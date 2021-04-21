Wednesday Local Scores (April 21) And Thursday Schedule

St. Johnsbury's Sophia Shippee looks to break upfield against Hartford's Zoe Pfeiffer during the Hurricanes' 18-7 win in a Vermont girls lacrosse season opener at Cary Field on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

Baseball

Littleton at Berlin, ppd. to Saturday

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Softball

Berlin at Littleton, canceled

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Littleton, ppd. TBD

Boys Tennis

Littleton at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

College Softball

Johnson at Lyndon (DH), ppd. to April 28

——

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Baseball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

Oxbow at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Missisquoi at North Country, ppd. to Friday

Hazen at Enosburg, 4:30

Softball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

Oxbow at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Mt. Mansfield at North Country, ppd. to Friday

Boys Tennis

Hartford at St. J, 3:30

Girls Tennis

St. J at Hartford, 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30

Boys Ultimate

Spaulding at St. J, 4

Girls Ultimate

South Burlington at St. J, 4

College Baseball

Lyndon at Maine-Farmington, ppd. to Friday at 4

Men’s Tennis

Norwich at Lyndon, canceled

