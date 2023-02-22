Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J’s Krebs Sprints To Second At Freestyle State Championship

CRAFTSBURY — St. Johnsbury’s Ruth Krebs recorded a second-place finish at the Division I girls Nordic skiing freestyle state championships at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Wednesday.
Krebs earned the runner-up spot, coming in at 14:12.8 and trailing only Burlington’s Gillian Fairfax (13:58.5). She was joined by Hilltopper teammates Anya Moriarty (25th), Mary Fowler (26th), Siri Joliffe (28th), Ava Purdy (31st), Maddie Blanchard (33rd), Harper Crance (35th) and Maren Geise (37th).
Hazen’s Amelia Circosta finished third in the D-II girls race with a time of 13:54.4. Beth McIntosh, of Middlebury, won the event coming in at 13:32.9.
Lyndon’s Grace Martin finished 39th.
St. J’s Charlie Krebs (12:48.1) was 10th in the D-I boys race and teammate Sisu Lange was 11th (12:49.3). Mount Anthony’s Luke Rizio (11:37.7) took the top spot.
Fellow Hilltoppers Nick Reed and Nathan Lenzini were 29th and 30th while Krane Davis picked up 36th.
Hazen’s Leo Circosta was the fifth fastest D-II boy on the day, recording a 12:20.8 time. Woodstock’s James Underwood (11:56.8) was first.
The meet was moved from Thursday to Wednesday because of expected bad weather.
Tuesday’s freestyle championships were the first segment of a two-day championship event. The classic races will be held on Tuesday at Rickert Nordic Center in Ripton.
The Hilltopper boys currently sit in fourth place and the girls are in fifth. Last year, the St. J girls finished seventh and the boys were ninth.
Nordic Skiing State Championships (freestyle)
At Craftsbury Outdoor Center
Division I Girls Top 10: 1. Gillian Fairfax, BHS 13:58.5; 2. Ruth Krebs, SJA 14:12.8; 3. Elsa Sanborn, BHS 14:19.4; 4. Greta Kilburn, BHS 14:20.0; 5. Tanis White, MAU 14:22.7; 6. Rosalie Brown, BHS 14:43.3; 7. Paige Poirier, SB 15:07.3; 8. Ava Whitney, Bratt 15:26.8; 9. Eden White, MAU 15:28.6; 10. Stella Laird, CVU 15:33.2.
Division I Boys Top 10: 1. Luke Rizio, MAU 11:37.7; 2. Brady Morigeau, MMU 12:15.3; 3. Taylor Carlson, MMU 12:19.5; 4. Riley Thurber, MAU 12:19.8; 5. Owen Deaie, CVU 12:28.4; 6. Matthew Servin, CVU 12:32.0; 7. Kai Donnelly, BHS 12:37.3; 8. Peter McKenna, MAU 12;41.1; 9. Jonah Gorman, MMU 12:46.4; 10. Charles Krebs, SJ 12:48.1.
Division II Girls Top 10: 1. Beth McIntosh, Midd 13:32.9; 2. Clare Serrano, U-32 13:52.8; 3. Amelia Circosta, Hazen 13:54.4; 4. Ava Schneider, Midd 14:01.8; 5. Mary Harrington, Midd 14:06.7; 6. Julia Thurston, Harw 14:09.0; 7. Anika Leahy, Craftsbury 14:21.6; 8. Margaret Voisin, Mont 14:26.8; 9. Lia Robinson, Midd 15:20.5; 10. Sara McGill, Mont 15:33.6.
Division II Boys Top 10: 1. James Underwood, Wood 11:56.8; 2. Sage Grossi, Mont 12:02.4; 3. Baxter Harrington, Midd 12:07.7; 4. Charlie Kehler, Craftsbury 12:13.5; 5. Leo Circosta, Hazen 12:20.8; 6. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury 12:25.4; 7. Quinn Uva, Wood 12:38.0; 8. Steven Supan, Mont 12:50.9; 9. Eliot Schneider, Midd 12:51.3; 10. Matias Citarella, Midd 13:14.0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 1 NORTH COUNTRY 61, No. 17 U-32 33: In Newport, Cora Nadeau notched 16 points and Sabine Brueck had 12 as the top-ranked Falcons coasted through the first round.
Emma Fortin, Rileigh Fortin and Aaliyah Wilburn each scored eight points in a well-balanced North Country scoring effort.
NC took control right from the beginning with an 18-3 first quarter. The lead grew to 20 by halftime.
Clara Wilson had a team-high 10 points for the Raiders.
“Great team effort tonight,” Falcons coach Sarah Roy said. “All 10 girls made contributions. We are locked in and ready for any opponent.”
North Country will welcome No. 8 Lyndon on Friday for a juicy quarterfinal showdown. The Falcons already own two wins over the Vikings this winter, the most recent being an 11-point victory on Dec. 31.
NCU (21-0): Reeve Applegate 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 5-2-12, Maya Auger 2-0-5, Emma Fortin 3-2-8, Haidin Bathalon 1-0-2, Rileigh Fortin 3-1-8, Cora Nadeau 7-0-16, Aaliyah Wilburn 4-0-8. Totals: 26-FG 5-8-FT 61.
U-32 (4-18): Wilson 3-4-10, Parker 1-0-2, Beauregard 0-5-5, Petrella 2-0-5, Flynn 1-0-3, Richardson 3-0-8. Totals: 10-FG 9-10-FT 33.
NCU 18 17 8 18 — 61
U-32 3 12 13 5 — 33
3-Point FG: N 4 (Auger, R. Fortin, Nadeau 2); U 4 (Petrella, Flynn, Richardson 2). Team Fouls: N 13, U 5.
No. 2 HAZEN 81, No. 15 WINOOSKI 19: In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison supplied 20 points, Tessa Luther dropped in 15 and the Wildcats sprinted into the Division III quarterfinals with a blowout win.
Hazen was up 50-13 at the half and held the Spartans scoreless in the third.
Alexis Christensen and Ella Gillespie each netted 11 points and Julia des Grosilliers had eight.
Davison, Luther and Gillespie drained three treys apiece for the Cats, whose win streak reached 19.
Hazen will host No. 7 Oxbow on Saturday. HU topped the Olympians 52-37 in a meeting way back on Dec. 15.
HU (19-1): Isabelle Gouin 3-0-6, Tessa Luther 6-0-15, Alexis Christensen 4-0-11, Baylie Christensen 2-0-4, Caitlyn Davison 8-1-20, Julia des Grosilliers 4-0-8, Sadie Skorstad 1-0-2, Ella Gillespie 5-0-11, Haley Michaud 2-0-4. Totals: 35-FG 1-3-FT 81.
WHS (2-18): Truong 3-2-10, Htoo 0-1-1, Heintz 1-0-2, Stewart-McIver 2-1-6. Totals: 6-FG 4-16-FT 19.
HU 20 30 19 12 — 81
WHS 8 5 0 6 — 19
3-Point FG: H 10 (Luther 3, A. Christensen 3, Davison 3, Gillespie); W 3 (Truong 2, Stewart-McIver). Team Fouls: H 13, W 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH COUNTRY 56, ENOSBURG 41: In Enosburg, Cooper Brueck tallied 24 points for the second straight game to help the Falcons close out their regular season on a 13-game winning streak.
Haidin Chilafoux scored 13 points and Jorden Driver had 11 for North Country.
NC led by just two at halftime before outscoring Enosburg 28-15 over the final two quarters.
North Country wraps up its regular season at 18-2.
NCU (18-2): Cooper Brueck 10-0-24, Brayden Pepin 1-2-4, Jorden Driver 4-3-11, Haidin Chilafoux 4-3-13, Wyatt Descheneau 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 8-10-FT 56.
EHS (9-10): Vaughn 0-2-2, Ayden 2-0-4, Danny 3-1-7, Peter 0-2-2, Devyn 7-4-21, Silas 2-2-6. Totals: 14-FG 11-14-FT 41.
NCU 14 14 15 13 — 56
EHS 10 16 9 6 — 41
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 4, Chilafoux 2); E 2 (Devyn). Team Fouls: N 14, E 14.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 4, RICE 1: In South Burlington, Ella Blaise scored twice while Isabela Butler and Isabel Gaudreau each netted one as the streaking Blades closed the regular season on a 12-game win streak.
Gabi Young and Gabrielle Griffith collected assists for KB, which finishes with a 16-4 record and is without a loss since Jan. 12. The Blades are expected to be the No. 3 seed in Division behind No. 2 Burr and Burton and No. 1 Woodstock. Brackets are expected to be released Thursday morning.
After a 1-3 start, KB had won 15 of its last 16 games.
Eelie Curdin scored for the Green Knights (7-10-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
RUTLAND 5, LYNDON 1: In Rutland, Riley Rodrigue, Ira Eaton, Anders Lowkesfrom, Greg Olsen and Jacob Downs all scored as fourth-ranked Rutland handed the Vikings a loss in the final game of the regular season.
Alex Giroux scored on a feed from Adam Dusek for LI’s lone goal.
Logan Miller tallied 33 saves for the visitors while Noah Bruttomesso had 12 for Rutland (14-6).
“We started the game strong with a grade-A scoring chance on the second shift and a goal 3 minutes in,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “It was 2-1 after two periods and we were graded from the penalties in the second and they took advantage. Logan Miller played a great game in net for us. He was the only reason we were in that game. He had 30 saves after two periods. We started really well and that was about it. Nine minutes in penalties in the second period hurt. The boys were gassed for the third after that.
“We need to play our game. That was not LI hockey tonight. I know our team has a lot more than what they showed tonight. Looking forward to the playoffs.”
The Vikings finish with a mark of 8-10-2 and will likely be the No. 8 seed in the Division II tournament when the bracket is released Thursday.
STOWE 6, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In Stowe, the Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead in a win over the Hilltoppers.
Camden Ignjatovic and Josh Peterson scored for St. Johnsbury. Holden Newland, Evan Windrow and Carson Biggie were credited with the assists.
Stowe’s offensive production came primarily off the sticks of Bo Graves (two goals, two assists), Aaron Lepikko (two goals, assist) and Woody Reichelt (goal, three assists). Derek Baxter also scored while Brandon Allen and Logan Wilson added assists.
Nate Delman recorded 17 saves for the Hilltoppers, who conclude the regular season at 3-16-1. Liam Newhouse stopped 16 shots for the 13-7 Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.