Wednesday Local Scores (April 27) And Thursday Schedule Apr 27, 2022

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27 BaseballLittleton at Colebrook, ppd. to Saturday at 1Peoples at Hazen, ppd. to Monday at 4:30Girls LacrosseMilton at St. J, 4:30Girls UltimateBurlington at St. J, 4College BaseballLyndon at Colby-Sawyer, 2——THURSDAY, APRIL 28BaseballSt. J at Burlington, 4:30Lyndon at North Country, 4:30 More from this section Ex-Hilltopper Wells Named NE10 Baseball Player Of Week The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 18-24 Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 25) And Wednesday Schedule Danville at Richford, 4:30SoftballSt. J at Burlington, 4:30Lyndon at North Country, 4:30Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30Danville at Richford, 4:30Girls TennisSt. J at Rice, 3:30BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 3:30Boys TennisRice at St. J, 3:30North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30Boys UltimateMt. Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 18-24. You voted:
Austin Wheeler, Lyndon Baseball
Jaden Thomson, St. Johnsbury Track and Field
Mike Hogan, Woodsville Baseball
Grady Millen, Littleton Baseball
Logan Currier, Lyndon Track and Field

Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 18-24
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 18-24. 