Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Three-Goal Flurry Sends Blades Past Wasps

WOODSTOCK — The Blades were sharp when it mattered most.
Alexandra Mosher scored twice, including the game-tying goal, and Isabel Gaudreau netted the winner as the Kingdom Blades rallied for three goals in under two minutes in the third period to stun the Woodstock Wasps 3-2 in a girls hockey clash Wednesday night.
Kassidy Haley put Woodstock up 2-0 with two goals in the first period. But KB struck back in the final frame. Mosher scored on a feed from Gabrielle Young to make it 2-1. Forty-three seconds later, Mosher found the net again on assists from Briannah Waterman and Morgan Rivard to even the game 2-all.Fifty-nine ticks later, Gaudreau tallied on a feed from Gabrielle Griffith for the go-ahead score.
Taylor Blais made 22 saves for the victory in net.
The Blades (1-1) host Essex on Saturday at 3.
BOYS HOOPS
HAZEN 84, RANDOLPH 33: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard had 24 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals as the defending champion Wildcats opened their season with a rout in the opening round of the Dave Morse Classic.
Brendan Moodie (12) and Jadon Baker (11) hit double-digit scoring for the winners.
Hazen will play for the title Friday night against Lamoille, which beat Williamstown in Wedensday’s other contest.
RU (0-2): Chase Higgins 1-0-2, Ethan Davignon 3-2-8, Marcus White 2-0-5, Ben Hanford 1-0-2, Shea Fontanella 3-0-7, Joey Ferris 3-0-7, Matt McHugh 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 2-3-FT 33.
HU (1-0): Brendan Moodie 4-1-12, Jadon Baker 5-0-11, Gavin Stratton 0-2-2, Sully Laflan 3-1-8, Xavier Hill 2-0-5, Liam Jurkiewitz 3-1-5, Tyler Rivard 10-4-24, Ryan Morrison 4-1-9, Lincoln Michaud 4-0-8. Totals: 33-FG 12-21-FT 84.
RU 6 7 9 11 — 33
HU 29 21 16 18 — 84
3-Point FG: R 3 (White, Fontanella, Ferris); H 6 (Moodie 3, Baker, Laflan, Hill). Team Fouls: R 19, H 16.
GROVETON 62, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 59: In Canaan, Ben Wheelock pumped in 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Kaden Cloutier delivered a line of 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Eagles fought off the Yellow Jackets.
Koal Hurlbert turned in a team-high 22 points in the loss. Groveton led 43-32 after three before PC surged back.
The two teams combined to shoot 28 of 65 at the foul line.
The Eagles visit Franklin on Friday at 6.
GHS (2-0): Corbin Frenette 3-1-9, Kaden Cloutier 3-5-11, Aiden Whiting 2-0-4, Ben Wheelock 9-7-27, Luke Shannon 0-1-1, Brody Platt 4-0-8, Ashton Kenison 1-0-2. Totals: 22-FG 14-31-FT 62.
PC (0-5): K. Hurlbert 9-2-22, G. Hurlbert 2-1-6, Hailey 3-2-8, Umlah 6-1-13, Cristaforo 0-3-3, Jaimes 1-5-7. Totals: 21-FG 14-34-FT 59.
GHS 10 20 13 19 — 62
PC 7 13 12 27 — 59
3-Point FG: G 4 (Frenette 2, Wheelock 2); P 3 (Hurlbert 2, Griffin). Team Fouls: G 24, P 23. Fouled Out: G, Konner Shannon.
GIRLS HOOPS
NORTH COUNTRY 65, U-32 28: In East Montpelier, Sabine Brueck scored 27 points, added 10 rebounds and played stifling defense in the Falcon blowout.
Brueck held Raider standout point guard Clara Wilson scoreless as the talented Falcons moved to 2-0.
Maya Auger hit three 3s and finished with 11 points while Cora Nadeau contributed 11 points to help pace NCU.
The Falcons visit Lyndon on Saturday at 12:30.
NCU (2-0): Reeve Applegate 1-0-2, Sabine Brueck 12-2-27, Maya Auger 3-2-11, Emma Fortin 1-0-2, Rileigh Fortin 2-0-5, Addie Nelson 1-1-3, Cora Nadeau 5-0-11, Aaliyah Wilburn 2-0-4. Totals: 27-FG 5-7-FT 65.
U-32 (0-1): Beauregard 2-0-4, Banson 1-0-2, Petrella 1-0-2, Flynn 0-2-2, Richardson 8-2-18. Totals: 12-FG 4-11-FT 28.
NCU 22 12 18 13 — 65
U-32 6 6 9 7 — 28
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck, Auger 3, Fortin, Nadeau). Team Fouls: N 15, U 7.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 61, RIVENDELL 18: In Wells River, Lauren Joy (18) and Jordan Alley combined for 31 points in the one-sided Buck win.
Kyra Nelson added 10 points for BMU. Joy added a team-high five assists, Alley collected six boards and three steals and Karli Blood finished with a team-high seven rebounds.
“Girls played well,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “We defended hard early in the game and pushed the ball off turnovers. Good bounce-back game. Always nice to get the first win of the season.”
The Bucks host Stowe next Tuesday.
RA (0-2): Bushee 1-0-2, Butler 4-0-11, Senalla 1-0-2, Smith 1-0-2, O’Hearn 0-1-1. Totals: 8-FG 1-3-FT 18.
BMU (1-1): Lauren Joy 9-0-18, Kyra Nelson 4-1-10, Jordan Alley 6-1-13, Felicity Sulham 1-0-2, Maya Christy 2-0-4, Karli Blood 2-0-4, Shannon Florentine 2-0-4, Keegan Tillotson 2-0-4, Stephanie Boyce 1-0-2. Totals: 29-FG 2-5-FT 61.
RA 0 7 5 6 — 18
BMU 13 20 15 13 — 61
3-Point FG: R 1 (Butler); B 1 (Nelson). Team Fouls: R 10, B 4.
GROVETON 49, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 16: In Canaan, Marissa Kenison tallied 13 of her 15 points before the break and the Eagles rolled past the host Yellow Jackets.
Delaney Whiting (12) and Paige Lambert combined for 23 points in the win.
“We had a pretty dominant first half, outscoring them 34-12 with the whole team running the floor well,” GHS coach Tim Haskins said. “Our shooting went cold on offense in the second half, but we continued to defend very well.”
The Eagles visit Franklin on Friday at 4:30.
GHS (2-0): Aspen Clermont 2-0-4, Paige Lambert 3-3-11, Madison Ash 1-1-3, Katherine Bushey 1-0-2, Delaney Whiting 4-2-12, Marissa Kenison 7-0-15, Mylee Kenison 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 6-16-FT 49.
PC (1-4): Jacqueline Giroux 3-0-7, Saidy Placey 1-0-3, Janessa Hodge 0-0-0, Leahana Haynes 2-0-4, Sienna Grodin 1-0-2. Totals: 7-16-FG 0-3-FT 16.
GHS 22 12 9 6 — 49
PC 7 5 4 0 — 16
3-Point FG: G 5 (Lambert 2, Whiting 2, Kenison); PC 2 (Giroux, Placey). Team Fouls: G 13, PC 11.
