Wednesday Local Scores (April 19) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 BaseballLittleton 12, Profile 2Groveton 19, Lisbon 5Missisquoi 2, North Country 0Colebrook at Moultonborough, 4SoftballSt. J 16, Hartford 4Lisbon 26, Groveton 14Profile at Littleton, 4Colebrook at Moultonborough, 4Girls LacrosseSt. J 20, Milton 9Boys TennisWhite Mountains 5, Profile 4Littleton at Moultonborough, 4Girls TennisWhite Mountains 6, Profile 3Berlin at Littleton, 4Boys UltimateMontpelier 15, St. J 2Unified BasketballLyndon at Oxbow, 3:30Men’s BaseballLyndon 5, Norwich 4——THURSDAY, APRIL 20 BaseballSt. J at Hartford, 7Lyndon at Oxbow, 4:30Enosburg at Lake Region, 4:30Danville at Northfield, ppd. TBDThetford at Blue Mountain, 4:30Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, ppd. to May 2SoftballLyndon at Oxbow, 4:30Enosburg at Lake Region, 4:30Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4:30Boys LacrosseBrattleboro at Lyndon, 4:30Girls LacrosseBrattleboro at Lyndon, 4:30Track & FieldLake Region, Lyndon, North Country at Freshman Meet at St. J, 4Profile at Laconia, TBABoys TennisSt. J at Rice, 3:30Plymouth at Littleton, 4Girls TennisRice at St. J, 3:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30Plymouth at White Mountains, 4Littleton at Profile, 4Girls UltimateBurlington at St. J, 4 