Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Wheeler Erupts For 35, Vikings Sink Blue Devils
Lyndon's Austin Wheeler, left, dabs his brother, Logan, during program introductions prior to the Vikings' 58-33 win over visiting Oxbow in the Vikings' season opener at Alumni Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WILLIAMSTOWN — Austin Wheeler erupted for a career-high 35 points, Gavin Williams chipped in with 12 and the visiting Lyndon Vikings bested the Williamstown Blue Devils 70-56 on Wednesday.

Lyndon led 38-28 at the break.

