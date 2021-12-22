EAST MONTPELIER — Charles Hayes (14) and Elvin Stowell combined for 27 points as the host U-32 Raiders rolled past Lyndon 56-27 in a Division II basketball game on Wednesday night.
Austin Wheeler had a team-high nine points for Lyndon.
“We did not match the energy and intensity from the start tonight,” LI coach Patrick Rainville said. “We struggled finishing plays on both ends of the floor.”
The Vikings host unbeaten North Country on Monday. The Falcons won 56-26 in the first meeting on Dec. 14.
LI (1-2): Eli Hooker 1-0-2, Austin Wheeler 4-0-9, Evan Sanborn 1-1-3, Mason Sylvester 1-0-3, Aiden Bogie 1-0-2, Zach Hale 0-2-2, Chevy Bandy 2-2-6. Totals: 10-FG 5-13-FT 27.
U-32 (2-0): Comstock 1-2-4, Trombly 3-0-7, Richards 1-0-3, Stowell 6-0-13, Hannon 3-0-7, Misiak 1-0-2, Zielenga 1-0-2, Concessi 1-0-2, Keane 1-0-2, Hayes 7-1-14. Totals: 25-FG 2-6-FT 56.
LI 6 4 10 7 — 27
U-32 15 13 9 19 — 56
3-Point FG: L 2 (Wheeler, Sylvester); U 4 (Trombly, Richards, Stowell, Hannon). Team Fouls: L 13, U 17.
WILLIAMSTOWN 57, DANVILLE 52: In Williamstown, Thomas Parrott pumped in a game-high 24 points and the Blue Devils used a big second quarter to fend off Danville in the Bears’ season opener.
Christian Young had a team-high 19 for Danville while Anthoni Guinard added 12 and Dillon Brigham 10. Williamstown outscored the Bears 20-11 in the second quarter.
Danville hosts Peoples on Tuesday night.
DHS (0-1): Louie Palmieri 1-0-2, Anthoni Guinard 4-3-12, Andrew Joncus 2-0-5. Christian Young 5-5-19, Caiden Hill 2-0-4, Dillon Brigham 4-0-10. Totals: 18-FG 8-17-FT 52.
WHS (3-1): Parrott 10-4-24, Murphy 4-0-9, DeForge 2-1-5, Donahue 5-2-13, Rouleau 1-1-3, Clark 0-1-1, Higgins 0-2-2. Totals: 22-FG 11-18-FT 57.
DHS 5 11 18 18 — 52
WHS 5 20 15 17 — 57
3-Point FG: D 8 (Guinard, Joncus, Young 4, Brigham 2); W 2 (Murphy, Donahue). Team Fouls: D 18, W 14. Fouled Out: D, Brigham; W, Rouleau.
GIRLS HOOPS
LISBON 34, LIN-WOOD 22: In Lincoln, Lisbon Panthers senior Kaitlyn Clark had 11 points and eight steals to help key the visitors.
“Kendal Clark was again the defensive workhorse – she had 10 rebounds and nine points,” Lisbon coach Brent Covill pointed out. “Tori Jellison is improving her on-the-ball skills every game. Huge minutes from eighth-grader Meredith Barnes tonight. She was able to come in and take care of the basketball. Linnea Trudel, the 6-foot freshman, played valuable minutes as well.”
The 2-2 Panthers return to the court with a Jan. 5 home game with Profile. They defeated the Patriots 35-27 Dec. 6.
LISBON (2-2): Kaitlyn Clark 4-1-11, Kiley Hill 0-6-6, Tori Jellison 1-2-4, Kendal Clark 3-3-9, Linnea Trudel 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 11-18-FT 34.
LW (0-5): Kiley Clermont 2-0-6, Leblanc 1-0-2, Kate Clermont 2-1-5, Ciarleglio 1-0-2, Harvey 0-1-1, Fitzgerald 3-0-6. Totals: 9-FG 2-8-FT 22.
LRS 12 4 7 11 — 34
LW 5 3 6 8 — 22
3-Point FG: Lis 2 (Ka. Clark); LW 2 (Ki. Clermont). Team Fouls: Lis 9, LW 18. Fouled Out: LW, Fitzgerald.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SPAULDING 6, BLADES 0: In Barre, the Crimson Tide’s Rebecca McKelvey had a hat trick, and Mattie Cetin made 15 saves for the shutout.
It was 4-0 in the third period when Spaulding scored two late goals 35 seconds apart to seal the win, making Spaulding 5-0 this season.
Courtney Lewis 23 saves for the Blades, who seek their first win Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. at Fenton Chester Arena versus Missisquoi.
