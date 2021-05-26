Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Pribbernow Paces White Mountains At N.H. State Track; Fillion; Finkle Ignite Crusaders

GILFORD — White Mountains’ Forest Pribbernow had a solid showing at the New Hampshire Division III boys track and field state championship at Gilford High School on Wednesday.
The versatile senior was second in both the 110 hurdles (17.00) and the 300 hurdles (44.22), was third in javelin (151-9) and snagged seventh in the 200 meters (25.04) to account for 22 of the Spartans’ 26 points.
Classmate Logan Rines was fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.85) for his best performance. He was also 11th in the 300 hurdles (51.60), 12th in long jump (17-3.75), and was part of the Spartans’ eighth-place 4x100 team (49.08).
Boys high jump and triple jump, meanwhile, were suspended due to thunderstorms. An announcement from the NHIAA was expected to be made regarding resumption.
The Spartans’ 26 points left them in sixth place. Newport (64) and Kearsarge (50) were atop the leaderboard when the meet was called off.
Woodsville junior Sammy Sarkis was seeded 10th in triple jump (37-10.50).
BASEBALL
LITTLETON 10, LISBON 4: In Littleton, Blake Fillion and Josh Finkle each had a pair of hits and drove in three while Landon Bromley went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs to power the Crusaders.
Stephen Lucus added a double while Grady Millen (four innings, seven hits, three earned runs, three Ks) notched the win for Littleton (11-4), which plated six runs in the second inning on five hits, four coming with the bases loaded.
Dylan Colby had two doubles and scored twice while Dominick Otero went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Lisbon (6-7). Andrew Strout took the loss, allowing six runs and six hits in two innings.
Littleton hosts Groveton in its regular-season finale on Thursday at 4.
GIRLS TENNIS
SJA 5, ESSEX 2: In Essex, the Hilltoppers won all five singles matches, making them 7-6 on the season. Playing in the pro set format, top-seeded Hilltopper Miwa Ozawa prepared for Thursday’s individual state tournament with an 8-0 win over Scarlett Wagner. Ozawa is seeded third in the state tournament.
Singles: 1. Miwa Ozawa def. Scarlett Wagner 8-0; 2. Mary Fowler def. Tilly Krishna 8-3; 3. Zhi Hawes def. Fiona Legg 9-7; 4. Maggie Anderson def. Elizabeth Cramty 8-5; 5. McKenna Brochu def. Anna Gangoly 7-7 (8-6 tiebreaker). Doubles: 1. Souma Mitra/Maddie Nonni, E def. Ellie Coyle/Kay Conner 8-5; 2. Ali Stevens/Sarah Lahmadi, E def. Julia Chadderson/Maya Bakowski 8-5.
BOYS TENNIS
SJA 4, ESSEX 3: With top seed and team captain Mate Koszo, and classmate Moises Zetune being honored on Senior Recognition Day at the St. Johnsbury Academy Field House, the Hilltoppers edged past Essex after the Hornets won the first three singles matches. It put St. J at a 9-5 record going into their scheduled regular-season finale Friday at U-32.
Singles: 1. Aidan Jenson, E def. Jose Trade 8-4; 2. David Knickerbocker, E def. Jose Daniel 8-1; 3. Eli Pay, E def. Elias Tussie 8-2; 4. Jack Jafif, SJ def. Isaac Dodge 8-2; 5. Riku Momozawa, SJ def. Finn Bright 8-1. Doubles: 1. Moises Zetune/Ivan Garza, SJ def. Max Cleveland/Cooper Cleveland 8-1; 2. Essex forfeits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.