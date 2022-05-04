Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Stowe Snaps St. J Win Streak
St. J tops visiting BFA-Fairfax 9-4 in a Division II lacrosse match at Cary Field on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

STOWE — The Stowe Raiders snapped St. Johnsbury Academy’s three-game win streak with a 7-4 boys lacrosse win on Wednesday.

Caleb Morgan, Ian McNeil, Camden Ignjatovic and Jude Coe scored the goals for St. J and Dominik Gray made 12 saves.

The Hilltoppers (3-3) host Randolph on Monday.

The contest was the lone local game on the slate. Rain washed out the rest of the schedule.

