Wednesday Local Playoff Scores (May 31) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
VT. BOYS LACROSSE
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 2 Stratton Mountain 15, No. 7 Lyndon 1

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE
First Round
No. 6 Rice 15, No. 11 SJA 11

VT. GIRLS TENNIS
D-I First Round
No. 9 SJA 5, No. 8 Colchester 2

N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV First Round
No. 5 Mascenic 7, No. 12 Profile 6
No. 7 Moultonborough 10, No. 10 Lisbon 4
No. 3 Groveton 12, No. 14 Sunapee 0
No. 6 Newmarket 3, No. 11 Colebrook 0

——
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
N.H. GIRLS TENNISD-III ChampionshipAt Memorial Field, ConcordNo. 3 Prospect Mountain (14-2) vs. No. 1 Littleton (16-0), 4TRACK & FIELDVt. Division III state championship at Burr and Burton, 1N.H. BASEBALLD-III First RoundNo. 14 Newfound (4-12) at No. 3 White Mountains (14-2), 4D-IV First RoundNo. 9 Woodsville (9-7) at No. 8 Portsmouth Christian (11-5), 4No 12 Groveton (8-8) at No. 5 Newmarket (14-2), 4No. 10 Epping (8-8) at No. 7 Colebrook (12-4), 4No. 14 Lin-Wood (7-9) at No. 3 Littleton (14-2), 4——FRIDAY, JUNE 2TRACK & FIELDVt. Division II state championship at Burlington, 2Vt. Division IV state championship at Burr and Burton, 12:30VT. BASEBALLD-II QuarterfinalNo. 6 Milton (10-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (13-4), 4:30D-III Quarterfinal No. 8 Vergennes (7-10) at No. 1 Hazen (14-2), 4:30D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 8 Rivendell (8-8) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (15-1), 4:30VT. SOFTBALLD-I QuarterfinalNo. 8 North Country (8-8) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (15-0), 4:30D-II QuarterfinalNo. 6 Otter Valley (11-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (14-3), 4:30D-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 6 Proctor (9-5) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30No. 7 Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (10-6) at No. 2 Richford (13-3), 4:30VT. GIRLS LACROSSED-II QuarterfinalNo. 5 Woodstock (7-7) at No. 4 SJA (10-6), ppd. to Saturday at 11VT. GIRLS TENNISD-I QuarterfinalsNo. 9 SJA (6-9) at No. 1 Burlington (13-0), 3No. 7 North Country (6-6) at No. 2 Rutland (12-2), 3VT. BOYS TENNISD-I QuarterfinalNo. 5 SJA (13-2-1) at No. 4 Burlington (14-1), 3——SATURDAY, JUNE 3TRACK & FIELDDivision I state championship at Burlington, 9:30VT. GIRLS LACROSSED-II QuarterfinalNo. 5 Woodstock (7-7) at No. 4 SJA (10-6), 11N.H. BASEBALLD-III QuarterfinalNo. 11 Gilford-No. 6 Conant winner vs. Newfound-White Mountains winner, 4D-IV QuarterfinalsWoodsville-Portsmouth Christian winner vs. No. 16 Pittsburg-Canaan-No. 1 Gorham winner, 4Groveton-Newmarket winner vs. No. 13 Hinsdale-No. 4 Derryfield winner, 4Epping-Colebrook winner vs. No. 15 Pittsfield-No. 2 Sunapee winner, 4No. 11 Mascenic-No. 6 Concord Christian winner vs. Lin-Wood-Littleton winner, 4N.H. 