LYNDON CENTER — Austin Wheeler turned in a 30-point night and Julian Thrailkill registered 18 points — both of which were career-highs — as Lyndon got back in the win column with a 68-43 win over Lake Region in a Northeast Kingdom clash Wednesday evening.

The Vikings jumped out 15-6 after the first quarter but LR scrapped to make it just a six-point game at the half. Wheeler scored 14 of his points and Thrailkill canned a trio of three-pointers during a 28-point third quarter for Lyndon, which helped create separation.

