 10 of 14 free throws en route to a team-high 15 points.
On Friday, Profile hosts Woodsville and Lisbon visits Groveton. Both games begin at 5 p.m.
PROFILE (2-4): Evie Burger 1-4-6, Morgan Presby 2-0-4, Mya Brown 8-4-20, Lily Pospesil 1-0-2, Maddie Koehler 2-0-4, Kyah Knight 3-2-8. Totals: 17-FG 10-21-FT 44.
LISBON (2-3): Kaitlyn Clark 3-0-7, Sara Brown 2-10-15, Kiley Hill 1-0-2, Tori Jellison 1-1-3, Kendal Clark 0-1-1, Natasha Holbrook 2-2-6. Totals: 9-FG 14-22-FT 34.
PS 11 18 8 7 — 44
LRS 4 8 13 9 — 34
3-Point FG: L 2 (Ka. Clark, Brown). Team Fouls: P 18, L 20 Fouled Out: P, Koehler; L, Brown, Hill.
HAZEN 36, WINOOSKI 28: In Winooski, junior Alexis Christensen had 16 points to lead the Wildcats to their third straight win, making them 3-3 going into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game with Stowe.
BOYS HOOPS
PROFILE 60, LISBON 37: In Lisbon, Patriots sophomore Josh Robie made seven three-pointers en route to 22 points – 19 in the first half – for the team’s third straight win.
Panthers senior Dylan Colby was almost as effective with 20 points.
On Friday, Profile hosts Woodsville and Lisbon visits Groveton. Both games begin at 6:30 p.m.
PROFILE (4-1): Roman 1-0-2, Jackson Clough 1-0-2, Josh Robie 7-2-22, Karson Robie 2-0-6, Colin Cote 1-0-2, Simon Pitre 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 3-3-9, Cayden Wakeham 3-0-9. Totals: 21-FG 7-14-FT 60.
LISBON (0-4): Max Cryans 2-0-4, Dylan Colby 6-4-20, Andrew Strout 5-0-11, Dariyon Trombley 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 4-11-FT 37.
PS 20 20 10 10 — 60
LRS 3 8 9 17 — 37
3-Point FG: P 11 (J. Robie 6, Wakeham 3, K. Robie 2). L 5 (Colby 4, Strout). Team Fouls: P 11, L 7.
HARWOOD 62, LYNDON 42: At Harwood, all of Lyndon’s points came in the final three quarters as the Highlanders took a 17-0 lead into the second quarter and went on to its first win of the year.
“We did not come to play tonight. We were out of sorts and I credit Harwood as well,” Vikings coach Patrick Rainville said.
LI takes the court again Friday at home at 6:30 versus Lamoille.
LI (1-4): Gavin Williams 2-2-8, Austin Wheeler 3-2-9, Evan Sanborn 4-0-8, Aiden Bogie 3-0-8, Zack Hale 3-1-7, Chevy Bandy 1-0-2. Totals: 16-FG 5-12-FT 42.
HU (1-3): Olney 3-0-7, James 4-0-8, Bellows 5-0-14, Hill 1-0-2, Clapp 3-0-6, Davey 1-0-2, Keiex 2-0-5, Lavill 1-0-2, McHugh 3-0-7, Smith 5-0-10. Totals: 28-FG 62.
LI 0 12 16 14 — 42
HU 17 16 11 19 — 62
3-Point FG: L 5 (Williams 2, Bogie 2, Wheeler); H 7 (Bellows 4, Olney, Kreix, McHugh). Team Fouls: L 10, H 13.
LAMOILLE 58, LAKE REGION 50: At Lamoille, the hosts broke out with a 21-11 fourth quarter to move to a 3-3 record going into their Friday game at Lyndon.
Rangers senior Carter Montgomery had 20 points, all on two-pointers. Teammate David Piers’ 12 points came on four 3-pointers.
The Rangers host Montpelier Friday at 7.
LR (0-4): Carter Montgomery 10-0-20, Aidan Poginy 1-2-4, David Piers 4-0-12, Robbie Bowman 1-2-4, Connor Ullrich 3-1-8. Totals: 19-FG 5-12-FT 50.
LU (3-3): Ham 4-8-18, Jackson 10-0-20, Taylor 2-0-5, Malcolm 1-0-3, Cooper 2-0-4, Elliott 1-1-3, Logan 2-1-5. Totals: 20-FG 10-12-FT 58.
LR 6 17 16 11 — 50
LU 8 14 15 21 — 58
3-Point FG: LR 5 (Piers 4, Ullrich); LU 3 (Ham 2, Taylor). Team Fouls: LR 14, LU 14.
