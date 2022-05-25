ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. J Academy boys tennis team the Hilltoppers completed a perfect regular season, finishing at 13-0 with their second win of the season over South Burlington — 6-1 victory at Kiwanis Courts on Wednesday.
Burlington also finished undefeated. The two teams did not play this spring. The team state tournament gets underway next week.
Singles: Bernardo Barrios def. Siriam Sethuraman 7-6 (4), 6-1; Frederik Haineking def. Chris Bialas 6-2, 6-1; Jorge Trade def. James Bialas 6-1, 6-2; Vihit Gupta, SB, def. Augustin Gil 3-6, 6-3, 10-6; Javier Berenguer def. Mateo Duracak 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Rene Ovananos/Brandon Liddick def. Will Breadley/Yuyan Zhang 6-3, 3-6, 12-10; Forster Goodrich/Andrew Dahms def. James Bradley/Jay Eagle 7-6 (4), 6-4.
The individual state tournament — singles and doubles — runs Thursday-Saturday in Burlington (Leddy Park and Appletree Point).
According to the Free Press, Burlington’s Hugo Crainich owns the No. 1 spot in boys singles for Northern players; Nick O’Donnell of Burr and Burton holds the top position out of the South. For boys doubles, Agustin Gil and Javier Berenguer of St. Johnsbury enter as the favorites.
Local matchups:
Singles
First round (Thursday)
Ian Applegate (NC) vs. Jorge Trade (SJ)
Second round (Thursday)
Luis Vilanova (BBA) vs. Bernado Barrios (SJ)
Aidan Chance (Midd) vs. Frederik Heineking (SJ)
Doubles
Second round (Thursday)
Gil/Berenguer (SJ) vs. Vinson/Vinson/Gupta-Bradley winner
Longsteth/Filkhorn (MMU) vs. Goodrich/Liddick (SJ)
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTH BURLINGTON 6, ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In South Burlington, the Hilltoppers’ lone win came at the top seed — Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky defeating Izzy Partilo 7-6 (5), 7-5. Bodeo-Lomicky lost to Partilo earlier in the season and will face her again Thursday in the Round of 32 of the 2022 Vermont girls high school state individual championships (see below).
The team state tournament gets underway next week.
Singles: Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, SJA def. Izzy Partilo, SB 6-7, 5-7, 7-5; Sage Bennett, SB def. Mary Fowler 6-3, 7-5; Anna Bennett, SB, def. Zhi Howes, SJA 6-1 6-0; Tenzin Tselha, SB def. Dolma Sherpa, SJA 8-1; Ella Maynard, SB def. Greer Kennedy, SJA 8-1.
Doubles: Lilla Erdos/Winnie Adamson, SB def. McKenna Brochu & Sofia Limoges, SJA 6-2, 6-1; Ivy Howard/Melissa Rosowsky, SB def. Maya Bakowski/Ivy Pavick, SJA 6-3, 6-1.
The individual state tournament — singles and doubles — runs Thursday-Saturday in Burlington (Burlington Tennis Club).
Via the Free Press, Bea Molson of Mount Mansfield is the top seed in girls singles. In girls doubles, Stowe’s Gabrielle Doehla and Kate Tilgner are seeded first and will seek to defend their 2021 crown.
Local matchups:
Singles
First round (Thursday)
Izzy Partilo (SB) vs. Skylar Bodeo-Lomickey (SJ)
Mary Fowler (SJ) vs. Ella Maynard (SB)
Doubles
Second round (Thursday)
McKenna Brochu/Maya Bakowski (SJ) vs. Maia Franchetti/Emma McDonald (Col)
BOYS LACROSSE
HARTFORD 14, ST. J 2: In St. Johnsbury, Joseph Barwood notched seven goals as the Hurricanes went to a 13-1 record.
Karson Clark had both the Academy goals, and the Hilltoppers (4-7) finish their regular-season schedule Saturday against Rice.
SOFTBALL
PROFILE 5, GORHAM 4: In Gorham, Ella Stephenson knocked in the winning run in the top of the seventh. It made the score 5-2, and the Patriots then held off a Huskies rally where they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, then had a runner picked off third base to end the game.
Morgan Presby picked up the win in the circle, giving up eight hits, fanning five and walking five. She got big defensive help from third baseman Kaia Knight, who handled two scorching drives for outs.
“They were smoked,” Patriots coach Bob Burrill said. It was the definition of third base being the hot corner.”
Profile closes out Friday at home with Moultonborough.
BOYS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, MIDDLEBURY 7: In Middlebury, Cole Banks led the way with four goals and four assists as the Hilltoppers went to a 6-4 record going into their season finale Friday at Champlain Valley.
Gehrig Beck (two goals, five assists), Charlie Vaal (four goals, assist), Liam Ryan (three goals), Ezra McCarty (three assists) and Eric Meakem (two goals) also got in on the scoring.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, S. BURLINGTON 8: In South Burlington, Katlyn Zheng collected eight assists and a goal as the undefeated Hilltoppers toppled the second-ranked Wolves for the second straight day.
Emily Kostruba (five goals) and Sabrina Lamar (four) contributed to the win, as did Ella Switser (two goals) and Kalei Foley (two goals) and Dylan Wilcox (three assists).
At 12-0, the Hilltoppers go for an unblemished record in their Saturday finale at Champlain Valley at 11 a.m.
