ST. JOHNSBURY — Gerardo Fernandez pushed through the equalizer off a Silas Chapman assist but South Burlington answered 12 minutes later to escape with a 2-1 win over St. Johnsbury in a Division I boys soccer clash on Wednesday.

Evan Richardson opened the scoring in the first half to put the Wolves up 1-0. Fernandez tied things early in the second but SB’s Jason Adams tallied shortly after for the eventual game-winner.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.