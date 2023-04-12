ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury girls lacrosse team rebounded from a season-opening loss, responding with a dominant 26-2 victory over Lamoille at Fairbanks Field on Wednesday.

Sophia Shippee led the offensive outburst with five goals and two assists. Ruby Rolfe and Maren Nitsche (two assists) each added hat tricks for SJA while Jenna Jones (two goals, two assists), Emily Morgan (two goals, three assists), Maggie Zschau (two goals, two assists) and Maggie Langlais (two goals) had big games as well.

