Wednesday Local Playoff Scores (June 9) And Upcoming Schedule
Pitcher Cassidy Kittredge and Rylie Cadieux, right, react during top-seeded Danville's 12-2 win over No. 4 Blue Mountain in the Division IV semifinals on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. DHS advances to play in the state final at Castleton University, a time and date still to be determined. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Middlebury (11-6) at No. 1 Lyndon (13-1), 4:30

VT. GIRLS LACROSSE

No. 4 St. Johnsbury (10-3) at No. 1 Hartford (16-1), 4

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Semifinal

White Mountains at Somersworth, 4

D-IV Semifinal

Littleton at Woodsville, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-IV Semifinal

Woodsville at Gorham, 4

——

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

VT. BASEBALL

D-IV Championship

At Centennial Field, Burlington

No. 2 Blue Mountain (13-3) vs. No. 1 White River Valley (16-0), 6

