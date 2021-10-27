TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 8 Colchester 3, No. 9 St. Johnsbury 2

D-IV First Round

No. 10 Arlington 7, No. 7 Blue Mountain 3

No. 5 Twin Valley 5, No. 12 Danville 1

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 8 North Country 1, No. 9 Mount Anthony 0

No. 5 Mount Mansfield 1, No. 12 St. Johnsbury 0

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Blue Mountain 3, No. 8 Danville 1

No. 4 Mount St. Joseph 5, No. 13 Hazen 0

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-II First Round

No. 7 St. Johnsbury 6, No. 10 Middlebury 1

VT. BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinal

No. 3 Burlington 3, No. 6 Lyndon 1 (25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17)

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III First Round

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas 7, No. 14 White Mountains 0

D-IV First Round

No. 4 Littleton 11, No. 13 Hinsdale 0

No. 3 Woodsville def. No. 14 Wilton-Lyndeborough, via forfeit (COVID)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Maya Christy, Kyra Nelson and Kolby Nelson all tallied while Emma Gray stood tall in net to help No. 9 Blue Mountain upend No. 8 Danville 3-1.

Sabine Brueck scored in the second half while Rileigh Fortin and the North Country defense pitched a shutout in the N0. 8 Falcons’ 1-0 win over No. 9 Mt. Anthony.

Bre Lemay (four) and Lauren McKee combined for seven goals in fourth-seeded Littleton’s 11-0 rout of No. 13 Hinsdale.

Taylor Farnsworth had two goals while Clara Andre and Liv Eberhardt added a goal and an assist to pace No. 7 St. J’s 6-1 field hockey rout of No. 10 Middlebury.

——

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Quarterfinals

No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5), 3:30

No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 North Country (6-7), 3:30

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III First Round

No. 12 Lake Region (4-10) at No. 5 Green Mountain (9-5), 3

——

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

VT. FOOTBALL

D-I First Round

No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7

D-II First Round

No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Hazen (7-8) at No. 3 Enosburg (13-1), 3

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-7) at No. 1 Proctor (12-0), 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

No. 7 St. Johnsbury (8-7) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (13-1), 4:30

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Profile (10-5-2) at No. 1 Epping (14-2), 3

No. 12 Pittsfield (9-8) at No. 4 Woodsville (14-2-1), 3

——

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING

Vt. State Championships at Thetford, 10

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 North Country (11-2-2) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (11-1-2), noon

D-III Quarterfinal

Lake Region-Green Mountain winner at No. 4 Paine Mountain (10-5), 3

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 7 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 2 Hartford (11-3), 10

——

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 12 Newport-No. 5 Sunapee winner at No. 4 Littleton (14-2-1), 2

No. 7 Moultonborough (12-5) at No. 2 Profile (15-1), 2

No. 6 Portsmouth Christian (12-4-1) at No. 3 Woodsville (15-1-1), 2

