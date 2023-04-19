Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J Softball, Lax Earn Wins; Littleton Baseball Pushes Past Profile

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Emerson Mitchell picked up her first varsity win in the circle and Kaia Anderson produced a three-hit, five-RBI day as St. Johnsbury toppled Division II Hartford 16-4 in an inter-division softball clash on Wednesday.
Mitchell surrendered four hits and two walks across five innings, striking out five in the process.
Both Anderson (double) and Cassidy Kittredge (RBI) turned in 3-for-5 efforts at the plate. Morgan Keach (1-for-3, two RBIS) and Kacie Nelson (two hits, RBI) contributed for St. J, which had 14 hits as a team.
“Strong pitching performance from Emerson Mitchell for her first varsity win,” Hilltoppers coach Jeremy Roberts said.
St. Johnsbury (2-0) is at Colchester on Saturday.
BASEBALL
MISSISQUOI 2, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In Newport, freshman Ben West allowed just three hits but the Falcons dropped their home opener.
West went the distance, also allowing two runs and three walks while striking out six — he also retired the final 12 batters he faced.
North Country out-hit Missisquoi 4-3.
Parker Hakey struck out six and walked two in the complete game victory.
NC (0-2) welcomes Oxbow on Tuesday.
LITTLETON 12, PROFILE 2 (5): In Littleton, Ross Kelly and Charlie Daine each had three RBIs as the Crusaders pushed past the Patriots.
Littleton led 6-2 after the first inning, taking advantage of four walks, an error, and two hits.
Reece Cook went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and two steals. Cook also picked up the win on the mound, pitching all five innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and a walk while striking out six. After allowing the first two Profile batters to score, Cook settled down and allowed just one hit the rest of the way.
Grady Hadlock, Blake Fillion and Juan Hernandez each scored twice.
Coen Mullins (two hits) and Danny Burnell (RBI) each had doubles for Profile. Bode DiMarzio was tabbed with the loss after walking all three batters he faced without recording an out.
Littleton (4-0) welcomes Pittsburg-Cannan on Friday while Profile (1-3) will be at Colebrook.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. JOHNSBURY 20, MILTON 9: In Milton, Maren Nitsche pumped in six goals and three assists, Maggie Zschau scored five goals with an assist and Sophia Shippie had four goals and six assists in the Hilltoppers’ road win.
Ruby Rolfe netted a hat trick and an assist for St. J, which held an early 11-2 lead. Molly Kimber (two goals, three assists) and Maggie Langlais also scored. Emily Morgan (two) and Lilly Laskowski had assists.
Milton’s Raegan Decker supplied five of Milton’s nine goals. Teammate Karissa Leclair made nine saves in goal.
Amelia Clark (nine) and Ella Blanchard teamed up for 11 saves in the win.
“St. J came out strong and fast, SJA coach Tom Forster said. “Some great team offense by senior midfield players Sophia Shippee, Maren Nitsche and Maggie Zschau. Those three midfielders together accounted for 15 goals, 10 assists and 15 ground balls. Our attack played well, created some give-and-go offense and good rides. Our defense played well, protected our goal and preventing easy shots by Milton.”
St. J (3-2) hosts Spaulding on Saturday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
MONTPELIER 15, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In Montpelier, the Solons streaked by the Hilltoppers in their season opener.
Kaalen Glentz and Charlie Vaal each recorded points off assists from Parker Bruhns and Krane Davis.
St. J (0-1) plays at Mt. Mansfield on Friday.
