Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Stowe Snaps St. J Win Streak May 4, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J tops visiting BFA-Fairfax 9-4 in a Division II lacrosse match at Cary Field on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STOWE — The Stowe Raiders snapped St. Johnsbury Academy’s three-game win streak with a 7-4 boys lacrosse win on Wednesday.Caleb Morgan, Ian McNeil, Camden Ignjatovic and Jude Coe scored the goals for St. J and Dominik Gray made 12 saves. The Hilltoppers (3-3) host Randolph on Monday.The contest was the lone local game on the slate. Rain washed out the rest of the schedule. 