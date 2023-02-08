Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Wheeler Erupts For 35, Vikings Sink Blue Devils

WILLIAMSTOWN — Austin Wheeler erupted for a career-high 35 points, Gavin Williams chipped in with 12 and the visiting Lyndon Vikings bested the Williamstown Blue Devils 70-56 on Wednesday.
Lyndon led 38-28 at the break.
Each team hit eight three-pointers. Wheeler drained five for the Vikings.
LI also got 13 points from Logan Wheeler (seven) and Ethan Lussier (six).
Evan Bailey scored 19 for Williamstown.
Lyndon hosts Randolph on Friday.
LI (8-5): Logan Wheeler 3-1-7, Gavin Williams 4-2-12, Julian Thrailkill 1-0-3, Beckett Bailey 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 3-0-6, Austin Wheeler 13-4-35, Santino DiMartino 0-1-1, Wyatt Mason 1-0-2, Brody Mosher 1-0-2. Totals: 27-FG 8-10-FT 70.
WHS (2-12): Bailey 7-3-19, B. Donahue 2-2-7, Torn 1-0-2, Martin 1-0-2, Rouleau 0-2-2, Mascitti 3-2-10, L. Donahue 3-0-9, Laggner 0-5-5. Totals: 17-FG 14-21-FT 56.
LI 14 24 20 12 — 70
WHS 11 17 18 10 — 56
3-Point FG: L 8 (Williams 2, Thrailkill, A. Wheeler 5); W 8 (Bailey 2, B. Donahue, Mascitti, L. Donahue 3). Team Fouls: L 20, W 13. Fouled Out: L, Lussier.
ST. J 61, BURLINGTON 44: In Colchester, Rex Hauser canned four 3s and finished with 23 points as the Hilltoppers snagged their second win over the Seahorses in three days. The game was played at St. Michael’s College.
The Hilltoppers hit 23 of 28 foul shots, including Harry Geng’s 8 of 8 effort. Geng finished with 10 points while Aidan Brody added 12 (4 of 4 from the foul line).
The Academy lit out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter.
“We had a great start to the game on both ends of the floor,” SJA coach Patrick Rainville said. “A great sign for our offense of late has been the balanced scoring.”
The Hilltoppers head to Rutland on Saturday.
SJA (9-5): Rex Hauser 7-5-23, Carter Bunnell 1-0-3, Harry Geng 1-8-10, Kerrick Medose 3-6-12, Aidan Brody 4-4-12, Kape Clements 2-2-4. Totals: 16-FG 23-28-FT 64.
BHS (4-9): Webster 1-0-2, Dzingou 7-4-18, Nguyen 2-0-6, Kasanga 1-1-5, Bond-Bardes 1-1-3, Thompson 0-2-2. Totals: 17-FG 11-14-FT 48.
SJA 22 16 13 13 — 64
BHS 7 13 9 19 — 48
3-Point FG: B 3 (Nguyen 2, Kasanga); S 5 (Hauser 4, Bunnell). Team Fouls: B 22, S 19.
NORTH COUNTRY 46, MILTON 29: In Newport, Cooper Brueck (12) and Haidin Chilafoux combined for 22 points as the Falcons took care of business on senior night.
North Country trailed by two after the first but battled back to build a 25-19 halftime lead.
Brayden Pepin (nine points), Jorden Driver (seven) and Hayden Boivin (six) rounded out a balanced Falcon scoring effort.
North Country makes its way to Middlebury on Friday.
NCU (14-2): Cooper Brueck 5-0-12, Brayden Pepin 4-0-9, Jorden Driver 3-0-7, Haidin Chilafoux 4-0-10, Hayden Boivin 2-2-6, Wyatt Descheneau 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 2-3-FT 46.
MHS (3-11): Dallas 3-2-8, Mitchell 3-0-7, Geraw 0-1-1, Parent 3-1-7, Bessette 1-0-3, Rathburn 1-0-2, Graham 0-1-1. Totals: 11-FG 4-8-FT 29.
NCU 7 18 7 14 — 46
MHS 9 10 3 7 — 29
3-Point FG: N 6 (Brueck 2, Pepin, Driver, Chilafoux 2); M 2 (Mitchell, Bessette). Team Fouls: N 11, M 8.
HAZEN 86, PEOPLES 31: In Morrisville, Brendan Moodie netted 21 points, Tyler Rivard supplied 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Morrison dropped in 16 points and seven boards and Xavier Hill had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Wildcats stuck it to the rival Wolves.
The scoring efforts by Moodie (five three-pointers) and Morrison (10 in the fourth) were both season-highs.
Hazen led 23-8 after one, 42-19 at half and continued to pour it on with a 20-2 third quarter.
Lincoln Michaud added five rebounds and Jadon Baker tallied four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The defending Division III champs host defending Division II champion Montpelier on Friday.
HU (12-2): Brendan Moodie 8-0-21, Dustin Piangerelli 0-2-2, Jadon Baker 1-0-3, Gavin Stratton 1-0-3, Xavier Hill 7-0-15, Tyler Rivard 6-5-17, Morgan Michaud 2-0-4, Ryan Morrison 6-4-16, Lincoln Michaud 1-3-5. Totals: 32-FG 14-23-FT 86.
PA (6-8): Kalp 1-1-3, Bouchard 2-1-6, Mace 3-2-8, Follensbee 1-2-4, Beck 3-2-8, Jiron 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 8-9-FT 31.
HU 23 19 20 24 — 86
PA 8 11 2 10 — 31
3-Point FG: H 8 (Moodie 5, Hill, Baker, Stratton); P 1 (Bouchard). Team Fouls: H 13, P 17.
DANVILLE 50, BFA-FAIRFAX 44: In Danville, Christian Young scored 13 points and Anthoni Guinard and Andrew Joncas each tallied a dozen points as the Bears ground out a comeback victory.
Danville was down 22-14 at the half but battled back to make it just a two-point game entering the fourth. The Bears then outscored the bullets 18-10 in the final quarter.
“We struggled to shoot well tonight,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “Our defense kept us in the game and ultimately — with a few key free throws and a big 3 from Christian — we pulled it out.”
Danville heads to Craftsbury on Friday.
DHS (8-5): Anthoni Guinard 3-4-12, Andrew Joncas 4-0-12, Christian Young 3-6-13, Caiden Hill 1-0-2, Cooper Calkins 1-0-2, Kohl Guinard 0-1-1, Arius Andrews 1-2-4, Anthony Raymond 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 13-20-FT 50.
BFA (3-9): Wimette 3-0-7, Chayes 1-0-2, Fontaine 4-0-9, Fletcher 3-0-8, Sheehan 2-0-6, Sh. Meunier 1-4-6, Albee 2-0-4, Si. Meunier 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 4-9-FT 44.
DHS 10 4 18 18 — 50
BFA 11 11 12 10 — 44
3-Point FG: D 7 (A. Guinard 2, Joncas 4, Young); B 6 (Wimette, Fontaine, Fletcher 2, Sheehan 2). Team Fouls: D 9, B 16.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 88, CRAFTSBURY 35: In Wells River, Evan Dennis poured in 30 points as the Bucks rolled ahead of their showdown with Mid-Vermont and bounced back after a tough loss to Division III Thetford.
Ricky Fennimore pumped in 18 points and Kris Fennimore added 11 for the Bucks, who got players on the scoresheet.
“Great rebound won for the guys,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “Had great defensive intensity throughout. Lot of guys did some nice stuff tonight. Great bench play from Kris Fennimore, Chris Frey, Cam Roy and Owen Murray.”
The Bucks visit Mid-Vermont, currently No. 2 in D-IV, on Friday.
CA (1-15): Miller 3-0-9, Blodgett 1-0-2, Washer 9-3-22, McNaughton 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 3-8-FT 35.
BMU (10-3): Kris Fennimore 4-2-11, Jamal Saibou 1-0-2, Evan Dennis 14-1-30, Hayden Carle 3-0-7, Kason Blood 2-0-4, Cedric Schafer 1-0-2, Chris Frey 3-0-7, Cam Roy 2-0-4, Ricky Fennimore 7-3-18. Totals: 38-FG 5-9-FT 88.
CA 8 8 7 12 — 35
BMU 28 26 22 12 — 88
3-Point FG: C 4 (Miller 3, Washer); B 7 (K. Fennimore, Dennis, Carle, Frey, R. Fennimore 2, Murray). Team Fouls: C 8, B 10.
WOODSVILLE 53, PROFILE 48: In Bethlehem, Jack Boudreault cashed in 15 points and Landon Kingsbury added 14 as the two-time champion Engineers ran their win streak to four games.
Cam Davidson added 11 for the Engineers, who last week handed Littleton its only loss of the season.
WHS built an early 19-12 lead, then fought off the Patriots in a low-scoring battle.
“A good game,” WHS coach Jamie Walker said. “Landon and Cam hit some big free throws at the end.”
Josh Robie had a game-high 19 points and Alex Leslie 10 or the Patriots, whose four losses this season have come against Littleton and Woodsville.
Woodsville travels to Groveton on Friday. Profile ends the regular season at Lin-Wood on Monday.
WHS (13-2): Ryan Walker 3-0-7, Connor Houston 2-0-6, Jack Boudreault 7-0-15, Landon Kingsbury 5-4-14, Cam Davidson 4-2-11. Totals: 21-FG 6-6-FT 53.
PS (13-4): Jackson Clough 3-0-6, Josh Robie 6-2-19, Alex Leslie 4-2-10, Cayden Wakeham 2-0-5, Billy Joseph 4-0-8. Totals: 19-FG 4-4-FT 48.
WHS 19 9 8 17 — 53
PS 12 15 7 14 — 48
3-Point FG: W 5 (Walker, Houston 2, Boudreault, Davidson); P 6 (J. Robie 5, Wakeham). Team Fouls: W 8, P 11.
LITTLETON 47, LISBON 29: In Littleton, Braiden Lewis tallied nine points as the Crusaders got scoring from 10 players in the win.
“Saw some great ball movement at times,” Littleton coach Trevor Howard said. “Lisbon played very well in the second half.”
Lucas French had a game-high 10 points to pace the Panthers.
Littleton hosts Colebrook on Friday. Lisbon closes the regular season at Moultonborough on Monday.
LRS (0-17): Shawn Hartlen 1-0-3, Lucas French 5-0-10, Brian Cavanaugh 1-0-2, Tyler Leno 2-0-4, Hayden Moody 4-0-8, Douglas Danforth 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 0-0-FT 29.
LHS (15-1): Braiden Lewis 3-1-9, Paulo Darosa 1-0-3, Nolan Clark 1-0-3, Calef Maccini 2-0-4, Gordon Chau 1-0-2, Gavin Lewis 2-0-5, Cam Cook 1-0-2, Shiloh Reagey 4-0-8, Charlie Daine 2-0-4, Reece Cook 2-0-5. Totals: 20-FG 1-2-FT 47.
LRS 4 0 9 16 — 29
LHS 13 11 8 13 — 47
3-Point FG: Lis 1 (Hartlen); Lit 6 (B. Lewis 2, Darosa, Clark, G. Lewis, Reece Cook). Team Fouls: Lis 2, Lit 2.
GROVETON 53, GORHAM 47: In Gorham, Ben Wheelock turned in 16 points and eight boards while Kaden Cloutier produced eight rebounds and eight assists as the Eagles ended a three-game slide.
Brody Platt (12) and Ashton Kenison combined for 23 points in the win.
Issac Langlois had a game-high 23 points for the Huskies.
Groveton hosts Woodsville on Friday.
GRO (10-6): Kaden Cloutier 1-0-3, Aiden Whiting 2-4-8, Ben Wheelock 6-4-16, Dylan Simino 1-0-3, Brody Platt 3-6-12, Ashton Kenison 5-1-11. Totals: 18-FG 15-22-FT 53.
GOR (7-9): B. Saladino 5-1-13, Lemieux 1-0-2, Langlois 7-7-23, J. Saladino 1-0-2, Grondin 3-1-7. Totals: 17-FG 9-15-FT 47.
GRO 12 14 12 15 — 53
GOR 16 11 7 13 — 47
3-Point FG: Gro 2 (Cloutier, Simino); Gor 4 (B. Saladino 2, Langlois 2). Team Fouls: Gro 18, Gor 16. Fouled Out: G, Wheelock.
COLEBROOK 62, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 57: In Colebrook, Kolten Dowse pumped in 30 points, Kaiden Dowse had 13 and Keenan Hurlbert added 10 as the Mohawks earned a hard-fought, come-from-behind home win.
Colebrook trailed 46-34 entering the fourth quarter before rattling off a 28-11 run to end the game. The two Dowses combined for 18 points in the final frame and Hurlbert added six.
The game featured 46 total fouls and 60 combined free throw attempts. PC had four players foul out and CA had two.
Kolten Dowse went 13-18 from the line as he topped the 30-point mark for the third time this season.
Koal Hurlbert scored 17 points and Caleb Umla had 16 to lead PC.
Colebrook squares off with Littleton on Friday.
CA (9-7): Kaiden Dowse 5-3-13, Kolten Dowse 7-13-30, Keenan Hurlbert 3-2-10, Balin LaPerle 1-1-3, Dart Cauller 2-2-6. Totals: 18-FG 21-37-FT 62.
PC (5-11): K. Hurlbert 8-1-17, Umla 6-4-16, James 3-1-7, G. Hurlbert 2-2-6, Petite 3-1-7, Haley 2-0-4. Totals: 24-FG 9-23-FT 57.
CA 19 11 4 28 — 62
PC 16 15 15 11 — 57
3-Point FG: C 5 (Ko. Dowse, Hurlbert 2). Team Fouls: C 18, P 28. Fouled Out: C, Ka. Dowse, Hurlbert; P, K. Hurlbert, James, G. Hurlbert, Haley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLEBROOK 42, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 30: In Colebrook, Haley Rossitto (12) and Emma McKeage teamed up for 23 points as the Mohawks pushed their win streak to five games.
Sierra Riff had 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists while Ariana Lord finished with 12 rebounds as Colebrook ended the Yellow Jackets’ five-game win streak.
Colebrook heads to Littleton for a showdown Friday night.
PC (9-7): Giroux 5-0-12, Placey 4-1-9, Grondin 0-1-1, Haynes 1-2-4, Robinson 2-0-4. Totals: 12-FG 4-7-FT 30.
CA (14-2): Haley Rossitto 5-2-12, Sierra Riff 1-1-3, Shyanna Fuller 3-0-6, Emma McKeage 3-4-11, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Lexi Santamaria 1-0-2, Ariana Lord 2-2-6. Totals: 16-FG 9-17-FT 42.
PC 3 9 7 11 — 30
CA 10 8 13 11 — 42
3-Point FG: P 2 (Giroux 2); C 1 (McKeage). Team Fouls: P 15, C 15. Fouled Out: P, Placey.
LITTLETON 57, LISBON 10: In Littleton, Lauryn Corrigan netted 16 points and Addison Hadlock added 14 in the Crusader rout.
Addison Pilgrim (12) and Ella Horsch combined for 23 points in the win.
Arya Kimball led the Panthers with five points.
Littleton welcomes Colebrook on Friday. Lisbon finishes the regular season at Moultonborough on Monday.
LRS (3-14): Kaitlyn Clark 1-0-3, Arya Kimball 2-0-5, Meredith Barnes 0-1-1, Natasha Holbrook 0-1-1. Totals: 3-FG 2-4-FT 10.
LHS (12-4): Ella Horsch 5-0-11, Lauryn Corrigan 6-1-16, Addison Pilgrim 6-0-12, Neveah Fahey 2-0-4, Addison Hadlock 7-0-14. Totals: 26-FG 1-4-FT 57.
LRS 3 3 4 0 — 10
LHS 15 11 21 10 — 57
3-Point FG: Lis 2 (Clark, Kimball); Lit 4 (Horsch, Corrigan 3). Team Fouls: Lis 10, Litt 9.
GROVETON 42, GORHAM 21: In Gorham, Aspen Clermont stepped up with a season-high 16 points as the Eagles doubled up the Huskies.
Tied after one, Groveton took an eight-point lead into halftime and then outscored the hosts 20-7 in the second half.
Marissa Kenison (eight points) and Madison Ash combined for 15 in the win.
“Kenison and Whiting have been seeing triangle-and-two defense the past few games, but again other players gave us more than enough scoring; and we shut down their two best scorers with our D,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “Clermont had another good game scoring, taking advantage of the opposing D focused on our two leading scorers.”
Groveton welcomes Woodsville on Friday. The Eagles escaped with a 34-31 win over the Engineers on Feb. 1.
GRO (15-1): Aspen Clermont 6-3-16, Paige Lambert 1-0-2, Madison Ash 1-5-7, Katherine Bushey 2-0-4, Delaney Whiting 1-2-5, Marissa Kenison 2-4-8. Totals: 13-FG 14-22-FT 42.
GOR (8-8): Godin 1-1-3, Eastman 1-0-3, Burton 5-2-12, Gallant 0-1-1. Totals: 7-FG 4-8-FT 21.
GRO 8 14 11 9 — 42
GOR 8 6 4 3 — 21
3-Point FG: Gr 2 (Clermont, Whiting); Go 1 (Eastman). Team Fouls: Gr 9, Go 18. Fouled Out: Go, Girouard.
WOODSVILLE 38, PROFILE 31: In Bethlehem, Paige Royer turned in 15 points to help the Engineers outlast the Patriots.
Woodsville led 19-16 at the break.
Eliza Wagstaff added eight points and Aliza Boutin had six in the victory.
Mya Brown paced Profile with 13 points while Morgan Presby and Maddie Koehler each had eight.
“We could never really find our groove tonight,” Woodsville coach Tori Clough said. “Profile’s height and quickness disrupted our flow. We were able to get a few key stops toward the end of the game that we converted into points on the offensive end. Paige Royer came up big for us tonight in the paint to help power us through and get the win.”
Woodsville is at Groveton on Friday. Profile heads to Lin-Wood on Monday.
WHS (9-7): Makayla Walker 1-0-3, Brianna Youngman 2-0-4, Eliza Wagstaff 2-4-8, Aliza Boutin 3-0-6, Katie Houston 0-2-2, Paige Royer 7-1-15. Totals: 15-FG 7-9-FT 38.
PS (6-11): Mya Brown 4-4-13, Morgan Presby 3-2-8, Maddie Koehler 4-0-8, Alyiah Laleme 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 6-8-FT 31.
WHS 10 9 6 13 — 38
PS 11 5 9 6 — 31
3-Point FG: W 1 (Walker); P 1 (Brown). Team Fouls: W 12, P 13.
ALPINE SKIING
SJA SECOND, THIRD AT SMUGGS: The St. J boys were second and the Hilltopper girls third at the first annual Lancer Classic GS hosted by Lamoille Union. It took place on Snake Bite trail.
The Academy boys were second of 12 teams with 57 points. Stowe won with 21. Zach Alamuddin had two solid runs to place fifth overall. Alex Harden raced to 13th, Yofta Larocque 16th and Cam Dwyer in 23rd to complete the scoring.
“We had sites on winning the day, but Addison Heath took a hard fall on his second run after throwing down a nine place in his first run, and our No. 1 1 skier Edwin Stephenson struggled in his first run to put him off the pace,” SJA coach Patrick Anderson said.
The Hilltopper girls were third of eight teams with a score of 66, behind Stowe (31) and Lamoille (44) points. Alia Davis had two strong runs to lead the way for the Academy, placing 13th overall. Ruby Rolfe made some tactical adjustments on her second run to move up a couple of spots to 14th and Macy Moore gave St. J a third top-15 finisher in 15th place. Elizabeth Lopes completed the scoring for SJA in 24th.
Brianne Allegra as the top local on the girls side. The Lyndon Viking finished sixth. LI’s Kealey Ouellette was 27th to pace the boys while Yann Lescop crossed in 36th.
The race was delayed approximately 90 minutes when the initial race start high on the hill was deemed unsafe due to an icy pitch near the start of the course. The start was moved down the hill making for a quick GS run.
BOYS HOCKEY
U-32 4, LYNDON 3: In East Montpelier, the Vikings jumped out early but couldn’t hold on in a loss to the second-ranked Raiders.
Adam Dusek, Alex Giroux and Atte Manner each scored in the first quarter to help Lyndon take a commanding 3-1 lead after the first period.
U-32 (11-2-1) would score the next three goals, one in the second and two in the third just 18 seconds apart, to deflate the LI effort.
Giroux, Ashton Gould, Zach Griffith and Ben West picked up assists for the Vikes.
Callum Davis, Brendan Tedeschi, Hazen Stoufer and Colton Warren tallied for the hosts.
LI’s Garett Shatney turned away 28 shots. Henry Lumbra earned the win in net by picking up 23 saves.
“I am really happy with what I saw out of our team tonight,” Viking coach Jeremy Roberge said. “They moved the puck well and attacked with speed. We let our gaurd down for a minute at the end of the game and it cost us. That’s hockey though. You can’t take a shift off. I think that’s a valuable lesson learned. We saw the potential we have been looking for.”
Lyndon (5-8-2) welcomes Northfield on Saturday.
WRESTLING
SJA TOPS HORNETS, TIGERS: In Essex, the Hilltoppers picked up a pair of wins in a dual meet.
St. J won 48-29 over Essex and 48-30 over Middlebury.
The Hilltoppers will compete in the statewide dual meet championship on Saturday.
SNOWBOARDING
NC GIRLS FIRST: At Jay Peak, the Falcon girls picked up a first-place finish in slopestyle as well as second place in rail jam.
Willow Clements led the charge with a third-place result in rail jam and was fourth in slopestyle; Alexandra Michael was fourth and ninth in the events, respectively. Josi Fortin (seventh) and Kyrsten Lathe (10th) helped the Falcons earn the top score in slopestyle as well.
The NC boys finished second in slopestyle on the strength of three top-10 finishes — Logan Ellis (sixth), Elliott Goff (seventh) and Quinn Goff (ninth).
Ellis also claimed runner-up in rail jam.
The Lake Region boys finished second in rail jam and third in slopestyle.
Nuri Maher was third in slopestyle and seventh in rail jam; Chase Stenger was right behind him in eighth place.
Both teams will compete at Stowe on Wednesday.
