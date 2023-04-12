ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury girls lacrosse team rebounded from a season-opening loss, responding with a dominant 26-2 victory over Lamoille at Fairbanks Field on Wednesday.
Sophia Shippee led the offensive outburst with five goals and two assists. Ruby Rolfe and Maren Nitsche (two assists) each added hat tricks for SJA while Jenna Jones (two goals, two assists), Emily Morgan (two goals, three assists), Maggie Zschau (two goals, two assists) and Maggie Langlais (two goals) had big games as well.
Molly Kimber (three assists), Riley O’Brien, Kelsey Greenwood (assist), Rowyn Tomczyk, Ilyana Validaki (assist), Anika Giese and Lilly Laskowski also scored for the Hilltoppers.
Ella Blanchard and Amelia Clark combined for four saves in net in the win.
St. J (1-1) hosts Hartford on Friday and Harwood on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
COLEBROOK 19, LIN-WOOD 8: In Colebrook, winning pitcher Haley Rossitto did damage in both the circle and the batter’s box, producing 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work while also going 4-5 with five RBIs as the Mohawks opened up their season with a win.
Shyanna Fuller (3-for-3, three walks), Niomie Nadeau (4-for-5) and Emma McKeage (3-for-5, walk) each added two RBIs in the win. Catcher Lexi Santamaria (1-for-3, RBI) was solid behind the plate, gunning down three Lin-Wood runners attempting to steal second base.
Colebrook (1-0) is at Lisbon on Monday.
BERLIN 25, WHITE MOUNTAINS 2: The Spartans fell in their season opener in Berlin.
Alexis Hicks went 1-for-2 with an RBI for White Mountains. Emma Merrill and Jaylin Bennett each went 1-for-2 and scored the Spartans’ only runs.
“Berlin hit the ball well,” coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Alexis Hicks and Emma Merrill pitched for the Regional. We made some physical and mental errors defensively, and we will make adjustments.”
WMR (0-1) has a quick turnaround, hosting Newfound on Thursday.
BASEBALL
LITTLETON 12, GROVETON 0: In Littleton, winning pitcher Reece Cook teamed up with JP Perez for a combined no-hitter and Blake Fillion went 4-for-4 with four doubles, six RBIs and three runs as the Crusaders opened up their season with a five-inning win over the Eagles.
Cook tossed 3 2/3 innings while striking out eight and Perez went 1 1/3 with three Ks.
Cook also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and a run scored while Perez (two stolen bases) walked three times and scored as many runs. Grady Hadlock (1-for-2, two runs), Juan Hernandez (1-for-3, run) and Kyle Fuentes (1-for-2, run, two steals) also produced.
Ashton Kenison picked up the loss on the hill for Groveton, going 1 1/3 innings and allowing five runs, four walks and three hits. Kenison got all four of his outs via strikeout.
Littleton (1-0) welcomes Moultonborough Thursday. Groveton (0-1) hosts Lisbon on Friday.
PROFILE 11, LISBON 1: In Lisbon, Coen Mullins went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Patriots’ season-opening victory over the Panthers.
Tied one-all after two, Mullins blasted a leadoff home run which was followed by three more runs in the third and six in the fourth.
Winning pitcher Bode DiMarzio (3 1/3 innings, six Ks, four walks) and Michael Millette combined for a one-hitter. Doug Danforth (2 1/3 innings, five runs, three Ks, two walks) picked up the loss for Lisbon.
Danny Huerter went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for Profile (1-0), which will next play Thursday at home against Pittsburg-Canaan. Lisbon (0-2) is at Groveton on Friday.
