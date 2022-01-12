Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Tide Rushes Past Vikings; Falcons Go To 8-0 Stephen Garfield garfields@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Stephen Garfield Author email Jan 12, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury's Hannah Keithan looks on prior to an exhibition match at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LYNDON CENTER — The Spaulding Crimson Tide outscored the Lyndon Vikings 46-21 in the second half for a 66-47 win Wednesday night at Alumni Gymnasium.“We got off to a good start and found a flow offensively,” LI coach Patrick Rainville remarked. “In the second half we did not take care of the ball and get quality looks.”Evan Sanborn topped the Vikes with 14 points, while teammates Chevy Bandy (13) and Austin Wheeler combined for 23 more. LI hosts Montpelier on Friday at 6:30.SHS (5-1): Diego 6-0-14, McAllister 4-0-9, Severy 5-6-16, Ronson 3-0-8, Benoit 1-0-2, Trother 1-0-3, Terrill 3-7-14. Totals: 23-FG 13-17-FT 66.LI (2-5): Gavin Williams 2-0-6, Cam Berry 1-0-2, Austin Wheeler 4-2-10, Evan Sanborn 7-0-14, Aiden Bogie 0-2-2, Chevy Bandy 6-1-13. Totals: 20-FG 5-7-FT 47.SHS (5-1): Diego 6-0-14, McAllister 4-0-9, Severy 5-6-16, Ronson 3-0-8, Benoit 1-0-2, Trother 1-0-3, Terrill 3-7-14. Totals: 23-FG 13-17-FT 66.SHS 13 7 20 26 — 66LI 14 12 12 9 — 473-Point-FG: S 7 Diego 2, Ronson 2, McAllister, Trother, Terrill); L 2 (Williams); Team Fouls: S 10, L 13.NORTH COUNTRY 46, MT. ABRAHAM 39: In Bristol, Cooper Brueck (16) and Cayde Micknak combined for 30 points to keep the Falcons unbeaten.North Country outscored the hosts 27-15 in the middle two frames.The Falcons host Milton (2-4) on Saturday at 12:30. More from this section +3 Dunklee Back For Third Olympics As U.S. Sets Biathlon Team Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Bucks Put Clamps On Bears Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: I Wish We Could Still Ride Sleds Down The Road NC (8-0): Cooper Brueck 6-3-16, Haidin Chilafoux 0-2-2, Cayde Micknak 7-0-14, Wyatt Descheneau 2-0-4, Brayden Pepin 4-0-10. Totals: 19-FG 5-8-FT 46.MA (2-3): Parker 1-0-2, Deneker 3-0-8, Cogswell 4-1-10, Dillon 1-0-2, Bannister 3-0-6, Gargano 2-0-4, Benoit 3-0-7. Totals: 17-FG 1-3-FT 39.NC 12 16 11 7 — 46MA 11 9 6 13 — 393-Point FG: N 3 (Pepin 2, Brueck); M 4 (Deneker 2, Cogswell, Benoit). Team Fouls: N 8, M 15. Fouled Out: M, Cogswell.U-32 64, LAKE REGION 30: In East Montpelier, the Raiders had three players in double figures and pulled away with a 27-10 second half.Davis Piers (12) led the Rangers in scoring with four 3-pointers.Lake Region visits Spaulding on Friday at 7.LAKE REGION (0-5): Carter Montgomery 2-1-6, Aidan Poginy 2-2-7, David Piers 4-0-12, Robbie Bowman 0-1-1, Connor Ullrich 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 4-7-FT 30.U-32 (4-1): Comstock 7-0-15, Trombly 3-2-11, Richards 1-0-3, Stowell 4-2-10, Muslak 2-0-5, Fair 1-0-2, Zeilenga 1-2-4, Cioffi 3-0-6, Haynes 4-0-8. Totals: 26-FG 5-7-FT 64.LR 5 15 4 6 — 30U 19 18 12 15 — 643-Point FG: L 4 (Piers); U 6 (Trombly 3, Richards, Stowell, Comstock). Team Fouls: L 10, U 13. 