ST. JOHNSBURY — Gerardo Fernandez pushed through the equalizer off a Silas Chapman assist but South Burlington answered 12 minutes later to escape with a 2-1 win over St. Johnsbury in a Division I boys soccer clash on Wednesday.
Evan Richardson opened the scoring in the first half to put the Wolves up 1-0. Fernandez tied things early in the second but SB’s Jason Adams tallied shortly after for the eventual game-winner.
Derek Stratton registered seven saves for the Hilltoppers while Maximillian Bertmann picked up eight.
St. J (4-4) returns to Fairbanks Field on Saturday against Brattleboro for a noon start.
LITTLETON 4, LIN-WOOD 2: In Lincoln, Joelvy Perez scored twice as Littleton beat Lin-Wood for the second time in eight days.
Bode Belyea finished off a loose ball in the box to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead after 42 minutes of scoreless play. Lin-Wood responded 18 minutes later.
Perez blasted a 25-yarder in the 62nd minute than headed in a Cam Cook corner kick in the 69th to offset a Lin-Wood goal just four minutes prior.
Up 3-2, Blake Fillion converted a 77th-minute penalty kick to expand the lead.
Kyle Fuentes made five saves for the Littleton (10-2-1) which plays again Tuesday against Gorham at 6:30.
GIRLS SOCCER
RANDOLPH 9, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, the visiting Ghosts earned a lopsided victory over the Vikings.
Molly Renaudette recorded 10 saves in the first half, then ventured out to the field and scored LI’s lone goal in the second half. Summer Guilmette filled in after the break and stopped 19 shots.
Lyndon (0-6-1) is at U-32 Friday at 4.
LITTLETON 1, LIN-WOOD 0 (2OT): In Lincoln, Kierra Charest drove home the game-winner with five minutes remaining in the second overtime to lift the Crusaders.
Lauryn Corrigan recorded the assist on Charest’s goal.
Littleton (11-1-1) welcomes Gorham Tuesday at 4:30.
VOLLEYBALL
LYNDON 3, ENOSBURG 2: In Enosburg, Grace Martin had five ace, 12 kills, nine digs and nine assists to lead the Vikings past the Hornets in a five-set thriller.
The teams traded sets, with LI winning the decisive fifth set, 15-13.
Lyndon won the first set, 26-24, and the third set, 25-20. Enosburg won the second and fourth, 25-18 and 25-20, respectively.
Clara Hernandez (two ace, three kills, five digs, eight assists), Rita Martin (three ace, kill, 15 digs, assist), Jasmine Barrett (four ace, two kills, 11 digs, two assists), Kayley Goodsell (two ace, five kills, 14 digs) and Alyse Trepanier (two ace, kill, 16 digs) helped guide Lyndon to the victory.
“It was a close match, Lyndon stayed with it to the end for the win,” LI coach Tamara Martin said. “Grace Martin led the team offensively. Our defense was really strong as well. With Alyse Trepanier and Rita Martin leading the team in digs, really lining up to their hitters.”
Lyndon (3-5) hosts Burlington Friday at 4:30.
