Wednesday Local Scores (April 13) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES: Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 Girls LacrosseSt. J 12, Lamoille 1BaseballBlue Mountain 6, Woodsville 0White Mountains 10, Prospect Mountain 0Littleton 13, Lin-Wood 2Groveton 14, Profile 4Colebrook 15, Lisbon 2SoftballWoodsville 10, Blue Mountain 2Littleton 30, Lin-Wood 15Colebrook 21, Lisbon 8Prospect Mountain 11, White Mountains 0Profile at Groveton, 4Boys TennisLittleton at White Mountains, ppd. Profile at Inter-Lakes, ppd. to April 21
College Baseball: Middlebury at Lyndon, canceled
Men's Tennis: Norwich at Lyndon, TBD

THURSDAY, APRIL 14
Baseball: St. J at Spaulding, 4:30; Hazen at Danville, 4:30
Softball: St. J at Spaulding, 4:30
Boys Tennis: North Country at Burlington, 3:30
Girls Tennis: Montpelier at St. J, 3:30; White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4
Unified Basketball: Colchester at Lyndon, 3:30
Coed Ultimate: Lyndon at St. J, 4 