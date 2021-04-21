Wednesday Local Scores (April 21) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Baseball
Littleton at Berlin, ppd. to Saturday
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Softball
Berlin at Littleton, canceled
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Girls Tennis
White Mountains at Littleton, ppd. TBD
Boys Tennis
Littleton at White Mountains, ppd. TBD
College Softball
Johnson at Lyndon (DH), ppd. to April 28
——
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
Baseball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Oxbow at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Missisquoi at North Country, ppd. to Friday
Hazen at Enosburg, 4:30
Softball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Oxbow at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Mt. Mansfield at North Country, ppd. to Friday
Boys Tennis
Hartford at St. J, 3:30
Girls Tennis
St. J at Hartford, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
Brattleboro at St. J, 4:30
Boys Ultimate
Spaulding at St. J, 4
Girls Ultimate
South Burlington at St. J, 4
College Baseball
Lyndon at Maine-Farmington, ppd. to Friday at 4
Men’s Tennis
Norwich at Lyndon, canceled
