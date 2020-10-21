ST. JOHNSBURY — A sophomore elevated her play on senior day.
Sophia Shippee scored twice as St. Johnsbury Academy pulled off an emotional 3-1 win over BFA-St. Albans at Cary Field on Wednesday. It was the Hilltoppers’ first win of the season in their only home contest of a pandemic-shortened four-game schedule.
Keating Maurer put the game away with a late tap-in goal off some great individual work from senior Sierra Shippee for the Academy, which scored three unanswered after giving up an early first-half tally to the Comets.
BFA-St. Albans beat the Hilltoppers 3-0 on Oct. 9.
St. J played with purpose and heart on Wednesday. After going down 1-0, Sophia Shippee tied the game before halftime. Then in the second half, the speedy underclassman ran onto a long pass, cut inside and put the Hilltoppers up 2-1.
Hayden Wilkins was a force in net with 16 saves for the hosts. Maren McGinn corralled six shots for the visitors.
“Though an emotional day for our seniors, these girls have worked hard to stay focused on their goals,” said St. J coach Beth Choiniere. “Today they played with confidence, and a sense of urgency that we have been working hard to build. Freshman Hayden Wilkins did an outstanding job in the goal for us tonight as well.”
Six St. J senior were honored before the game, including Isabel Bourgeois, Ellie Coyle, Sierra Shippee, Kylee LaPete, Polly Currier and Ruby Yerkes.
ENOSBURG 2, DANVILLE 0: In Danville, Emily Adams scored in the first half and Erin Diette deposited with 10 seconds left in the game to lift the undefeated Hornets.
Danville’s Colleen Flinn (15 saves) and EHS’ Zoe McGee (13 saves) were busy in net in the hard-fought contest.
The Tribe’s four backs, Zoe Crocker, Jasmine Dunbar, Macy Vogan-Schneider and Carlie Beliveau were solid in slowing the Hornet attack. Liza Morse shut down Enosburg standout Sophie Burns, Danville coach Spenser Morse noted.
“I was super happy with our effort today,” he said. “This was the type of game that could have just as easily ended with us winning 1-0. To play this well against the No. 1 seed from Division III is a good sign as we close in on playoffs.”
Danville (5-2) hosts Hazen on Friday at 4.
NORTH COUNTRY 3, NORTHFIELD/WILLIAMSTOWN 1: Cora Nadeau netted two goals in the first half and Riann Fortin tallied in the second as the Falcons ended a three-game winless skid.
NC (5-2-1) will host Randolph on Friday.
LAMOILLE 5, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center, Barrett Freeman notched a couple of goals as the visiting Lancers scored four times in the second half to pull away.
Molly Ranaudette had six saves for the Vikings (1-4).
“Despite the final score, Molly had a great game in goal today, the best of the season for her,” said LI coach Jeremy White. “It has been great to see her improve and gain confidence.”
Lyndon hosts Thetford for senior day on Saturday at 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, BERLIN 2, 2OT: In Berlin, Brayden White scored twice, including the game-winner in the second overtime to lift the Spartans to a thrilling win over their rival.
Down 2-1, Spartan freshman Robert Southworth sent the game into overtime with a goal with five seconds left in regulation.
Berlin (7-4) was up 2-0, but White took control of a misplayed ball and hit a low hard shot to make it 2-1 before halftime. In the last minute of the game, left back Logan Rines worked the ball down to the corner and crossed it to Southworth, who put it in the back of the net to force OT.
Three minutes into the second overtime, the WM defense cleared a Berlin throw-in out to Southworth, who made a perfectly timed pass to a sprinting White up the middle, who beat the Berlin defense and slotted home the winner to the right of the Berlin goalkeeper.
“This was the best game that these boys have played all year,” said WMR coach Andy Cliche. “They put quick pressure on Berlin, forcing mistakes and back checked well when beat. They never gave up. Brayden made his presence known in the middle and Robby played well as a forward and also on the right halfback. Kegan Nelson did a great job getting around the defenders and finding the passing lanes. Solid play down the middle from Parker Valdez, Karter Deming and Brody Labounty, and Logan Rines at the outside back.”
The Spartans (2-4-1) will close the regular season at Pittsburg-Canaan on Friday at 3:30.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ST. J 3, LYNDON 0: In Lyndon Center, the Hilltoppers won in three sets on the Vikings’ senior night (25-22, 25-9, 25-14).
“We started off slow ending the first set 25-22,” said SJA coach Gwyn Stahl. “However, the girls reset themselves and started the next set the way they finished the first. There were long service runs by Ainsley Atkinson, epic kills by Emily Ely, and last-minute saves by Haley Chen and Abby Reardon all to end the second set 25-9. The third set was close at first, but with Sophie Stark and Haley Chen’s long service runs, we quickly got a head and kept it.
“Our last game will be on Friday and we will also be honoring our seniors as they finish up their high school volleyball careers.”
The Hilltoppers will host Harwood.
CROSS COUNTRY
ST. J EDGE U-32 AGAIN: In Oxbow, St. J nipped U-32 by a point in a tri-meet Tuesday, the Hilltoppers’ second win over their Mountain Division rival in four days. The team scores were St. J (29), U-32 (30) and Montpelier (84).
The Academy beat the Raiders on Saturday for the NVAC Mountain league championship.
SJ junior Evan Thornton-Sherman stayed undefeated, winning in 16 minutes, 8.29 seconds. Teammates Gabe Hatch (17:44.24) and Braden Anthes (17:48.14) made it a 1-2-3 Hilltopper finish. Haley Boyden was 11th and Luke Chadderdon 13th.
“Great run by Evan and Gabe stepped up,” said Hilltoppers boys coach Chip Langmaid. “Braden very steady. Luke and Nathan [Lenzini] had their best races. A couple guys struggled with the weekday meet and the single-school format. It is always good to edge U-32, but not on our best team day. Looking forward to Saturday at BFA.”
U-32’s May Lamb won the girls race in 22:04.87. Kathleen Ryan was St. J’s top finisher in 22:59.9 (third place).
