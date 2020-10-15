Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Work OT, Cut Down Hilltoppers In Field Hockey, Football

LYNDON CENTER — Zach Hale tossed five touchdown passes and his Lyndon Vikings outlasted rival St. Johnsbury for a 35-34 overtime win in a 7-on-7, touch football victory on Wednesday at Robert K. Lewis field.
Trevor Lussier (kicked five XPs) and Parker Mitchell each caught a pair of TDs for the Vikings (3-3), who handed the Hilltoppers (3-1) their first defeat.
The Vikings jumped out to a 14-0 lead and held a 21-7 cushion at halftime. St. J rallied and tied the game 28-all on a Colby Garey-Wright touchdown pass to Fritz Hauser with under 2 minutes to play.
In overtime — each team had four downs to scores from the 10-yard line — Lyndon scored first on a Hale to Ashton Gould TD pass. The XP gave the Vikings a 35-28 lead.
St. J responded with a Garey-Wright to Jaden Hayes TD connection to make it 35-34. The Hilltoppers elected to go for the win, but their two-point conversion attempt was no good — a completed pass to Hauser in the back of the end zone was ruled out of bounds.
FIELD HOCKEY
LYNDON 4, ST. J 3: In Lyndon Center, Sadie Bora knocked home the game-winner on a feed from Emily Tanner early in overtime as the Vikings went on to a thrilling win over their rival.
The Vikings had four different scorers, including Ella Buckingham, Brydie Barton and Delaney Raymond. Jamie Fenoff (two) and Bora had assists on the day.
Ashley Fox, Alexis Duranleau and Taylor Farnworth scored while Ella Ceppetelli had two assists for the Hilltoppers, who rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit. Farnsworth’s tally tied the game with 68 seconds left in regulation.
But Bora won it 1:23 into the first 7-on-7 overtime period, her hard strike hitting the cage from the top of the key.
“We came attacking today,” said LI coach Jen Patridge. “Our two seniors Sadie Bora and Emily Tanner did a great job leading their team to victory today. Kadienne Whitcomb had a great defensive game.”
St. J had the advantage in corners (16-4).
“Exciting game,” said St. J coach Tara Bailey. “We came out strong but gave up two goals in the first and had to battle back. We had many opportunities to score, but just couldn’t quite get the ball in. We finish up the regular season with a home game vs. U-32 on Saturday.”
BOYS SOCCER
DANVILLE 1, RICHFORD 1, 2OT: In Danville, Denver Lindstrom scored midway through the first half on a cross from Jacob Baesmann and the Indians forged a tie.
Nicolas Joyal knotted the game 1-all early in the second half.
“Jayson Litz had an outstanding game for Danville in the right back position and eighth-grader Caiden Hill had a great defensive game at left back” said DHS coach Jeremy Withers.
Danville hosts Twinfield on Saturday at 11.
NORTHFIELD/WILLIAMSTOWN 1, LYNDON 0: Caiden Crawford-Stempel picked up a loose ball on top of the 18 and drilled a shot past Vikings goaltender Nick Matteis for the game’s lone goal.
Matteis finished with eight saves for the visiting Vikings (1-4). Ethan Miller made four saves in the win.
LITTLETON 2, LISBON 1: In Lisbon, Parker Paradice’s goal on a feed from Grady Millen in the 48th minute proved to be the game-winner as the Crusaders won their sixth straight.
Austin Marquis tallied on dish from Joelvy Perez in the third minute, but the Panthers squared up five minutes later on a Dylan Colby tally.
“Not our best overall game today,” said LHS coach Luke Driscoll. “I give a lot of credit to Lisbon as they outworked us and put pressure on us the last 10 minutes with several chances to tie it up. I thought some of our young guys stepped up and played some much needed minutes for us today.”
“We played very well,” Lisbon coach Les Poore said. “Littleton is the team to beat up north and we put in one heck of an effort to hang with them and had a few chances to tie near the end. I really like how the team rose to the occasion and put forth a great effort.
“We didn’t have a win to show for it, but we played at a very high level. It was senior day and they put on a great showing for their last home regular-season game.”
GORHAM 3, PROFILE 2: Max Ritter scored twice in the Patriots’ home loss.
GIRLS SOCCER
PROFILE 4, GORHAM 0: In Gorham, Sophie Bell scored twice, Madison McLaren added a goal and an assist and Mya Brown notched her first goal in the Patriots’ shutout win.
Annabelle Mullins made one save for the Pats (4-3), who led 2-0 at the break. Gorham’s Olivia O’Neal had six saves.
U-32 1, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In East Montpelier, Caroline Kirby scored unassisted with 3:29 seconds gone in the first half for the game’s only goal.
Mckenna Marquis made 12 saves for the Falcons, who absorbed their first loss of the season. Evie Moore made nine saves for the hosts.
“Marquis again played very well between the pipes for NC,” said Falcons coach Peter Kellaway. “Having the unenviable task of marking up Caroline Kirby, one of the state’s top players, was Mackenzie Parenteau. Big Mack matched up with Kirby and essentially shut her down for the majority of the game.”
North Country hosts Harwood on Friday at 4.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 2, BERLIN 1: In Berlin, Josie DeAngelis pounced a corner kick from Morgan Doolan in the final minute to lift the Spartans.
Lexi Deming finished off a Maddie Loreanz throw-in in the 27th minute to put WMR up 1-0. Jill Hallee got the equalizer for Berlin in the 65th minute.
“Carissa Challinor played well in goal throughout the game and ended the match with saves saves,” said Spartans coach Stephen Welch. “Senior captain Nicole Gross commanded the backline. Jaylin Bennett played well in defense, while Adrienne Foster and Clemmie Southworth also played well in the midfield.
WM (2-2-1) hosts Littleton on Friday.
DANVILLE 3, HAZEN 2: In Hardwick, Ava Marshia scored twice and added an assist as the Indians stayed unbeaten.
Liza Morse tallied while Lilli Klark got an assist for DHS (5-0). Marshia’s unassisted snipe on a direct kick in the 56th minute put the visitors up 3-1.
Macy Molleur had a goal and an assist while Madi Bartlett tallied for the Cats (0-5).
Colleen Flinn had four saves for the Tribe; Alleigh Gabaree had 18 for Hazen.
Danville travels to Missisquoi on Friday at 4.
LITTLETON 7, LISBON 0: In Lisbon, Olivia Corrigan scored three times and Bre Lemay added two as the Crusaders continued their unbeaten start.
Hannah Brown added a goal and an assist, Kaylee Manzella tallied and Lauren McKee and Jocelyn Cosentino had assists for the Crusaders (7-0), who outshot the hosts 31-3 and led 4-0 at the break.
“We played well attacking the ball and had good touches when we attacked,” said LHS coach Clinton Brown.
