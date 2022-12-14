Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Three-Goal Flurry Sends Blades Past Wasps
Buy Now

The Kingdom Blades and visiting Burlington/Colchester skate to a 1-all draw in girls hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WOODSTOCK — The Blades were sharp when it mattered most.

Alexandra Mosher scored twice, including the game-tying goal, and Isabel Gaudreau netted the winner as the Kingdom Blades rallied for three goals in under two minutes in the third period to stun the Woodstock Wasps 3-2 in a girls hockey clash Wednesday night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.