Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Woodsville Breaks Up No-Hitter, Blue Mountain Wins 6-0; Tomczyk Nets Hat Trick In St. J Romp

WELLS RIVER — Blue Mountain came within one out of an opening-day no-hitter as the 2021 Vermont Division IV finalists shut down rival Woodsville 6-0 on a rainy Wednesday.
An infield hit with two out in the seventh by Woodsville’s Jacob Putnam denied the gem for Bucks pitchers Evan Dennis, Owen Murray and Cameron Roy.
“The boys worked really hard in preseason, and we got a nice opening-day win,” BMU coach Scott Blood said.
Dennis went five innings with 10 strikeouts and two walks. He was just as effective at bat, belting two doubles.
Teammates Kason Blood went 2-for-3, and Cam Dennis had a double as Blue Mountain had eight hits. The Bucks also executed a sixth-inning double play.
The Bucks visit Thetford April 21. Woodsville hosts Littleton on Friday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 10, PROSPECT MOUNTAIN 0 (6): In Alton, Karter Deming and Robert Breault combined on a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Deming went five innings with nine strikeouts and two hits and one walk. Breault pitched the sixth, striking out the side with a hit.
Deming (2-for-2, two triples, three RBI) and Breault (3-for-5, RBI) were also big at the plate. Tyler Hicks went 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI.
The Spartans (2-0) host Gilford in their home opener Friday.
WOODSVILLE 10, BLUE MOUNTAIN 2: In rainy Wells River, the visiting Engineers, following their 17-0 opening-day win, again showed the form that made them 2021 Divison IV champions.
They had six runs on the board after two innings, and the Woodsville pitching tandem of starter Mackenzie Kingsbury and Mackenzie Griswold allowed no hits while fanning 14. The hurlers haven’t yet yielded a hit in two games.
The pitchers were just as good at the plate. Among Woodsville’s 13 hits, Emily Farr (3-for-4) had two doubles and two RBI, Kingsbury belted a double and triple with two RBI, and Griswold went 3-for-3 with two runs.
The Engineers host Littleton on Friday. The Bucks (0-1) visit Oxbow on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 12, LAMOILLE 1: In Hyde Park, Avery Tomczyk netted a hat trick while eight players scored in a balanced effort, as the Hilltoppers (1-1) picked up their first win.
Maren Nitsche and Sophia Shippee each scored twice while Hannah McDonald (two assists), Ruby Rolfe, Lizza Laflamme and Ellie Rice also tallied.
Goaltender Clara Andre made one save in a shutout. Lamoille’s Essie Loomis tallied on St. J freshman netminder Willa Kantrowitz.
