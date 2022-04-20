Wednesday Local Scores (April 20) And Thursday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Woodsville topples White Mountains 7-3 in the wind and rain in a softball clash at Lancaster Elementary School on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20 BaseballMoultonborough at Littleton, 4White Mountains 10, Newfound 0Lin-Wood 6, Profile 2Woodsville 2, Gorham 1Lisbon at Pittsburg, 4:30Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. TBDSoftballMoultonborough 19, Littleton 4White Mountains 7, Newfound 6Profile 21, Lin-Wood 16Woodsville 16, Gorham 4Lisbon at Pittsburg, 4:30Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. TBDBoys TennisProfile 6, Littleton 3White Mountains 5, Moultonborough 4Girls TennisLittleton 9, Moultonborough 0Profile at White Mountains, ppd. TBDTrack and FieldNorth Country at Mt. Mansfield, canceledMen’s Tennis More from this section Monday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Open Season With Pair Of Wins In Bennington Wednesday Local Scores (April 20) And Thursday Schedule Local Boston Marathon Finishers Lyndon 9, Johnson 0Women’s LacrosseSUNY Poly 18, Lyndon 4——THURSDAY, APRIL 21BaseballHartford at St. J, 4:30Oxbow at Lyndon, 4:30Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30Danville at Northfield, 4:30Blue Mountain at Thetford, 4:30SoftballHartford at St. J, 4:30Oxbow at Lyndon, 4:30Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30Danville at Northfield, 4:30Boys TennisPlymouth at White Mountains, 4Girls TennisWhite Mountains at Plymouth, 4Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4Girls LacrosseMt. Anthony at St. J, 4Men's BaseballFisher at Lyndon, 4 (rescheduled from 4/20) 