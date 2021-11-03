Wednesday Local Playoff Scores (Nov. 3) And Upcoming Schedule
Second-seeded Lyndon topples sixth-seeded Harwood 2-0 in the Division III field hockey semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The Vikings advance to face top-seeded Windsor in the championship game at University of Vermont. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

No games scheduled

——

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Semifinals

At Manchester Memorial

No. 3 Woodsville (16-1-1) vs. No. 2 Profile (16-1), 4 p.m.

——

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

FOOTBALL

D-II Semifinal

No. 5 Lyndon (4-4) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (9-0), 7 p.m.

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)

No. 4 Woodsville (16-2-1) vs. No. 3 Sunapee (17-2), 7:30 p.m.

——

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Championship

At University of Vermont

No. 2 Lyndon (8-5) vs. No. 1 Windsor (10-5-1), 12:30 p.m.

