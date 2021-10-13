Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Shippee, St. J Blank St. Albans To Halt 3-Game Skid

ST. ALBANS — The St. Johnsbury Academy girls soccer team shut out BFA-St. Albans 2-0 in a Division I girls soccer match on Wednesday, halting a three-game skid to move to a 5-5 won-lost record.
Sophia Shippee had both goals, scoring off a pass from Hannah Amadon at 18:45 of the first half, and again in the second with 26:37 left to play.
Hayden Wilkins had 11 saves on the day for St. J, to one save in the first half for BFA’s Sophia Zenieck, and three in the second for Ayla Shea.
The Hilltoppers host Colchester under the lights of Fairbanks Field on Saturday night.
TWINFIELD 2, DANVILLE 1, 2OT: In Danville, Twinfield’s Eva Hebert scored unassisted in the 98th minute to improve the Trojans to a 7-4 record.
The first two goals were also unassisted. Annie Dunlop scored unassisted in the 30th minute, while Ava Marshia’s corner kick in the 46th minute knotted the score.
“This was a very close, hard-fought game that could have gone either way, with decent chances at both ends,” Danville coach Spencer Morse said. “Leah Klark made a stellar diving save in the first OT to keep us in it.” Klark had eight saves, to seven for Twinfield’s Ida Astick.
“We lost to Twinfield 5-0 in our first matchup this season,” Morse noted. “We have been making good strides to get our game going in the direction that we want. We are doing some really good things and we have room for improvement. Things are looking up for us.”
Danville takes a 5-6 record into its next game Saturday at 1 at Craftsbury.
CRAFTSBURY 3, HAZEN 1: Facing off in Hardwick for the first annual OSSU Derby, unassisted goals by Sophia Augsberger, Sadie Skorstad and Ida Eames gave the Chargers the win.
Craftsbury had a 2-1 halftime lead, and “both teams fought hard in the second half for the trophy,” Hazen coach Harry Bessett said. “Despite Hazen pinning Craftsbury into their own half, the Chargers scored on a counter-attack to put the score at 3-1.” With 10 minutes left Hazen pushed and pushed but couldn’t break through Craftsbury’s back line.
Caitlyn Davidson scored Hazen’s goal. Highlights of the event were the prematch joint statement made by captains of both teams highlighting sportsmanship, community support for the athletes of both teams, and special recognition of referees Mile Clark and Tom Stames, who graduated from Craftsbury and Hazen respectively. After the match, both teams applauded the efforts of their opponents in a show of respect and finished the night with a joint team picture.
Hazen looks for its first win Saturday against Rivendell.
WOODSVILLE 5, LISBON 3: In Lisbon, the visiting Engineers continued to tighten up the D-IV standings, moving into third place at 11-1-1 behind Newmarket (14-0), Profile (12-1), and just ahead of Littleton (11-2-1).
Senior Leah Krull had three goals, all in the second half, and an assist on Dory Roy’s goal. Brianna Youngman added an unassisted tally.
The Panthers (3-11) fought hard, with Kendal Clark converting two penalty kicks and Kaitlyn Clark getting credit for an own goal as they took a 2-1 halftime lead. Kendal Clark had 10 saves in goal, to eight for Woodsville’s Eliza Wagstaff.
Next for the Engineers, a Friday home game with Groveton. The Panthers visit Gorham Saturday at 11 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 3, LISBON 0: In Lisbon, Nathaniel Chumbes’ two second-half goals expanded a 1-0 halftime score and gave the Engineers their fifth straight win. Ben Taylor (first goal) and Sammy Sarkis on Chumbes’ scores.
Ben Taylor converted a Cam Tenney-Burt corner kick for the first goal of the game.
Andrew Strout had 12 saves for the Panthers (7-7), who visit Gorham Saturday at 1. Next for the 9-2-1 Engineers, a Friday 4 p.m. game in Groveton.
FIELD HOCKEY
MASCOMA 2, WHITE MOUNTAINS 0: In Enfield, the visiting Spartans lost their second 2-0 game in as many days to go to 2-9-1 going into their regular-season finale Friday at Newfound.
“The girls played with a lot of heart. Gave up the first goal on a breakaway with two minutes to play in the first half, then [the Royals] scored again in the fourth quarter with 11:40 left to play,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said.”Marjorie Young continues to be strong on the left wing. Abby Friedman was strong on the defense making smart plays and taking great free hits.”
Spartans goalie Jen Fowler saved 14 of 16 shots, to one save for Mascoma’s Emillee Conrad.
