HARDWICK — In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Wildcat senior Tyler Rivard collected an outlet pass and threw down a thunderous slam dunk in transition for his 42nd point of the night, tying the Hazen single-game scoring record in the process.

Rivard would finish the game, an 88-64 win over Enosburg, with an even 50 points — also breaking the Hardwick Academy record of 45 — and setting himself all alone in the program’s record book.

