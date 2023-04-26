Wednesday Local Scores (April 26) And Thursday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Sports Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Apr 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Athletes compete at the NEK 9th Grade Meet at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Ray Frey Track on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 
Baseball
Littleton 9, Colebrook 7
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Softball
Lyndon 7, Rice 4
Woodsville 14, Lisbon 0
Littleton at Colebrook, 4

Track & Field
Girls: North Country 157.5, St. J 148.5, MMU 104, BFA-St. Albans 72, Stanstead College 44
Boys: St. J 280.5, MMU 98, North Country 83.5, BFA-St. Albans 58, Stanstead College 5

Girls Lacrosse
Essex 14, St. J 8

Boys Lacrosse
Lyndon at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30

Boys Tennis
St. J 7, Hartford 0

Girls Tennis 
St. J 5, Hartford 2

Men's Baseball
Fisher 9, Lyndon 5
Fisher 9, Lyndon 7

Women's Softball
Middlebury 16, Lyndon 2
Middlebury 9, Lyndon 1

Men's Lacrosse
MCLA 23, Lyndon 4

——

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Baseball
Burlington at St. J, 4:30
North Country at Lyndon, 4:30
Danville at Richford, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Thetford, 4:30

Softball
Burlington at St. J, 4:30
North Country at Lyndon, 4 