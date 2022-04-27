Wednesday Local Scores (April 27) And Thursday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Baseball

Littleton at Colebrook, ppd. to Saturday at 1

Peoples at Hazen, ppd. to Monday at 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

Milton at St. J, 4:30

Girls Ultimate

Burlington at St. J, 4

College Baseball

Lyndon at Colby-Sawyer, 2

——

THURSDAY, APRIL 28

Baseball

St. J at Burlington, 4:30

Lyndon at North Country, 4:30

Danville at Richford, 4:30

Softball

St. J at Burlington, 4:30

Lyndon at North Country, 4:30

Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30

Danville at Richford, 4:30

Girls Tennis

St. J at Rice, 3:30

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 3:30

Boys Tennis

Rice at St. J, 3:30

North Country at BFA-St. Albans, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 4

Track & Field

NEK Freshman Meet at North Country, 3:30

