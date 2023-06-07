Wednesday Local Playoff Scores (June 7) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jun 7, 2023 Jun 7, 2023 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blue Mountain handles Thetford 21-4 during a Vermont high school softball clash in Wells River on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 VT. SOFTBALLD-IV SemifinalNo. 3 Blue Mountain 8, No. 2 Richford 6N.H. BASEBALLD-III SemifinalAt Robbie Mills ParkNo. 3 White Mountains 3, No. 2 Bishop Brady 0N.H. SOFTBALLD-IV SemifinalAt Plymouth StateNo. 5 Mascenic 8, No. 1 Woodsville 7——SATURDAY, JUNE 10VT. BASEBALL D-IV ChampionshipAt Centennial FieldNo. 6 Arlington (10-7) vs. No. 1 Blue Mountain (17-1), 6VT. SOFTBALLD-IV ChampionshipAt Castleton UniversityNo. 3 Blue Mountain (14-3) vs. No. 1 West Rutland (15-3), 2N.H. BASEBALLD-III ChampionshipAt Delta Dental StadiumNo. 3 White Mountains (17-2) vs. No. 1 Monadnock (18-0), time TBDD-IV ChampionshipAt NE Delta Dental StadiumNo. 5 Newmarket (17-2) vs. No. 3 Littleton (17-2), time TBDTRACK & FIELDNew England Championships at Bangor, Maine, all day 