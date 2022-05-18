Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Rankin, Hilltoppers Mow Down Redhawks

HINESBURG — Delaney Rankin was nearly perfect, baffling the Champlain Valley Redhawks on a one-hitter with no walks and 15 strikeouts as St. Johnsbury Academy earned a 6-0 Metro Division softball win on Wednesday.
It was the Hilltoppers’ fourth win in their last five games.
She got support from Lillian Kittredge (2-for-2, HR, double, RBI) and Kyara Rutledge (2-for-4, double).
It was the first of three games in three days for St. J (8-3). The Hilltoppers host Mt. Mansfield (1-9) Thursday, then visit South Burlington (10-2) on Friday.
WOODSVILLE 12, GROVETON 0 (5): In Groveton, Mackenzie Kingsbury added another win to hers and the team’s undefeated ledger with a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
The Eagles’ one hit came in the last inning; right fielder Eliza Wagstaff threw the runner out at third base.
Leah Krull culminated a big day by scoring the walk-off run. Stealing third, an errant throw to third base enabled her to score end the contest early.
Krull had threes across the board, going 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBI. Mackenzie Griswold (2-for-2, run, RBI) and Jessica Riley (2-for-3, two RBI) swung the bat well. Overall, Woodsville had nine hits and drew seven walks.
At 16-0, the D-IV champions host Blue Mountain (10-2) on Monday. Blue Mountain has won 10 in a row; one of its losses was in its season opener, 10-2 to Woodsville on April 13.
PROFILE 14, LITTLETON 7: In Bethlehem, the Patriots finished the game emphatically with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Morgan Presby hurled a complete-game six-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks. Presby and Kaia Knight each had two RBI at the plate, while Mya Brown (2-for-3, four RBI), Maddie Koehler and Ella Stephenson (each 2-for-3) hit well among Profile’s seven hits.
The Patriots (5-6) take a four-game win streak into Friday’s doubleheader with Groveton. The first game, at 2 p.m., will be a completion of a suspended game, and pick up in the second inning. The Crusaders (2-12) visit Lisbon on Monday.
BASEBALL
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 3, ST. J 0: In Hinesburg, Braedon Jones tossed a complete-game one-hitter with eight Ks and three walks as the top-ranked Redhawks fought off the Hilltoppers.
Travis Stroh (2-for-3, 2B) and Ryan Canty (RBI) pace CVU, which plated two runs in the fifth inning on a passed ball and Canty’s sacrifice fly.
Will Fowler took the loss, going five innings and allowing two earned runs and three hits. Fritz Hauser had St. J’s lone hit.
The Hilltoppers (4-8) host Mt. Mansfield on Thursday.
NORTH COUNTRY 22, LAMOILLE 7: In Newport, Joe LeBlanc and Brandon Baker had three hits each as the Falcons picked up their second straight win.
Tate Parker, Manny Ste. Marie and Dylan Willey had two hits each while Dustin Beloin, Jordan Beloin and Jake LeBlanc each added one in the rout.
Beloin pitched three innings while Ste. Marie and Garrett Heath got an inning in.
North Country (4-8) hosts Spaulding (10-1) on Thursday at 4:30.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 16, COLCHESTER 3: In Colchester, Maggie Zschau pumped in four goals, Keating Maurer and Ellie Rice each had three as the Hilltoppers picked up their second win in two days.
Avery Tomczyk and Jenna Jones each had two goals, while SJA teammates Ruby Rolfe and Abby Reardon also scored. Colchester goalie Mei-Ling Correll made 18 saves; Clara Andre had eight for the winners.
St. J (8-3-1) visits Mt. Abraham on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
MONTPELIER 10, ST. J 4: In Montpelier, Tae Rusomassler had five goals for the Solons (4-4).
Ian McNeil (twice), Jude Coe and Karson Clark scored for St. J and goalie Dominik Gray had eight saves.
The Hilltoppers (4-6) host Mt. Anthony (5-7) on Monday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
ST. J 11, BURLINGTON 10, OT: In Burlington, the Hilltoppers won their fourth in a row on the strength of three goals and an assist from Gehrig Beck.
Charlie Vaal (two assists) Nolan Ryan and Cole Banks also scored twice, while Liam Ryan (goal), playmakers Krane Davis (three assists) and Kaelen Glentz Brush (goal, four assists) also were key.
The surging squad now brings a 5-3 record into its next match Friday at South Burlington.
BOYS TENNIS
PROFILE 5, LITTLETON 4: In Littleton, the visiting Patriots finished out their regular season with their second win over the Crusaders. They won 6-3 in their first match.
It leaves Profile with a 10-4 record going into next week’s D-III playoffs. The Crusaders end with a 5-7 record.
Singles: 1. Tye Simon, L, def. Sam White 8-6; 2. Grady Hadlock, L, def. Adam Bell 8-1; 3. Quincey Burger, P, def. Gabe Lemay 8-0; 4. Jed Kenerson, P, def. Gordon Chau 8-1; 5. Pierson Freligh, P, def. Mike Hampson 8-5; 6. Gavin Lewis, L, def. Troy Boisneault 8-3. Doubles: 1. White/Bell, P, def. Simon/Hadlock 8-5; 2. Lemay/Chau, P. def. Burger/Kenerson 8-3; 3. Freligh/Boisneault, P, def. Hampson/Lewis 8-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 5, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In Shelburne, the Hilltoppers dropped to 4-7 on the season and will host Burlington on Thursday and play at Hartford on Friday.
Singles: Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, SJ def. Lindsay Beer, C 6-1, 7-5; Mary Fowler, SJ def. Tabitha Bastress, C 6-4, 6-0; Erin Fina, C def. Lola Hajek Linares, SJ 6-4 6-3; Cassie Bastress, C def. Zhi Howes, SJ 6-2, 7-5; Sage Peterson, C def. Maya Bakowski SJ 6-1 6-2. Doubles: Addie Mauerer/Ariel Toohey, C def. McKenna Brocau/Sofia Limoges, SJ 7-6 7-6; Phoebe Henderson/Millie Boardman, C def. Bolma Sherpa/Greer Kennedy, SJ 6-0 6-1.
TRACK AND FIELD
LYNDON GIRLS WIN IN CENTRAL VT.: The Lyndon girls claimed a win in the five-team Dirt Track Classic at Spaulding High School. The Viking boys were third among four teams. Viking Bryon Noyes won all three throwing events.
Local winners in the girls events included: Danville’s Katie McAlenney (400 meters, 1:11.7); Hazen’s Cassandra Royer (3,000, 12:02.6; 300 hurdles, 1:01.3); Hazen 4x100 (Lily Castle, Ella Considine, Lila Meyer, Lisa Velten); Lyndon’s Victoria Young (shot put, 8.69 meters; discus, 23.60); Lyndon’s Streeter Middleton (javelin, 28.15); Lyndon’s Jamie Fenoff (pole vault, 2.31; long jump, 3.60); Lyndon’s Macey Mawhinney (triple jump, 7.78).
Local boys victors included: Lyndon’s Gabriel Cole (1,500, 4:41.90); Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes (shot put, 13.65; discus, 42.18; javelin, 38.53).
The Essex freshman meet is Thursday.
Team Scores
Girls: Lyndon 186; Northfield 80; Hazen 64.5; Winooski 42; Danville 18; Spaulding 16.5.
Boys: Northfield 172.5; Spaulding 135; Lyndon 115.5; Winooski 42.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.