Wednesday Local Playoff Scores (June 2) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Semifinal
Littleton 5, Kearsarge 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Region 3 Prelim
White Mountains 12, Winnisquam 0
D-IV Region 3 Prelims
Woodsville 14, Moultonborough 9
Profile 15, Lin-Wood 8
D-IV Region 4 Prelims
Gorham 18, Littleton 16
Colebrook 15, Groveton 9
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I First Round
No. 8 St. Johnsbury 7, No. 9 Brattleboro 0
——
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
D-III Semifinal
Profile at Kearsarge, 1
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Prelim
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4
D-IV Region 3 Prelims
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Profile at Woodsville 4
D-IV Region 4 Prelims
Littleton at Gorham, 3
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (2-10) at No. 3 BFA-Fairfax (8-4), 4:30
——
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
N.H. Girls Tennis
D-III Championship
At Alvirne H.S.
Littleton vs. Gilford, 4
VT. BASEBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-12) at No. 4 Rice (9-4), 4:30
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 U-32 (11-3) at No. 4 Lyndon (11-3-1), 4:30
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 5 Hazen (11-6) at No. 4 Bellows Falls (11-6), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Danville (2-11) at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30
No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinals
No. 10 North Country (6-9) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Northfield (1-11) at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30
No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 U-32 (9-4) at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (4-8) at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30
GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-6) at No. 3 South Burlington, 3
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-IV State Championships at Knap Field (Manchester), 9:30
——
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S., 9:30
Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30
N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn H.S., 2:30
N.H. BASEBALL
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Lisbon-Lin-Wood winner vs. Profile-Woodsville winner, 4
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Littleton-Gorham winner vs. Pittsburg-Canaan-Colebrook winner, 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal
White Mountains at Belmont, 4
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Woodsville at Profile, 4
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Colebrook at Gorham, 4
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 9 Otter Valley (6-11) at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Lake Region (6-8) at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.