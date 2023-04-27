Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Boys, NC Girls Victorious At North Country Home Meet

NEWPORT — Sabine Brueck won three individual events to help the Falcon girls to an overall team win and Andrew Bugbee won two of his own to guide the Hilltopper boys to victory at a five-team high school track and field meet at North Country on Wednesday.
The St. J boys dominated the day, compiling a score of 280.5, followed by Mt. Mansfield (98), North Country (83.5), BFA-St. Albans (58) and Stanstead College (5).
The North Country girls posted a 157.5 and narrowly topped St. Johnsbury (148.5). Mt. Mansfield followed at 104, then BFA-St. Albans (72) and Stanstead College (44).
Brueck claimed three events (100 hurdles, 18.01 seconds; high jump, 1.55m; long jump, 5.00). Bugbee was victorious in two individual events (400, 52.73; long jump, 5.77) as well as a part of two winning relay squads.
St. J individual winners included Jaden Beardsley (100, 11.45), Gerardo Fernandez (200, 23.52), Andrew Thornton-Sherman (800, 1:57.32), Carson Eames (1,500, 4:18.58), Nathaniel Bernier (3,000, 9:29.25), Wilder Thomas (300 hurdles, 44.00), Quinn Murphy (discus, 34.93), Coulson Angell (javelin, 44.68) and Alejandro Orozco Kuri (triple jump, 11.55).
Bugbee, Angell, Orozco Kuri and Fernandez won the 4x100 in 47.68; Bugbee, Beardsley, Fernandez and Thornton-Sherman took the 4x400 in 3:34.09; and Charlie Krebs, Bernier, Eames and Ryan Callaghan were tops in the 4x800, finishing in 8:55.12.
On the girls side, St. J’s Willa Kantrowitz (800, 2:33.62), Wisteria Franklin (3,000, 11:58.66) and Rylee Strohm (300 hurdles, 52.00) each secured individual wins.
NC’s Josi Fortin won the triple jump at 9.62m.
North Country’s Naiara Aragon, Reeve Applegate, Charlie Schurman and Makenzie Parenteau teamed up for the win in the 4x100 (56.72). A pair of Hilltopper squads won the other two relays; Peggy Fischer, Brooke White, Strohm and Kantrowitz taking the 4x400 (4:35.60) and Franklin, Clare Stephenson, Fischer and Jasmine Engle claiming the 4x800 (10:43.09).
SOFTBALL
LYNDON 7, RICE 4: In Lyndon Center, Molly Smith (3-for-3, two RBIs) belted a home run and two doubles to lead the Vikings past the Green Knights.
Rylie Taylor (double, two RBIs) and Abby Fillion (two runs, RBI) each had 2-for-4 days for Lyndon.
Ashleigh Simpson went four innings in the circle, striking out six while allowing two runs and three walks. Jaydin Royer (four Ks) threw the other three innings, also allowing two runs and three walks.
Alaina Havreluk went the distance for Rice, striking out 10 Viking batters in the process. She allowed seven runs, 11 hits and a walk in the loss.
Havreluk also went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run and March Lumbra was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Lyndon (2-2) welcomes North Country on Thursday.
WOODSVILLE 14, LISBON 0 (5): In Lisbon, Mackenzie Griswold delivered a perfect game in the circle, recording 14 of her 15 outs via strikeout, in the Engineers’ win over the Panthers.
Griswold was also strong at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Dory Roy (2-for-3, triple, run, two steals) knocked in three runs as well.
Abby Crocker (run), Makayla Walker (double, three runs) and Eliza Wagstaff (double, two runs, RBI) each turned in two-hit days and Paige Royer had two RBIs for Woodsville, which jumped out early thanks to a 10-run second inning.
Kaitlyn Clark absorbed the loss for Lisbon, allowing 15 hits, 14 runs (11 earned) and four walks over five innings while striking out three.
Lisbon (4-2) will be at Pittsburg-Canaan on Monday. Woodsville (6-0) heads to Moultonborough on Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ESSEX 14, ST. JOHNSBURY 8: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers led with 10 minutes left before allowing eight unanswered goals in a loss to the visiting Hornets.
Sophia Shippee had five goals to lead St. J. Maren Nitsche scored twice and Maggie Zschau tallied once.
“Up until the last ten minutes, the Hilltoppers were in the game dominating play,” SJA coach Tom Forster said. “Dominant in the draw was key. A few critical turnovers and Essex pulled away and never looked back.”
St. Johnsbury (3-3) travels to Mt. Anthony on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. JOHNSBURY 7, HARTFORD 0: In White River Junction, the Hilltoppers won every match in straight sets against the Hurricanes without giving up a point.
All five singles matches and one doubles match (second doubles forfeited by Hartford) finished at 6-0, 6-0 in favor of St. Johnsbury.
Luis Guzman, Agustin Gil Tricio, Jorge Trade, Fernando Gutierrez and Nick Wright were victorious in singles and Andres Burillo and Riku Momozawa won doubles.
St. J (5-0) hosts Brattleboro on Saturday.
Singles: Luis Guzman, SJA def. Sebastian Fraser, H 6-0, 6-0; Agustin Gil Tricio, S def. Nitchi Tsouteatis, H 6-0, 6-0; Jorge Trade, S def. Rowan Irvine, H 6-0, 6-0; Fernando Gutierrez, S def. Jacob Helina, H 6-0, 6-0; Nick Wright, S def. Rico Putnum, H 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa, S def. Jonah Liebens/Arlo Philip, H 6-0, 6-0; SJA def. Hartford via forfeit.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. JOHNSBURY 5, HARTFORD 2: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers bested the Hurricanes despite having to forfeit the No. 2 doubles match.
St. J’s No. 2-5 singles matches all resulted in victories for Angela Meraz, Sofia Limoges, Valeria Garzo and Oleksandra Tsiva.
The doubles duo of Regina Rebello and Gracie Lawrence also won.
“Both St. Johnsbury Academy boys and girls varsity tennis teams are looking forward to playing their second annual Spring Break Mixed Doubles Tournament,” SJA coach John Sayarath said. “Due to rain, the tournament will be held in the field house. This will give every player the opportunity to have fun and a great time teaming up with different players and competing in a relaxed setting like last year.”
St. J (2-2) is at Brattleboro on Saturday.
Singles: Wren Darker, H def. Dolma Sherpa, SJA 6-4, 7-5; Angela Meraz, S def. Maggie Dumont, H 7-5, 6-0; Sofia Limoges, S def. Anthem Philip, H 6-0, 6-0; Valeria Garzo, S def. Silvia Hale, H 6-2, 6-1; Oleksandra Tsiva, S def. Ceci Wendling, H 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Regina Rebello/Gracie Lawrence, S def. Jakly LaFountaine/Harper Fallon, H 6-4, 6-1; Hartford def. SJA via forfeit.
