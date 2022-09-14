ST. JOHNSBURY — Carson Eames and Bennett Crance motored to individual wins as the St. Johnsbury Academy cross-country running teams won the boys and girls teams events at the Hilltoppers’ home opener on Wednesday.
The SJA boys team (15 points) bested Lamoille (59) Lake Region (70) and Lyndon (114). On the girls side, St. J (17) beat out Lamoille (51) and Lyndon (69).
Eames led the way for the SJA boys with a time of 17 minutes, 42 seconds, and Bennett Crance was the top girl running a 23:43 — just three seconds faster than teammate and runner-up Wisteria Franklin.
St. J accounted for the entire boys top five and four out of the girls top five. Each side had seven runners in the top 10.
Team Scores
Boys: St. J 15, Lamoille 59, Lake Region 70, Lyndon 114.
Girls: St. J 17, Lamoille 51, Lyndon 69
Boys Individual Top 10: 1. Carson Eames, St. J 17:42; 2. Nathaniel Bernier, St. J 18:31; 3. Ari Leven, St. J 18:53; 4. Isaac Lenzini, St. J 19:34; 5. Ryan Callaghan, St. J 20:02; 6. Mason Porter, Lamoille 20:15; 7. Wilder Thomas, St. J 21:00; 8. Elliot Rowe, Lamoille 21:53; 9. Thomas Hinton, Lake Region 21:59; 10. Sebastian Najri, St. J 22:08.
Girls Individual Top 10: 1. Bennett Crance, St. J 23:43; 2. Wisteria Franklin, St. J 23:46; 3. Jasmine Engle, St. J 24:21; 4. Natalie Start, Lamoille 24:57; 5. Maddie Blanchard, St. J 25:33; 6. Peyton Qualter, St. J 25:41; 7. Anna Gale, Lamoille 26:21; 8. Macy Moore, St. J 26:22; 9. Ivy Pavick, St. J 26:31; 10. Adrianna Webster, Lyndon 26:54.
BOYS SOCCER
LITTLETON 6, COLEBROOK 0: In Colebrook, Joelvy Perez scored four goals in the opening 37 minutes and the Crusaders went on to rout the Mohawks.
Perez tallied in the third, seventh, 12th and 37th minutes.
Bode Belyea and Grady Hadlock each had a goal and an assist while Cam Cook recorded an assist.
Littleton (5-1) is at Gorham on Tuesday and Colebrook (0-5) hosts Lisbon on Friday.
LAKE REGION 3, LAMOILLE 0: In Hyde Park, three different goal scorers helped Lake Region earn its first victory of the season.
Aiden Poginy, Liam Oliver and Luc Oliver each tallied for the Rangers which controlled possession and out-shot Lamoille 40-3 (17-1 on goal).
“[The] boys showed we can take shots on goal,” LR coach Darcy Leblanc said. “Happy with the way we came out; well-played possession ball.”
Lake Region (1-2) hosts Paine Mountain Friday at 4:30.
OXBOW 1, DANVILLE O: In Bradford, the Bears battled but couldn’t hold on in search of their first win of the young season.
Scoreless for most of the game, Oxbow scored midway through the second half off a tap-in after a cross to the far post.
“A lot of back-and-forth soccer,” Danville coach Jeremy Withers said. “Each goalie had a handful of saves.”
Danville (0-4) hosts Craftsbury Friday at 4:30.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, NEWFOUND 1: In Bristol, Rob Southworth scored twice in the second half, guiding the Spartans to their first win of the year.
White Mountains scored all three of its goals within 11 minutes of each other late in the game to secure the victory. Southworth tallied in the 64th and 69th minutes and Avery Woodburn extended the lead in the 75th.
Spartan goalkeeper Trevor Armstrong had five saves.
WMR (1-5) will be on the road again on Thursday at Mascoma for a 4 o’clock start.
WOODSVILLE 5, LISBON 0: In Woodsville, Nathaniel Chumbes had a first-half hat trick and Landon Kingsbury scored twice as the Engineers routed the Panthers.
All five goals came in the opening half.
Coby Youngman, Connor Houston and Andre Chumbes recorded assists. Cam Davidson and Ethan Kimball split time in net for the winners.
WHS (2-1) is at Lin-Wood on Thursday. Lisbon (2-2-1) is at Colebrook on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
SPAULDING 3, NORTH COUNTRY 2: In Newport, Cora Nadeau and Charli Kellaway each scored as the Falcons fell at home.
Down 1-0 in a physical battle, Nadeau equalized 10 minutes before halftime; tucking away a shot into the right-side corner off a feed from Emerson Gilson.
North Country then took the lead shortly after the break on a give-and-go between Kellaway and Emma Fortin. Kellaway sent a diagonal ball to Fortin on the outside who then sent it back across the six for Kellaway to one-time into the back of the net.
Spaulding tied it again four minutes later with a floated shot over goalkeeper Maya Auger’s head and then pulled in front with 17 minutes remaining.
“From there it was all North Country, but they just could not get the equalizer,” NCU coach Pete Kellaway said.
North Country held the advantage in shots, 15-13, and Auger finished with five saves.
The Falcons (2-2) are back in action Saturday at 11 at Randolph and then host Lyndon on Tuesday night under the lights.
LAKE REGION 2, RANDOLPH 2 (2OT): In Orleans, Madison Bowman scored the equalizer with six minutes to go on a shot from 25 yards out as the Rangers earned the draw.
Hannah Baderstcher put LR up 1-0 in the first half, depositing a Bowman shot that was deflected by the goaltender.
Randolph stormed ahead on goals from Vivvy Davis and Shiloh Lake, the latter with 17 minutes to.
With 6:22 left, Heather Alexander played a ball up the wing from to Bowman, who knotted the game from distance.
Grace Helfant had nine saves for the Ghosts (2-1-1) while Sylvia Brownlow had five for the Rangers.
LR (1-1-2) will play at Thetford on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5, OXBOW 1: In Wells River, Jordan Alley’s torrid start to the season continued as she scored her second hat trick in as many games and Maya Christie added a pair as Blue Mountain rolled to another comfortable win.
Alley now has nine goals through the Bucks’ first four games.
She scored just four minutes in off a Kyra Nelson assist but Oxbow’s Meredith Young had the equalizer three minutes later before both teams were held scoreless the rest of the half.
After the break, Christie (assist Lily Roy) and Alley put BMU in front for good. Karli Blood assisted Alley’s third goal and Christie struck again in the closing minutes.
Felicity Sulham recorded nine saves in the victory and Makenna Simmons had seven.
Blue Mountain (3-1) will look to avenge its only loss of the season thus far when it hosts Woodsville Saturday at 11. The Engineers earned a 3-1 win on Sept. 9.
LITTLETON 2, COLEBROOK 1: In Colebrook, goals by Lauryn Corrigan and Julianne Bromley led the Crusaders to a road victory.
Corrigan struck first off an assist from Addison Hadlock and Bromley netted the second unassisted. Haley Rossitto scored for the Mohawks, dancing past two defenders before finishing.
Sierra Riff had 22 saves to keep Colebrook in the game.
“Sierra had herself a game,” CA coach Katie Parker said. “Littleton had some quality chances but Riff came up with save after save.”
Littleton (5-1) is at Pittsburg and Colebrook (0-4) will travel to Lisbon, both Friday at 4.
WOODSVILLE 12, LISBON 1: In Woodsville, five goals from Paige Smith powered the Engineers’ high-powered offensive display as they slammed the visiting Panthers.
Smith added two helpers while teammates Kate Vasconcelos (two goals, assist) and Brianna Youngman (goal, two assists) also did damage.
Other Woodsville goal scorers included Makayla Walker (assist), Gabby Keysar, Dorothy Roy (assist) and Allee Rowe. Katie Houston, Lauren Hatch and Peyton Rutherford all assisted once.
Kora Sibley scored for the Panthers.
Woodsville (4-0) travels to Lin-Wood Thursday and Lisbon (0-5) is at Colebrook on Friday, both 4 o’clock games.
FIELD HOCKEY
WHITE MOUNTAINS 3, MASCOMA 3: In Whitefield, Abbie McCusker’s goal with 35 seconds left helped the Spartans escape with a draw.
Ann Buffington scored twice for Mascoma to start the game, one goal in the first quarter and the next at the start of the second off a penalty corner.
The Spartans got on the board thanks to a Victoria Whitcomb weakside goal off a corner with 4:40 left in the second. KaYa Nkwen-Tamo then tied it early in the third with a backdoor goal off a hard cross from McCusker.
Now down 3-2, WMR had a Ciera Challinor goal called back because the ball was outside of the circle. With time winding down, Challinor took a shot off of a corner which McCusker was there to finish.
The two teams played scoreless throughout the overtime with Madison Savoy coming up with a big save behind goalkeeper Averey Harris (seven saves).
White Mountains (1-2-2) is at Winnisquam Tuesday at 4.
CO-ED GOLF
LITTLETON FINISHES THIRD: At Canterbury Woods, Mascenic (75 points) beat out Concord Christian (60) and Littleton (54).
Medalist Josiah Hakala carded a 32 in leading Mascenic to victory.
Braden Lewis (17), Gavin Lewis (15), Joe Woodson (13) and Charlie Daine (9) powered Littleton.
