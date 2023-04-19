Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Softball, Lax Earn Wins; Littleton Baseball Pushes Past Profile
Buy Now

St. J Academy's Maggie Zschau pushes upfield during the Hilltoppers' 26-2 win over Lamoille in a high school girls lacrosse game at Fairbanks Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Emerson Mitchell picked up her first varsity win in the circle and Kaia Anderson produced a three-hit, five-RBI day as St. Johnsbury toppled Division II Hartford 16-4 in an inter-division softball clash on Wednesday.

Mitchell surrendered four hits and two walks across five innings, striking out five in the process.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.