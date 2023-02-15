Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Young Nets OT Game-Winner, Blades Run Win Streak To 10
Buy Now

Gabi Young celebrates the opening tally with goal-scorer Ella Blaise during the Kingdom Blades' 7-2 win over Hartford in Division II girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Blaise scored five goals while Young added a goal and three assists in the win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

EAST MONTPELIER — Gabi Young scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Kingdom Blades pulled off a come-from-behind 4-3 victory to beat U-32 in a Division II girls hockey thriller on Wednesday.

Young, the Riverside eighth-grader, created a turnover near the blue line, had one player to beat, made a move, drove to the net and finished high blocker side to send the visitors into celebration mode.

