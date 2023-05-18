LINCOLN — Dory Roy’s 4-for-4 day included a pair of doubles, three runs, four RBIs and five steals and Mackenzie Griswold threw four hitless and scoreless innings with seven Ks as Woodsville powered its way back into the win column with a 22-7 victory over Lin-Wood in a New Hampshire Division IV softball meeting.

The Engineers led 22-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, thanks largely to a nine-run second inning, but surrendered seven Lin-Wood runs following Griswold’s exit.

