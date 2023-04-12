Wednesday Local Scores (April 12) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J Academy rolls past visiting Lamoille 26-2 in a high school girls lacrosse game at Fairbanks Field on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 BaseballWhite Mountains 15, Berlin 4Littleton 12, Groveton 0Colebrook 20, Lin-Wood 3Profile at Lisbon, 4SoftballBerlin 25, White Mountains 2Colebrook 19, Lin-Wood 8Groveton at Littleton, 4Profile at Lisbon, 4Girls LacrosseSt. J 26, Lamoille 2Boys TennisPlymouth 9, Littleton 0Kearsarge at Littleton, 4Girls TennisLittleton 9, Berlin 0White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 4Plymouth at Profile, 4Unified BasketballOxbow vs. Lyndon, ppd. TBDWomen's Lacrosse Lyndon at Castleton, 7Men's TennisJohnson at Lyndon, 6——THURSDAY, APRIL 13BaseballSt. J at Spaulding, 4:30Richford at Blue Mountain, 4:30Newfound at White Mountains, 4Pittsburg at Profile, 4Moultonborough at Littleton, 4SoftballSt. J at Spaulding, 4:30Richford at Blue Mountain, 4:30Newfound at White Mountains, 4Gorham at Woodsville, 4Pittsburg at Profile, 4Moultonborough at Littleton, 4Boys TennisBurlington at North Country, 3:30White Mountains at Gilford, 4Girls TennisSt. J at Montpelier, 3:30North Country at Burlington, 3:30 