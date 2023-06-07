Wednesday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (June 7) And Upcoming Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
VT. SOFTBALL
D-IV Semifinal
No. 3 Blue Mountain 8, No. 2 Richford 6
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Semifinal
At Robbie Mills Park
No. 3 White Mountains 4, No. 2 Bishop Brady 0
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Semifinal
At Plymouth State
No. 5 Mascenic 8, No. 1 Woodsville 7
TOP PERFORMERS
Starter Karter Deming and reliever Rob Breault combined on a three-hit shutout, Brayden Shallow and Ethan Heng each had two hits while catcher Noah Covell (RBI double) and first baseman Ian St. Cyr were dynamite defensively as third-seeded White Mountains knocked off No. 2 Bishop Brady 4-0 in the Division III semifinals at Robbie Mills Field.
Jade Lamarre went 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBIs, Karli Blood added two doubles and two RBIs Krya Nelson collected a double and two RBIs while getting the win in the circle as No. 3 Blue Mountain rallied past No. 6 Richford 8-6 to earn a shot at the Division IV title.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
VT. BASEBALL
D-IV Championship
At Centennial Field
No. 6 Arlington (10-7) vs. No. 1 Blue Mountain (17-1), 6
VT. SOFTBALL
D-IV Championship
At Castleton University
No. 3 Blue Mountain (14-3) vs. No. 1 West Rutland (15-3), 2
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Championship
At Delta Dental Stadium
No. 3 White Mountains (17-2) vs. No. 1 Monadnock (18-0), 1
D-IV Championship
At NE Delta Dental Stadium
No. 5 Newmarket (17-2) vs. No. 3 Littleton (17-2), 10
TRACK & FIELD
New England Championships at Bangor, Maine, all day
