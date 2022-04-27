Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Rankin, Hilltoppers Mow Down Lakers

ST. JOHNSBURY — Delaney Rankin fanned 15 batters, walked none and scattered seven hits in a complete-game win as St. J Academy downed Colchester 7-1 in a Division I clash Wednesday.
It was a makeup of Saturday’s postponed game.
Rankin was also effective at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple.
Colchester’s Anna Boyer fanned 11 St. J batters, but the Hilltoppers tagged her for nine hits. Taylor Farnsworth was 2-for-4 with a double, and Kyara Rutledge added a triple in the win.
St. J’s defense was sharp, making just one error while stranding six Lakers baserunners.
It was the first of three games in three days for St. J (3-0). They visit Burlington on Thursday and host Brattleboro on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 20, MILTON 2: In St. Johnsbury, Keating Maurer and Maren Nitsche (two assists, 12 draw controls) each scored three times as the Hilltoppers powered past the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Maggie Zschau added two goals and three assists as St. J moved to 3-1-1. Jenna Jones, Ruby Rolfe, Ellie Rice, Sophia Shippee each scored twice, while Avery Tomczyk, Lizza LaFlamme, Maren Geise and Madigan Maurer got on the scoresheet.
ST. J 11, BURLINGTON 6: in St. Johnsbury, Katlyn Zheng led all scorers with a goal and four assists as the Hilltoppers braved snowy, windy conditions to up their record to 4-0.
Teammates Kalie Foley and Elise Hahr played shutdown defense.
St. J visits Middlebury on Tuesday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
MT. MANSFIELD 13, ST. J 12: In St. Johnsbury, the match went to sudden death before the visiting Cougars escaped with the win.
“Hard-fought game, and the boys had an incredible game they should be proud of,” Hilltoppers coach Lon Davis said.
Among the many standouts, St. J’s Gehrig Beck had four goals and two assists; teammates Krane Davis (five assists); Kaelen Glentz Brush (two goals and three assists); Cole Banks (three goals); Charlie Vaal (two goals); and Zeb Kane (goal, assist).
