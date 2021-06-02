Wednesday Local Playoff Scores (June 2) And Upcoming Schedule
White Mountains catcher Nicole Gross. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Semifinal

Littleton 5, Kearsarge 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Region 3 Prelim

White Mountains 12, Winnisquam 0

D-IV Region 3 Prelims

Woodsville 14, Moultonborough 9

Profile 15, Lin-Wood 8

D-IV Region 4 Prelims

Gorham 18, Littleton 16

Colebrook 15, Groveton 9

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I First Round

No. 8 St. Johnsbury 7, No. 9 Brattleboro 0

——

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

D-III Semifinal

Profile at Kearsarge, 1

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Prelim

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4

D-IV Region 3 Prelims

Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4

Profile at Woodsville 4

D-IV Region 4 Prelims

Littleton at Gorham, 3

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (2-10) at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (8-4), 4:30

——

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

N.H. Girls Tennis

D-III Championship

At Alvirne H.S.

Littleton vs. Gilford, 4

VT. BASEBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-12) at No. 4 Rice (9-4), 4:30

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 U-32 (11-3) at No. 4 Lyndon (11-3-1), 4:30

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 5 Hazen (11-6) at No. 4 Bellows Falls (11-6), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 8 Danville (2-11) at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30

No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Quarterfinals

No. 10 North Country (6-9) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 8 Northfield (1-11) at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30

No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30

GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 U-32 (9-4) at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (4-8) at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30

GIRLS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) at No. 3 South Burlington, 3

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-IV State Championships at Knap Field (Manchester), 9:30

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S., 9:30

Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30

N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn H.S., 2:30

N.H. BASEBALL

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Lisbon-Lin-Wood winner vs. Profile-Woodsville winner, 4

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Littleton-Gorham winner vs. Pittsburg-Canaan-Colebrook winner, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal

White Mountains at Belmont, 4

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Woodsville at Profile, 4

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 9 Otter Valley (6-11) at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Lake Region (6-8) at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3

