LINCOLN — Dory Roy’s 4-for-4 day included a pair of doubles, three runs, four RBIs and five steals and Mackenzie Griswold threw four hitless and scoreless innings with seven Ks as Woodsville powered its way back into the win column with a 22-7 victory over Lin-Wood in a New Hampshire Division IV softball meeting.
The Engineers led 22-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, thanks largely to a nine-run second inning, but surrendered seven Lin-Wood runs following Griswold’s exit.
After two Engineer pitchers failed to record an out, Abby Crocker stepped into the circle to secure the win.
Eliza Wagstaff (two runs, RBI) went 3-for-4 and Makayla Walker had a triple with three runs and three RBIs.
Woodsville (12-1) works its way to White Mountains on Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
HARWOOD 13, LI 0
In Lyndon Center, Theo Levine scored the only goal on an assist from Ashton Gould in the Vikings’ home loss.
Lyndon dropped to 0-10 while the Highlanders sailed to 7-3.
The Vikings play their regular-season finale on Saturday at St. J Academy.
MONTPELIER 8, SJA 3
In St. Johnsbury, Noah Pekaski scored twice and Gus Yerkes tallied another in the Hilltopper home loss.
Cam Ignjatovic assisted twice while James Hatch added another helper. Connor Brigham was busy with 22 saves.
Montpelier upped its record to 4-4.
SJA (2-8) hosts Lyndon for senior day on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Hilltoppers won the first meeting 9-3.
BASEBALL
WHITE MOUNTAINS 10, KEARSARGE 0 (5)
In Sutton, Robert Breault tossed a five-inning no-hitter, fanning nine and walking one as the Spartans rolled to their fourth straight win and eighth in nine games.
Ian St. Cyr went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Noah Covell drove in a run in the victory.
White Mountains (10-2) hosts Gilford on Thursday.
BOYS ULTIMATE
SJA 11, BURLINGTON 5
In St. Johnsbury, Charlie Vaal scored five goals as the Hilltoppers picked up their second straight victory.
SJA hosts South Burlington on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
BURLINGTON 7, ST. JOHNSBURY 0
In St. Johnsbury, the Seahorses swept all seven matches versus the Hilltoppers to remain unbeaten.
It was the second loss of the season for SJA (11-2).
The Hilltoppers are back in action against Colchester on Monday.
Singles: Will Downey, Bur def. Luis Guzman, SJA 0-6, 7-6, 8-6, 10-4; Hugo Crainich, B def. Agustin Gil Tricio, S 6-4, 6-1; Auggie Rinehart, B def. Jorge Trade, S 3-6, 7-5, 10-5; Khiem Nguyen, B def. Fernando Guitterez, S 6-3, 6-3; Nevin Morton, B def. Nick Wright, S 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: Oscar Crainich/Isaac Dunhiel, Bur def. Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa, SJA 7-6, 6-1, 7-5; Quinn Moore/Owen Dinhlage, B def. Andres Correa/Tiago Chang, S 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.
