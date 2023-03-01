Wednesday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (March 1) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Semifinals
At Newfound Regional H.S.
No. 1 Groveton 34, No. 5 Newmarket 26
No. 2 Colebrook 39, No. 14 Woodsville 37
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 2 Blue Mountain 65, No. 3 Leland & Gray 43
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 3 Kingdom Blades 3, No. 6 Rice 0
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II First Round
No. 3 North Country 83, No. 14 U-32 33
D-IV First Round
No. 3 Danville 62, No. 14 West Rutland 57
ALPINE SKIING
NVAC Districts at Middlebury, 9
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Jorden Driver turned in a season-high 24 points, Cooper Brueck contributed 18 and No. 3 North Country breezed its way into the D-II quarterfinals with an 83-33 rout of No. 14 U-32.
Andrew Joncas delivered 23 points, Christian Young (13) and Cooper Calkins combined for another 23 and No. 3 Danville survived No. 14 West Rutland 62-57 to advance to the D-IV quarterfinals.
Jordan Alley pumped in 21 points and seven rebounds, Felicity Sulham notched a season-high 18 points, Kyra Nelson had 13 points and six rebounds and Lauren Joy added 10 points and eight assists as No. 2 Blue Mountain punched its ticket to the D-IV title game with a 65-43 victory over No. 3 Leland & Gray.
Center Ariana Lord finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals and had the game-winning bucket, a driving shot in the paint with 12 seconds to go, while Haley Rossitto netted the game-tying shot with under a minute to play as Colebrook nipped Woodsville 39-37 in the Division IV semifinals.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, Isabel Gaudreau, Isabela Butler all scored, Gabrielle Griffith and Ella Blaise tallied assists and Taylor Blaise had a 10-save shutout as the Kingdom Blades knocked out Rice 3-0 to advance to the Division II hockey semifinals.
——
THURSDAY, MARCH 2
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-III Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Thetford (17-5) vs. No. 2 Hazen (20-1), 8:15
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 6 Brattleboro (13-8) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (12-7), 7
——
FRIDAY, MARCH 3
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-I Championship
At Patrick Gym
No. 3 St. Johnsbury (15-6) vs. No. 1 Champlain Valley (19-1), 7
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Mt. St. Joseph (13-7) at No. 3 North Country (19-2), 7
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 7 White River Valley (13-8) at No. 2 Hazen (18-3), 7
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 5 Blue Mountain (14-7) at No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian (16-5), 7
——
SATURDAY, MARCH 4
N.H. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 6 Holy Family (16-5) vs. No. 4 Woodsville (18-3), 3
N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-IV Championship
At Colby Sawyer College
No. 2 Colebrook (18-3) vs. No. 1 Groveton (19-2), 1
VT. GIRLS BASKETBALL
D-II Championship
At Barre Aud
No. 3 Spaulding (19-4) vs. No. 1 North Country (23-0), 3:45
D-IV Championship
At Barre Aud
No. 2 Blue Mountain (19-3) vs. No. 1 West Rutland (22-0), noon
VT. BOYS BASKETBALL
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 6 Twinfield (11-9) at No. 3 Danville (15-6), 2
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
D-II Semifinal
No. 3 Kingdom Blades (17-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (16-3-2), 5:15
INDOOR TRACK
New England Championships in Boston, all day
