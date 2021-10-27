TO REPORT SCORES
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 8 Colchester 3, No. 9 St. Johnsbury 2
D-IV First Round
No. 10 Arlington 7, No. 7 Blue Mountain 3
No. 5 Twin Valley 5, No. 12 Danville 1
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 8 North Country 1, No. 9 Mount Anthony 0
No. 5 Mount Mansfield 1, No. 12 St. Johnsbury 0
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Blue Mountain 3, No. 8 Danville 1
No. 4 Mount St. Joseph 5, No. 13 Hazen 0
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-II First Round
No. 7 St. Johnsbury 6, No. 10 Middlebury 1
VT. BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinal
No. 3 Burlington 3, No. 6 Lyndon 1 (25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17)
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III First Round
No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 7, No. 14 White Mountains 0
D-IV First Round
No. 4 Littleton 11, No. 13 Hinsdale 0
No. 3 Woodsville def. No. 14 Wilton-Lyndeborough, via forfeit (COVID)
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Quarterfinals
No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5), 3:30
No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 North Country (6-7), 3:30
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III First Round
No. 12 Lake Region (4-10) at No. 5 Green Mountain (9-5), 3
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
VT. FOOTBALL
D-I First Round
No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7
D-II First Round
No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Hazen (7-8) at No. 3 Enosburg (13-1), 3
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-7) at No. 1 Proctor (12-0), 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
No. 7 St. Johnsbury (8-7) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (13-1), 4:30
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Profile (10-5-2) at No. 1 Epping (14-2), 3
No. 12 Pittsfield (9-8) at No. 4 Woodsville (14-2-1), 3
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING
Vt. State Championships at Thetford, 10
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 North Country (11-2-2) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (11-1-2), noon
D-III Quarterfinal
Lake Region-Green Mountain winner at No. 4 Paine Mountain (10-5), 3
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 2 Hartford (11-3), 10
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 12 Newport-No. 5 Sunapee winner at No. 4 Littleton (14-2-1), 2
No. 7 Moultonborough (12-5) at No. 2 Profile (15-1), 2
No. 11 Epping-No. 6 Portsmouth Christian winner at No. 3 Woodsville (15-1-1), 2
