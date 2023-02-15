Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Young Nets OT Game-Winner, Blades Run Win Streak To 10

EAST MONTPELIER — Gabi Young scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Kingdom Blades pulled off a come-from-behind 4-3 victory to beat U-32 in a Division II girls hockey thriller on Wednesday.
Young, the Riverside eighth-grader, created a turnover near the blue line, had one player to beat, made a move, drove to the net and finished high blocker side to send the visitors into celebration mode.
“Great goal, great finish and great team effort all game,” Blades coach Shaun Mosher said.
The win extended the scorching-hot Blades’ win streak to 10 games.
Ella Blaise added a goal and two assists while Brooke-Lynne Choiniere delivered the game-tying goal in the third period for KB (14-4), which has also won 13 of its past 14 games.
U-32, a strong and physical opponent, fell to 7-11-1.
Sarah Tanner had 21 saves in the see-saw battle.
Hannah Drury scored twice for the Raiders, who led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2. But the Blades responded from every deficit. Caitlyn Field put the hosts up 3-2 6:44 into the third period.
But Choiniere, following some tape-to-tape passes on a power play, connected on a slapshot from the point to knot the game 3-all at the 8:44 mark of the third.
That set the stage for Young’s overtime heroics.
The Blades host Harwood on Monday. Thursday night at Fenton Chester, the team is hosting a Future Blades hockey night for girls ages 3-13 from 6-7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
LYNDON 6, WOODSTOCK 2: In Woodstock, Adam Dusek (assist) and Griffin Goodhue each netted a pair and Alex Giroux supplied a goal and two assists in the Vikings’ balanced win.
Lyndon scored twice in each period and never trailed in the game.
Ashton Gould got the Vikings on the board early off a feed from Ben West. Six minutes later Giroux found Dusek for a 2-0 lead.
Dusek reversed roles in the second, setting up Goodhue’s first tally. Giroux then netted an unassisted goal with 49 seconds left in the second.
A pair of Woodstock goals by Ethan Havill and Griffin Piconi in the second period made it a 4-2 LI lead heading into the third. Both Dusek (assisted by Giroux) and Goodhue would score their second of the night just three minutes apart to seal the victory.
“The boys rallied around an injured Garret Shatney tonight,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “He got hurt five minutes into the game and the boys turned it up from there.”
Shatney finished with five saves and Logan Miller recorded 15 for the Vikings. Dominic Palazzo made eight in the loss.
Lyndon (8-8-2) is at Stowe on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. 56, ESSEX 43: In Essex, Cassidy Kittredge scored a game-high 19 points and Kaylee Weaver had eight of her 10 points in the fourth as the Hilltoppers pulled away for the season sweep of the Hornets while locking up the No. 3 seed in Division I.
Hayden Wilkins finished with 10 points for St. J, which has won three straight and six of its last seven.
Up 27-26 at halftime, the Hilltoppers put the game away with a strong fourth quarter (14-6).
St. J hosts BFA-St. Albans for senior night on Friday.
SJA (13-5): Kaylee Weaver 4-2-10, Anna Ebert 0-1-1, Cassidy Kittredge 9-0-19, Kaia Anderson 2-1-5, Emma Greenan 3-1-7, Kacie Nelson 2-0-4, Hayden Wilkins 4-0-10. Totals: 24-FG 5-10-FT 56.
EHS (11-8): Spagnuola Chawla 4-2-11, Stevens 2-1-5, Williams 6-0-15, Montague 3-1-8, Boutin 1-0-2, Lepine 0-1-1, Rabidoux 0-1-4. Totals: 16-FG 6-10-FT 43.
SJA 16 11 15 14 — 56
EHS 9 17 11 6 — 43
3-Point FG: S 3 (Kittredge, Wilkins 2); E 5 (Spagnuolo Chawla, Williams 3, Montague). Team Fouls: S 9, E 15.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 72, WINOOSKI 29: In Wells River, Jordan Alley collected 17 points and seven rebounds and Kyra Nelson tallied 11 points, eight boards and five steals in the Bucks’ blowout win on senior night.
Felicity Sulham added 11 points while Keegan Tillotson finished with 10 points and four assists in the victory.
The Bucks will finish the regular season at 17-3. They were slated to play Twinfield on Saturday, but BMU gets the win via forfeit.
WHS (2-15): Truong 3-2-9, Freije 2-0-6, Parris 2-0-4, Htoo 0-3-3, Stewart-McIver 3-0-7. Totals: 10-FG 5-6-FT 29.
BMU (17-3): Lauren Joy 2-0-4, Kyra Nelson 5-1-11, Jordan Alley 8-1-17, Felicity Sulham 3-5-11, Karli Blood 3-1-9, Kaydence McKean 2-1-5, Keegan Tillotson 4-0-10, Stephanie Boyce 2-1-5. Totals: 29-FG 10-22-FT 72.
WHS 9 3 9 8 — 29
BMU 19 22 19 12 — 72
3-Point FG: W 4 (Truong, Freije 2, Stewart-McIver); B 4 (Blood 2, Tillotson 2). Team Fouls: W 17, B 5. Fouled Out: x.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THETFORD 52, LYNDON 46: In Lyndon Center, Hunter Clay and Jacob Gilman tallied 13 points apiece as the Panthers snuck by the Vikings.
Down six after the first, Lyndon willed its way back to take a 31-29 lead into half. Things were tied after the third before a 12-6 fourth quarter in favor of Thetford.
Ethan Lussier continued his recent sharp-shooting, nailing five triples en route to his game-high 21 points. Lussier sank four threes in the previous game.
Austin Wheeler netted 17 for the Vikings.
Lyndon travels to U-32 on Friday.
TA (13-4): Clay 5-1-13, Gilman 3-5-13, Parkman 2-0-4, Vance 4-2-11, Durkee 1-0-2, McGovern 1-0-2, Fahey 2-3-7. Totals: 18-FG 11-16-FT 52.
LI (9-7): Logan Wheeler 4-0-8, Ethan Lussier 8-0-21, Austin Wheeler 6-3-17. Totals: 18-FG 3-4-FT 46.
TA 14 15 11 12 — 52
LI 8 23 9 6 — 46
3-Point FG: T 5 (Clay 2, Gilman 2, Vance); L 7 (Lussier 5, Wheeler 2). Team Fouls: T 9, L 15. Fouled Out: T, Parkman.
HAZEN 63, LAMOILLE 52: In Hardwick, Tyler Rivard notched a 30-point, 18-rebound double-double and Brendan Moodie scored all 12 of his points via the three-ball as the Wildcats outlasted the Lancers.
Hazen jumped out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead but let Lamoille back in the game, entering the half up with the lead shrunk to 10.
Xavier Hill (seven rebounds, four assists) and Lincoln Michaud each added seven points.
Gabe Locke (14 points) and Malcolm Ernst (12) led Lamoille.
Hazen heads to Lake Region on Friday.
HU (14-3): Brendan Moodie 4-0-12, Jadon Baker 2-0-5, Xavier Hill 3-0-7, Tyler Rivard 11-8-30, Ryan Morrison 1-0-2, Lincoln Michaud 2-3-7. Totals: 23-FG 11-15-FT 63.
LU (4-13): Decker 1-0-2, Clark 3-0-9, Ernst 3-4-12, Locke 5-3-14, Hungerford 4-0-8, Foy 3-0-7. Totals: 19-FG 7-13-FT 52
HU 26 11 18 8 — 63
LU 8 19 15 10 — 52
3-Point FG: H 6 (Moodie 4, Baker, Hill); L 7 (Clark 3, Ernst 2, Locke, Foy). Team Fouls: H 10, L 14. Fouled Out: L, Foy, Decker.
DANVILLE 74, TWINFIELD 41: In Danville, Christian Young netted 21 points, Andrew Joncas scored 14 and the Bears topped the Trojans for the second straight game.
Danville was up 31-22 at the break before a 23-8 third quarter broke things open.
Arius Andrews added eight points in the win. Cooper Calkins and Kohl Guinard each had seven.
“Solid team win,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “Contributions from multiple players, Christian is playing great right now.”
Danville is at Blue Mountain on Saturday afternoon.
DHS (11-5): Anthoni Guinard 2-0-6, Evan Melen 1-0-2, Andrew Joncas 5-2-14, Christian Young 8-3-21, Luke Ste. Marie 2-0-4, Cooper Calkins 3-0-7, Kohl Guinard 3-0-7, Arius Andrews 3-2-8, Anthony Raymond 2-1-5. Totals: 29-FG 8-11-FT 74.
TU (9-7): E. Russell 1-1-3, Gouge 1-0-3, Stewart 3-2-8, S. Russell 6-4-19, Bernatchy 2-1-5, Cushing 1-0-3. Totals: 14-FG 8-12-FT 41.
DHS 11 20 23 20 — 74
TU 6 16 8 11 — 41
3-Point FG: D 8 (A. Guinard 2, Joncas 2, Young 2, K. Guinard, Calkins); T 5 (Gouge, S. Russell 3, Cushing). Team Fouls: D 11, T 9.
WINOOSKI 77, BLUE MOUNTAIN 50: In Wells River, Trevor Bradley pumped in 25 points while Hassan Hassan and David Surma each supplied 16 as the unbeaten Division III Spartans rolled to the road win.
Evan Dennis led the Bucks with 16 points while Ricky Fennimore added 14. Winooski outscored the Bucks 40-20 after halftime.
“Lost to a very good experienced team,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “Great first half. Winooski showed their experience after halftime. Hope to build off this and move forward.”
The Bucks are at Stowe on Friday night.
WHS (15-0): Bradley 9-2-25, Hassan 6-0-16, Surma 8-0-16, Bourgeois 3-0-6, Parris 5-2-13, Ferdinand 0-1-1. Totals: 31-FG 5-10-FT 77.
BMU (11-5): Kris Fennimore 2-2-7, Evan Dennis 7-0-16, Hayden Carle 0-1-1, Kason Blood 2-0-4, Keegan Frignon 3-0-8, Ricky Fennimore 7-0-14. Totals: 21-FG 3-11-FT 50.
WHS 19 18 24 16 — 77
BMU 16 14 12 8 — 50
3-Point FG: W 10 (Bradley 5, Hassan 4, Parris); B 5 (K. Fennimore, Dennis 2, Frignon 2). Team Fouls: W 15, B 10.
ALPINE SKIING
SJA’S STEPHENSON SECURES TOP-FIVE FINISH: At the Essex Carnival, Edwin Stephenson finished fifth in the giant slalom against some of the state’s top skiers.
Stephenson finished in 45:02. He was also the fastest Hilltopper in slalom, finishing eighth (57.51).
St. J’s Alex Harden tied for 11th in GS and Yofta Larocque was 13th. Lyndon’s Yann Lescop finished 15th.
Harden (14th), Larocque (17th) and Ari Leven (18th) represented the Hilltoppers in the top-20 in slalom.
South Burlington’s Rex Jewell (52.08) took first in slalom and Champlain Valley’s George Francisco (41.28) was the fastest in GS.
In the girls competition, Lyndon’s Brianna Allegra nabbed seventh place in GS with a time of 46.14. Two Hilltoppers, Ruby Rolfe and Macy Moore, placed 14th and 15th.
Moore was also the top local finisher in slalom, coming in 24th.
Blythe Fitch O’Leary (57.90), an independent racer, was the event winner while Mount Mansfield’s Emmy Foote (44.48) took GS.
Lyndon competes at Jay Peak on Wednesday. St. J is at Middlebury Feb. 27.
SNOWBOARDING
NC BOYS, GIRLS BOTH WIN: In Stowe, the Falcon snowboarding teams took three out of four first place finishes.
The North Country boys earned first place in giant slalom and slopestyle. The girls were also first in slopestyle and finished third in GS.
Quinn Goff took home first in boys GS and Willow Clements was the top finisher in girls slopestyle.
Van Reardon earned fourth in GS and Elliot Goff was eighth.
Clements was joined in the slopestyle top-10 by Kyrsten Lathe (sixth), Alexandra Michael (seventh) and Aine Remmers (ninth). Clements was also sixth in GS.
North Country will compete in the state championships at Jay Peak on March 8.
