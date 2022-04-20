Wednesday Local Scores (April 20) And Thursday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Baseball

Moultonborough at Littleton, 4

White Mountains 10, Newfound 0

Lin-Wood 6, Profile 2

Woodsville 2, Gorham 1

Lisbon at Pittsburg, 4:30

Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. TBD

Softball

Moultonborough 19, Littleton 4

White Mountains 7, Newfound 6

Profile 21, Lin-Wood 16

Woodsville 16, Gorham 4

Lisbon at Pittsburg, 4:30

Colebrook at Groveton, ppd. TBD

Boys Tennis

Profile 6, Littleton 3

White Mountains 5, Moultonborough 4

Girls Tennis

Littleton 9, Moultonborough 0

Profile at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

Track and Field

North Country at Mt. Mansfield, canceled

Men’s Tennis

Lyndon 9, Johnson 0

Women’s Lacrosse

SUNY Poly 18, Lyndon 4

——

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Baseball

Hartford at St. J, 4:30

Oxbow at Lyndon, 4:30

Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30

Danville at Northfield, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Thetford, 4:30

Softball

Hartford at St. J, 4:30

Oxbow at Lyndon, 4:30

Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30

Danville at Northfield, 4:30

Boys Tennis

Plymouth at White Mountains, 4

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Plymouth, 4

Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4

Girls Lacrosse

Mt. Anthony at St. J, 4

Men’s Baseball

Fisher at Lyndon, 4 (rescheduled from 4/20)

