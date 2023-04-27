Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Boys, NC Girls Victorious At North Country Home Meet
North Country’s Sabine Brueck runs to the win in the 300 hurdles during the 2022 Vermont Division I high school state track and field championship at Burlington High School on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

NEWPORT — Sabine Brueck won three individual events to help the Falcon girls to an overall team win and Andrew Bugbee won two of his own to guide the Hilltopper boys to victory at a five-team high school track and field meet at North Country on Wednesday.

The St. J boys dominated the day, compiling a score of 280.5, followed by Mt. Mansfield (98), North Country (83.5), BFA-St. Albans (58) and Stanstead College (5).

