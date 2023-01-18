LYNDON CENTER — Austin Wheeler turned in a 30-point night and Julian Thrailkill registered 18 points — both of which were career-highs — as Lyndon got back in the win column with a 68-43 win over Lake Region in a Northeast Kingdom clash Wednesday evening.
The Vikings jumped out 15-6 after the first quarter but LR scrapped to make it just a six-point game at the half. Wheeler scored 14 of his points and Thrailkill canned a trio of three-pointers during a 28-point third quarter for Lyndon, which helped create separation.
Logan Wheeler and Ethan Lussier picked up seven points apiece in the win.
Lincoln Racine and Aidan Poginy each scored 10 points for LR and Owen Rogers had eight.
Lyndon travels to Peoples and Lake Region heads to U-32 for a pair of Friday night Capital Division clashes.
LI (4-3): Logan Wheeler 3-1-7, Gavin Williams 1-0-3, Julian Thrailkill 7-0-18, Beckett Bailey 1-0-2, Ethan Lussier 2-2-7, Austin Wheeler 15-0-30, Santino DiMartino 0-1-1. Totals: 29-FG 4-9-FT 68.
LR (2-6): Owen Rogers 3-0-8, Charlie Thompson 1-0-2, Lincoln Racine 5-0-10, Aidan Poginy 4-0-10, Colby Lafluer 1-0-2, Carlos Martinez 1-0-2, Beren Lovejoy 3-0-6, Skyler Butterfield 1-1-3. Totals: 19-FG 1-5-FT 43.
LI 15 9 28 16 — 68
LR 6 12 12 13 — 43
3-Point FG: LI 6 (Williams, Thrailkill 4, Lussier); LR 4 (Rogers 2, Poginy). Team Fouls: LI 11, LR 12.
GROVETON 58, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 54: In Groveton, Kaden Cloutier notched 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Eagles survived a tough test at home.
Aiden Whiting chipped in with 10 points for Groveton, which trailed 17-8 after the first quarter.
The Eagles got to within four by halftime and used a 22-14 fourth quarter to earn the win.
Cloutier knocked in six 3-pointers to help reach his season-high in scoring and Groveton connected on 11 triples as a team.
Kohl Hurlbert and Landon Haynes paced PC with 16 points apiece. Caleb Umlah added 12.
Groveton will host Colebrook on Friday. CA topped PC by just one point back in its season-opener.
GHS (7-1): Jace Ramsay 1-0-2, Kaden Cloutier 6-6-24, Aiden Whiting 4-1-10, Ben Wheelock 2-2-7, Dylan Simino 2-0-6, Luke Shannon 1-0-3, Brody Platt 3-0-6. Totals: 19-FG 9-11-FT 58.
PC (2-8): K. Hurlbert 6-4-16, Umlah 6-0-12, Haynes 5-6-16, James 2-2-6, Hailey 2-0-4. Totals: 21-FG 12-15-FT 54.
GHS 8 13 15 22 — 58
PC 17 8 15 14 — 54
3-Point FG: G 11 (Cloutier 6, Whiting, Wheelock, Simino 2, Shannon). Team Fouls: G 16, P 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GROVETON 63, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 33: In Groveton, Marissa Kenison poured in 26 points and Delaney Whiting scored 15 of her own as the Eagles pulled away in the second half to improve to 8-0.
Entering the break up 26-18, Groveton extended the lead slightly in the third before a dominant 17-4 fourth quarter.
Paige Lambert chipped in with six points and Madison Ash added five.
“Pittsburg-Canaan played us very tough in the first half,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “We were only up eight, but as the second half went on we gradually pulled away. Our running game got in gear the second half and made a big difference.”
Groveton puts its undefeated record on the line when 8-1 Colebrook comes to town on Friday.
GHS (8-0): Aspen Clermont 1-0-2, Julia Chappell 1-0-2, Paige Lambert 3-0-6, Madison Ash 1-3-5, Katherine Bushey 0-1-1, Kandrah Savage 2-0-4, Delaney Whiting 6-2-15, Marissa Kenison 12-1-26, Kaylee Chappell 1-0-2. Totals: 27-FG 7-12-FT 63.
PC (4-6): Jaqueline 1-4-7, Janessa 3-2-8, Saidy 5-2-12, Sienna 1-0-2, Leahana 1-0-2, Paige 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 8-8-FT 33.
GHS 10 16 18 17 — 63
PC 8 10 11 4 — 33
3-Point FG: G 2 (Whiting, Kenison); P 1 (Jaqueline). Team Fouls: G 11, P 9.
WILLIAMSTOWN 35, DANVILLE 27: In Danville, Laci Potter netted a game-high 15 points but the Blue Devils avenged an earlier 26-25 loss to the Bears.
Only three Danville players scored. Williamstown broke free with a 15-7 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.
“Our girls played really hard tonight,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “The effort was more consistent. Two areas hurt us, turnovers and defensive rebounding. Williamstown did a nice job crashing and we gave up too many second-chance opportunities. We did a nice job with communication and running through the floor tonight. Lots to build on going forward.”
Danville hosts Hazen on Saturday.
WHS (5-4): Campbell 2-5-9, Hutchinson 2-0-4, Tenney 3-0-7, Martin 1-0-3, Beliveau 2-0-4, Townsend 3-0-8. Totals: 13-FG 5-12-FT 35.
DHS (3-7): Laci Potter 6-1-15, Lauren Joncas 2-0-5, Sadie Young 3-0-7. Totals: 11-FG 1-4-FT 27.
WHS 6 5 9 15 — 35
DHS 5 4 11 7 — 27
3-Point FG: W 4 (Tenney, Martin, Beliveau 2); D 4 (Potter 2, Joncas, Young). Team Fouls: W 11, D 11.
HAZEN 49, RICHFORD 41: In Richford, Caitlyn Davison (17) and Alexis Christensen supplied 32 of the Wildcats’ points as they escaped with a road victory.
Hazen led 28-19 at the break and got six points from Julia des Groseilliers and five from Tessa Luther.
HU heads to Danville on Saturday in search of its 10th win in a row.
HU (9-1): Isabelle Gouin 1-0-2, Tessa Luther 1-3-5, Alexis Christensen 3-7-15, Caitlyn Davison 8-0-17, Julia des Groseilliers 3-0-6, Ella Gillespie 2-0-4. Totals: 18-FG 10-13-FT 49.
RHS (5-4): Maddie 2-0-5, Mikayla 1-0-2, Emma 2-0-4, Gracie 1-0-2, Ky 5-0-12, Sierra 7-2-16, . Totals: 18-FG 2-2-FT 41.
HU 15 13 12 9 — 49
RHS 12 7 14 8 — 41
3-Point FG: H 3 (Christensen 2, Davison); R 3 (Maddie, Ky 2). Team Fouls: H 11, R 14. Fouled Out: R, Mikayla.
BOYS HOCKEY
SPAULDING 3, ST. J 2 (OT): In Barre, Evan Peloquin sent home the game-winning goal to lift the Tide over the Hilltoppers.
St. J led 2-0 after the first period. Spaulding scored two unanswered in the second and a scoreless third set the stage for Peloquin’s goal.
SJA plays at Burlington on Saturday.
BURLINGTON 6, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Atte Manner scored LI’s lone goal as the Vikings fell on their home ice.
Ben West was credited with the assist.
Lyndon hosts Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
KINGDOM BLADES 5, STOWE 2: In Stowe, Ella Blaise registered two goals and two assists as the Blades executed late to sting the Raiders.
Isabel Gaudreau, Brooke-Lynne Choinire and Randi Fortin also scored in the win. Morgan Rivard (two), Isabela Butler and Sarah Tanner supplied the assists.
Taylor Blaise saved 13 shots in the win.
Up 2-1 entering the final period, the Blades rattled off three scores to pull away.
The Kingdom Blades (6-4) are at Burr and Burton on Saturday.
SNOWBOARDING
NCU BOYS AND GIRLS PLACE SECOND: At Jay Peak, both the North Country boys and girls teams secured second place in giant slalom — their first competition of the season.
Alexandra Michael placed third individually and Willow Clements finished seventh for girls. On the boys side, Elliot Goff was eighth and Quinn Goff was 10th.
The Falcons compete again on Feb. 1.
