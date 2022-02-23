Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Rangers; Bucks Advance; Essex Cuts Down Blades

ORLEANS — Alyssa Butler had 12 points leading a balanced attack as the third-seeded, defending champion Lake Region Rangers began their title defense with a 43-17 rout of No. 14 Stowe on Wednesday in the opening round of the Division III girls hoops tournament.
All of Butler’s points came in the first half as Lake Region led 10-0 after the first frame and 26-5 at halftime.
The Rangers host sixth-seeded Otter Valley (12-9) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Otters eliminated No. 11 Oxbow 69-37.
SHS (1-18): Lehman 2-0-5, Reeves 5-2-12. Totals: 7-FG 2-FT 17.
LR (12-6): Maddie Racine 0-1-1, Hannah Badertscher 1-0-2, Maya Auger 2-0-5, Sakoya Sweeney 1-0-2, Erica Thaler 0-2-2, Liris Haney 1-0-2, Lillian Fauteux 2-1-5, Madison Bowman 2-0-4, Alyssa Butler 6-0-12, Dayna Knights 1-0-2, Madison Young 1-0-2, Kaylee Sargent 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 4-11-FT 43.
SHS 0 5 6 6 — 17
LR 10 16 9 8 — 43
3-Point FG: L 1 (Auger). Team Fouls: S 9, L 7.
DIVISION IV
No. 3 BLUE MOUNTAIN 51, No. 14 TWINFIELD 9: In Wells River, Jordan Alley collected 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Karli Blood splashed three 3s and scored 11 as the Bucks ran their win streak to seven while advancing to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Nine players scored for Blue Mountain. Kyra Nelson had four assists and Kolby Nelson added three blocks in the win.
The Bucks will host No. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Eagles dispatched No. 11 Poultney 59-41.
TU (2-17): Mulane 1-0-2, Fowler 1-0-2, Klanch 1-1-3, Washburn 1-0-2. Totals: 4-FG 1-4-FT 9.
BM (16-4): Lauren Joy 2-0-5, Kyra Nelson 1-0-2, Emma Dennis 1-1-3, Jordan Alley 4-3-12, Karli Blood 4-0-11, Emma Gray 0-1-1, Keegan Tillotson 3-0-6, Maggie Emerson 1-0-2, Kolby Nelson 4-1-9. Totals: 20-FG 7-13-FT 51.
TU 2 2 3 2 — 9
BM 13 14 14 10 — 51
3-Point FG: B 4 (Alley, Blood 3). Team Fouls: T 10, B 8.
BOYS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 73, MT. ABRAHAM 52: In Newport, Cooper Brueck had 22 points, Ian Applegate added 15, Austin Giroux netted 14 and Cayde Micknak dropped in 12 as the Falcons snapped the Eagles’ 12-game win streak in a Lake Division showdown.
Currently in first place in D-II, the Falcons finish their regular with home games Thursday at 6:30 with Enosburg and Saturday at 12:30 with Missisquoi.
MAU (14-5): Dinapoli 1-0-2, Parker 2-0-5, Denecher 2-0-5, Rodriguez 2-0-4, Cogswell 7-5-19, Gargano 3-0-6, Funke 1-2-4, Benoit 3-0-7. Totals: 21-FG 7-11-FT 52.
NC (16-1): Cooper Brueck 8-3-22, Ian Applegate 4-7-15, Cayde Micknak 5-2-12, Jordan Driver 1-0-2, Austin Giroux 6-2-14, Noah Fortin 2-0-5, Wyatt Descheneau 0-2-2, Brayden Pepin 0-1-1. Totals: 26-FG 17-22-FT 73.
MAU 14 17 11 10 — 52
NC 18 20 22 13 — 73
3-Point FG: M 3 (Parker, Denecher, Benoit); N 4 (Brueck 3, Fortin). Team Fouls: M 17, N 10.
WOODSVILLE 73, LITTLETON 52: In their regular-season finale in Woodsville, seniors Cam Tenney-Burt (22 points) and Elijah Flocke (19) led the Engineers’ second win in five days over the Crusaders.
They finish their season undefeated at 18-0, and begin defense of their 2021 D-IV title next week.
“Competed a little better tonight. Had it down to five towards the end of the third,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “Their run to close out the third really hurt. Our unforced turnovers and missed layups really hurt. Did a good job tonight until the end.
“Woodsville puts up points in a hurry,” he added. “Jeff [Santo] played very well and freshman Landon Lord was good off the bench in that atmosphere.”
Santo led Littleton with 18 points. The Crusaders, who were without Kayden Hoskins, finish the regular season at 14-4.
LHS (14-4): Grady Millen 2-0-5, Dre Akins 1-0-2, Mike Hampson 3-4-12, Carmichael Osorio 3-0-9, Braden Lewis 0-1-1, Landon Lord 2-0-5, Jeff Santo 8-2-18. Totals: 19-FG 7-11-FT 52.
WHS (18-0): Jack Boudreault 2-0-5, Cam Tenney-Burt 9-3-22, Connor Newcomb 2-0-4, Michael Maccini 1-0-3, Landon Kingsbury 3-1-8, Cam Davidson 6-0-12, Elijah Flocke 7-4-19. Totals: 30-FG 8-9-FT 73.
LHS 12 17 11 12 — 52
WHS 21 16 16 20 — 73
3-Point FG: L 7 (Osorio 3, Hampson 2, Millen, Lord); W 5 (Boudreault, Tenney-Burt, Maccini, Kingsbury, Flocke). Team Fouls: L 12, W 12.
GIRLS HOCKEY
ESSEX 7, BLADES 0: On senior night at at Fenton Chester Arena, the Kingdom Blades finished out their regular-season Division I campaign with a 2-12-1 record.
Taylor Senecal had the hat trick with two assists and Abby Lacross added two for the Hornets.
Courtney Lewis made 17 saves for the hosts. Hornet goaltender Kelsan Carter saved six shots.
The Blades celebrated six seniors, including Clara Andre, Brydie Barton (not in attendance), Maely Brightman, Elizabeth Laflamme, Courtney Lewis and Liza Morse.
