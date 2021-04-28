Wednesday H.S. Roundup: White Mountains Rallies For 11-10 Win Over Berlin

WHITEFIELD — Down 5-0, then 8-5 in Whitefield, White Mountains Regional rallied for an 11-10 win Wednesday over Berlin.
The WMR Spartans came up with six runs in the bottom of the sixth for an 11-8 lead, then held on in a tense top of the seventh as pitcher Lexus McIntosh induced a game-ending groundout with the bases loaded after the Mountaineers had scored twice.
“Proud as heck of the kids for not giving up down 5-0,” WMR coach Forrest Hicks said. “It was a good team effort in the sixth inning. We had two HBPs that inning, and I’m a fan of that, getting on any way you can.” Jaylen Bennett sparked the rally, he added.
Nicole Gross (3-for-4, three runs) and McIntosh (2-for-4) hit well, and teammates Carissa Challinor and Delaney Robinson played well, Hicks said. “Berlin had three home runs and played well,” he noted.
Next for the Spartans, a Friday home game with Kennett.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. 6, WOODSTOCK 4: In Woodstock, Polly Currier and Ellie Rice each popped in a pair of goals as the Hilltoppers picked off the Wasps on the road in the pouring rain.
Maren Nitsche and Ella Ceppetelli each had a goal and an assist, Mairen Tierney added an assist and Sophia Shippee seized four loose balls in the win.
The Hilltoppers rallied from a 3-2 halftime deficit. Wet sticks and mud played a factor.
“Great defense today,” said St. J coach Tom Forster. “Excellent communication and aggressiveness.”
Goaltender Clara Andre made three saves in her season debut for St. J. Maddie Hurlbert had two in the second half.
“Last four minutes we controlled the game with crisp, poised passing.”
St. J visits Green Mountain on Friday at 4:30.
GIRLS TENNIS
SPAULDING 4, NCU 1: Weather played a role in this Wednesday match in Newport. Due to rain, the three-seed match with the Falcons’ Lexi Booth went to a tiebreaker with the first set tied 7-7, with Spaulding’s Ashley Boisvert prevailing 7-5. North Country forfeited the four-seed match while the fifth was canceled.
North Country’s lone win was also by forfeit, with Anna Maurice and Anisa Brasseur prevailing. “[Two seed] Marta Potter dominated the court with her net volleys and overheads,” said Falcons coach Liz Bosco. “She lost 8-6 in a proset match.”
NCU’s next match is scheduled May 3 at home with W-32 at 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
ST. J SWEEPS AT HOME: In St. Johnsbury, Evan Thornton-Sherman rebroke his school record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:42.0 in a rainy home meet. Hilltoppers Denzel Ebohon won the 100 and 200 and anchored the 4x100 relay and Hale Boyden won the 800 and 1,500 and ran in the winning 4x800 relay to help lead the boys.
Lizzy Jones won the 100 hurdles, triple jump and high jump while Isabella Bostic won the 300 hurdles, long jump and led off the 4x400 relay to pace the girls win.
Boys
Team: St. J 207, Lake Region 32, Lamoille 19, Craftsbury 15
Individual Winners: 100 Meters: Denzel Ebohon, SJ, 11.40; 200: Ebohon 23.90; 400: Cole Alexander, LR, 54.20; 800: Hale Boyden, SJ, 2:16.00; 1,500: Hale Boyden 4:16; 3,000: Evan Thornton-Sherman, SJ, 8:42; 110 Hurdles: Carson Smires, SJ, 17.00; 300 Hurdles: Smires 43.60; 4x100: SJ 47.90 (Jaden Thomsen, Patrick Keenan, Andrew Bugbee, Ebohon); 4x400: SJ 3:54.70 (Myles Thornton-Sherman, Luke Young-Xu, Michael Hazard, Thomsen); 4x800: SJ 8:45 (Boyden, Braden Anthes, T’Syi Showers, Evan Thornton-Sherman); Shot Put: Holden Larsen, SJ, 35-10; Discus: Gabriel Hatch, SJ, 81.03; Javelin: Carbur Rousseau, SJ, and Nolan Malloy, SJ, 96-6; High Jump: Governor Robb, LR, 5-9; Pole Vault: Rousseau and Connor Collins, SJ, 9-6; Long Jump: Alejandro Orozco Kuri, SJ, 19-9; Triple Jump: Robb 36-10.5.
Girls
Team: St. J 148; Lamoille 45; Lake Region 44, Craftsbury 13
Individual Winners: 100 Meters: Barrett Freeman, LU, 13.30; 200: Freeman 28.20; 400: Erica Thaler, LR, 1:05.00; 800: Camille Bolduc, CA, 2:27.00; 1,500: Merrick Hemond, SJ, 4:59.00; 3,000: Peggy Fischer, SJ, 11:44.00; 100 Hurdles: Lizzy Jones, SJ, 19.30; 300 Hurdles: Isabella Bostic, SJ, 53.10; 4x100: LR 57.10 (Paige Currier, Thaler, Madison Bowman, Mara Royer); 4x400: SJ 4:38.90 (Bostic, Hannah Robert, Hazel Fay, Katie Ryan); 4x800: SJ 10:29.00 (Fischer, Fay, Ryan, Hemond); Shot Put: Hannah Angell, SJ, 33-3; Discus: Angell 86-1; Javelin: Royer 78-1; High Jump: Jones 4-10; Pole Vault: Siri Jolliffe, SJ, 5-6; Long Jump: Bostic 15-6; Triple Jump: Lizzy Jones 33-6.
