Wednesday Local Scores (April 13) And Thursday Schedule
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Ellie Rice looks on prior to a game with Division I Champlain Valley in the girls lacrosse season opener at Fairbanks Field on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 12, Lamoille 1

Baseball

Blue Mountain 6, Woodsville 0

White Mountains 10, Prospect Mountain 0

Littleton 13, Lin-Wood 2

Groveton 14, Profile 4

Colebrook 15, Lisbon 2

Softball

Woodsville 10, Blue Mountain 2

Littleton 30, Lin-Wood 15

Colebrook 21, Lisbon 8

Prospect Mountain 11, White Mountains 0

Profile at Groveton, 4

Boys Tennis

Littleton at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

Berlin at Littleton, ppd. to May 13

Profile at Inter-Lakes, ppd. to April 21

College Baseball

Middlebury at Lyndon, canceled

Men’s Tennis

Norwich at Lyndon, TBD

——

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Baseball

St. J at Spaulding, 4:30

Hazen at Danville, 4:30

Softball

St. J at Spaulding, 4:30

Boys Tennis

North Country at Burlington, 3:30

Girls Tennis

Montpelier at St. J, 3:30

White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4

Unified Basketball

Colchester at Lyndon, 3:30

Coed Ultimate

Lyndon at St. J, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.