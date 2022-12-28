HARDWICK — In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Wildcat senior Tyler Rivard collected an outlet pass and threw down a thunderous slam dunk in transition for his 42nd point of the night, tying the Hazen single-game scoring record in the process.
Rivard would finish the game, an 88-64 win over Enosburg, with an even 50 points — also breaking the Hardwick Academy record of 45 — and setting himself all alone in the program’s record book.
It was a dominant performance by the Wildcat big man, who also hauled in 21 rebounds and recorded five assists, four steals and two blocks. The rim-rattler was Rivard’s first career varsity dunk and he is the first Wildcat to throw one down since 2017.
“Tyler was an awesome force tonight,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “His effort was very high and his teammates did a great job of finding him. He is so athletic for his size and has the ability to handle the ball and lead the break as well as control the paint. He is a very special player and he was great tonight.”
Dimitri Vasiliadis set the Hazen mark against BFA-Fairfax in 2013 and Bruce Putvain set the record for Hardwick Academy back in 1966 against Waterbury.
Rivard’s offensive eruption will be dotted throughout Hill’s extensive HU/HA record book. His 26 points by halftime is one shy of the program record and his 21 made field goals is the most ever in a game. The combined scoring effort of Rivard and Xavier Hill, who tallied 15 points on Wednesday, is the second-highest ever by two teammates in program history.
Hill added seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. Jadon Baker (six points, five rebounds, five assists), Brendan Moodie (six points, five assists) and Lincoln Michaud (six rebounds) had solid nights as well. Gabriel Michaud and Ryan Morrison each hauled in five boards.
While the night belonged to Rivard and the Wildcats, Enosburg’s Devyn Gleason turned in an unforgettable effort of his own. The senior Hornet sparked a furious second-half comeback, scoring 30 of his 37 points after the break. Enosburg kept things close, with Hazen winning the second half by a single point after holding a 43-20 first-half advantage.
“I thought we played pretty well for almost three quarters,” Hill said. “I think our lead grew to 34 before Gleason caught fire and brought them closer. We need to put some serious work in on our defense. I think we lost focus after we got a good cushion and Enosburg didn’t quit.”
The Wildcats square off with longtime rival Peoples Academy on Friday in Hardwick while the highly anticipated Hardwick Academy tribute night is set to take place.
HU (5-0): Brendan Moodie 2-0-6, Jadon Baker 3-0-6, Xavier Hill 6-0-15, Tyler Rivard 21-8-50, Gabriel Michaud 0-4-4, Ryan Morrison 1-1-3, Lincoln Michaud 2-0-4 Totals: 35-FG 13-23-FG 88.
EHS (2-2): Ayden Dash 2-2-7, Danny Antillion 4-0-9, Peter Stiebris 1-0-3, Devyn Gleason 13-5-37, Silas Kane 3-0-6, Brayden Colburn 1-0-2. Totals: 24-FG 7-13-FT 64.
HU 25 18 26 19 — 88
EHS 7 13 19 25 — 64
3-Point FG: H 5 (Moodie 2, Hill 3), E 9 (Dash, Antillion, Stiebris, Gleason 6). Team Fouls: H 11, E 15.
WHITE RIVER VALLEY 65, DANVILLE 60: In Danville, Andrew Joncas poured in 34 points but the Bears fell at home.
Cooper Calkins had 15 points for Danville, which trailed by 10 at halftime. Joncas scored 26 points in the second half including 18 in the fourth quarter.
White River Valley had four players reach double digits, led by Zander Clark’s 16.
“Andrew was great,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “Cooper Calkins and Kohl Guinard played solid as well.”
Danville travels to BFA-Fairfax on Friday.
WRV (1-2): Zach Frary 2-1-6, Wyatt Cadwell 2-2-6, Zander Clark 6-0-16, Donovan Craven 4-2-10, Brayden Russ 4-6-14, Brayden White 4-4-13. Totals: 22-FG 15-23-FT 65.
DHS (2-1): Sebastian Eldred 1-0-3, Andrew Joncas 11-6-34, Cooper Calkins 6-0-15, Kohl Guinard 1-0-2, Arius Andrews 1-0-2, Anthony Raymond 2-0-4. Totals: 22-FG 6-9-FT 60.
WRV 15 16 10 24 — 65
DHS 12 9 15 24 — 60
3-Point FG: W 6 (Frary, Clark, White); D 10 (Eldred, Joncas 6, Calkins 3). Team Fouls: W 15, D 17. Fouled Out: D, Andrews.
NORTH COUNTRY 74, LYNDON 32: In Newport, Cooper Brueck (16 points) and Haidin Chilafoux teamed up for 30 points in the Falcons’ handling of the Vikings.
Brayden Pepin (12 points) and Jorden Driver (11) contributed for North Country as well. The Falcons were up big by half, 43-10.
Gavin Williams led Lyndon with nine points and Ethan Lussier had seven.
“We got out to a fast start which is something we haven’t been great with this year,” NC coach Jeremiah Melhuish said. “Defensively we set a tone and our offense was able to match that and we got great production from everyone tonight. Wyatt Descheneau was so locked in. A lot of what he does, doesn’t always show up in the box score, but I was really happy with his effort this evening. Royce Lancaster also really stepped up. He has been playing really well recently and has put together a number of practices in a row. To see that translate on the floor was great.”
North Country hosts MMU on Friday.
NCU (3-1): Cooper Brueck 6-2-16, Brayden Pepin 5-0-11, Jorden Driver 5-1-12, Haidin Chilafoux 5-0-14, Hayden Boivin 3-0-6, Levi Brewer 1-2-4, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2, Koyle Dennis 1-0-2, Royce Lancaster 3-0-7. Totals: 30-FG 5-8-FT 74.
LI (2-1): Eli Hooker 1-0-2, Gavin Williams 3-0-9, Julian Thraillkill 1-0-3, Beckett Bailey 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 2-1-7, Zach Hale 0-1-1, Ryan Hall 1-0-3, Brody Mosher 2-0-5. Totals: 9-FG 2-3-FT 32.
NCU 18 25 16 15 — 74
LI 5 5 14 8 — 32
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 2, Pepin, Driver, Chilafoux, Lancaster); L 6 (Williams 3, Thrailkill, Hall, Mosher). Team Fouls: N 7, L 13.
HARWOOD 78, LAKE REGION 40: In Orleans, the visiting Highlanders held a 40-21 halftime lead and used a 26-12 third quarter to pull away for good from the Rangers.
Lincoln Racine led Lake Region with 10 points and Carlos Martinez had eight.
LR hosts Lamoille on Wednesday.
HU (1-2): B. Maher 4-2-11, C. Olney 2-1-5, N. Kud 2-0-4, T. Bellows 5-3-14, C. Hill 3-2-9, P. Davey 4-0-10, T. Buffom 0-1-1, J. McHugh 5-0-10, I. Lavit 3-0-6, L. Clapp 3-1-7. Totals: 31-FG 10-20-FT 78.
LR (0-4): Owen Rogers 0-6-6, Charlie Thompson 0-1-1, Jonathon Piers 2-1-5, Lincoln Racine 4-2-10, Aidan Poginy 1-0-3, Colby Lafluer 1-0-3, Carlos Martinez 3-0-8, Beren Lovejoy 0-1-1, Skyler Butterfield 1-0-3. Totals: 12-FG 11-30-FT 40.
HU 18 22 26 12 — 78
LR 9 12 12 7 — 40
3-Point FG: H 5 (Maher, Bellows, Hill, Davey 2); L 5 (Poginy, Lafluer, Martinez 2, Butterfield). Team Fouls: H 22, L 20.
PROFILE 84, SOMERSWORTH 60: In Farmington, Alex Leslie netted 32 points for the second straight game and Josh Robie added 26 during the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash (exhibition game).
Karsen Robie chipped in with 12 for the Patriots.
GROVETON 55, COLEBROOK 38: In Groveton, Ben Wheelock registered 17 points and five rebounds and Kaden Cloutier had 10 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals as the Eagles bested the Mohawks at the Groveton Holiday Tournament.
Kolten Dowse led Colebrook with 17 points and Keenan Hurlbert added 13.
Wheelock and Hurlbert were named to the All-Tournament team and were joined by White Mountains’ Avery Woodburn and Trevor Armstrong and Littleton’s Landon Lord. Littleton’s Kayden Hoskins was named MVP.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LITTLETON 42, COLEBROOK 36: In Groveton, Lauryn Corrigan scored 14 and Addison Pilgrim tallied 13 to lead the Crusaders to victory in the Groveton Holiday Tournament championship.
Niomie Nadeau led Colebrook with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Haley Rossitto had nine points and four steals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 1, CVU/MMU 0: In Jericho, Morgan Rivard’s first-period goal was the difference maker as the Kingdom Blades picked up their second win of the season.
“Taylor Blaise was tested heavily as we killed a penalty with under two minutes in the game and they had the extra skater as CVU/MMU pulled their goalie, but we continued to play well and earn the shutout,” coach Shaun Mosher said.
The Blades (2-3) return home Monday for a 5 o’clock start against Missisquoi.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 2, SPAULDING 2: In Barre, Garret Shatney recorded 33 saves in net as the Vikings escaped with a tie.
Atte Manner got Lyndon on the board first in the opening period and was assisted by Ben West and Zach Griffith. Alex Giroux scored a breakaway goal in the second period off a feed from Ashton Gould to retake the lead but Spaulding tied the game again with five minutes remaining in the third.
Spaulding’s goals were scored by Aidan Kresko and Trevor Arsenault. Arsenault also had an assist, as did Evan Peloquin.
Teammate Ian Longfellow recorded 28 saves.
“Garret Shatney played another amazing game in net for us,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “He made key save after key save to keep us in that game. It was a good full 50 minute team effort. We still need to get better on our breakout and decision-making. We had way too many turnovers in the D zone. They showed us some potential tonight. That’s a big game on the road against a D-I team. We just need to continue to work and continue to get better.”
Lyndon (1-3-1) hits the ice again on Tuesday when Milton comes to town.
